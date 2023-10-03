Gabriel Davis Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Gabriel Davis and the Buffalo Bills will meet the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 21st-ranked pass defense (238.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

For more information on Davis, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, read this piece before his upcoming game against the Jaguars.

Davis vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.00

7.00 Projected Receiving Yards: 49.57

49.57 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Davis Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Davis is currently the 18th-ranked player in fantasy (67th overall), with 39.8 total fantasy points (10.0 per game).

During his last three games Davis has been targeted 14 times, with 10 receptions for 188 yards and three TDs. He has posted 36.6 fantasy points (12.2 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Davis' fantasy campaign was a Week 2 performance versus the Las Vegas Raiders, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 15.2 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Gabriel Davis had his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the New York Jets, when he put up just 3.2 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has given up more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Jaguars have allowed at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this year.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more TDs against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this season.

Jacksonville has allowed one player to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Jaguars have allowed a TD reception by six players this season.

Jacksonville has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Jaguars have allowed one player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Jacksonville has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Jaguars this year.

