Furman vs Wofford Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SoCon Tournament Championship

The No. 6 seed Wofford Terriers (18-15, 10-8 SoCon) are in the SoCon championship game against the No. 5 Furman Paladins (25-8, 11-7 SoCon). The title game is on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Furman vs. Wofford Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Arena: Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville

Furman vs. Wofford Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Furman win (62.8%)

Before placing a bet on Monday's Furman-Wofford spread (Furman -2.5) or total (137.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Furman vs. Wofford: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Furman is 15-13-0 ATS this season.

Wofford has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Furman (9-9) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Wofford (6-5) does as the underdog (54.5%).

Against the spread, the Paladins have played worse when playing at home, covering six times in 13 home games, and eight times in 14 road games.

The Terriers have been better against the spread on the road (9-7-0) than at home (3-8-0) this season.

Furman has seven wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.

Wofford's SoCon record against the spread is 8-10-0.

Furman vs. Wofford: Moneyline Betting Stats

Furman has been victorious in 15, or 78.9%, of the 19 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Paladins have a win-loss record of 14-4 when favored by -138 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Wofford has won four of the 12 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

The Terriers are 4-7 (winning just 36.4% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +115 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Furman has a 58% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Furman vs. Wofford Head-to-Head Comparison

Furman averages 77.4 points per game (89th in college basketball) while allowing 69 per outing (90th in college basketball). It has a +277 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 8.4 points per game.

Furman's leading scorer, Pjay Smith Jr., is 101st in the nation scoring 17.2 points per game.

Wofford puts up 74.8 points per game (150th in college basketball) while giving up 69.4 per outing (97th in college basketball). It has a +180 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Corey Tripp leads Wofford, scoring 14.3 points per game (335th in college basketball).

The 33.6 rebounds per game the Paladins average rank 83rd in college basketball, and are 2.1 more than the 31.5 their opponents collect per outing.

Ben Vanderwal's 5.4 rebounds per game lead the Paladins and rank 472nd in college basketball action.

The 35 rebounds per game the Terriers accumulate rank 40th in college basketball, 7.2 more than the 27.8 their opponents collect.

Kyler Filewich's 9.5 rebounds per game lead the Terriers and rank 17th in college basketball.

Furman ranks 76th in college basketball by averaging 100.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 80th in college basketball, allowing 89.6 points per 100 possessions.

The Terriers rank 77th in college basketball averaging 100.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 170th, allowing 93.1 points per 100 possessions.

