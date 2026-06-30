France vs Sweden Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Round of 32
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France vs Sweden: Updated Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
Live odds · Predicted lineups · Best bets · All odds FanDuel
📖 Match Preview
France were one of only three teams — alongside co-hosts Mexico and reigning champions Argentina — to maintain a perfect record in the group stage. They beat Senegal 3-1, Iraq 3-0, and capped it with a 4-1 demolition of Norway built around an Ousmane Dembélé hat-trick, scoring ten goals across the three games while conceding just two. Didier Deschamps, who has already confirmed he will step down at the end of this tournament, leads arguably the most talented attacking unit left in the competition.
Sweden's path here was far less convincing. Graham Potter's side squeezed through as one of the eight best third-placed teams after a wild group stage: a 5-1 opening win over Tunisia (their goals coming from Elanga, Ayari, Isak, Gyökeres and Mattias Svanberg), a brutal 1-5 defeat to the Netherlands, and a 1-1 draw with Japan. Isak personally registered three assists in the group stage on top of his goal. Potter has been candid about the gap in class: "We have to be as close to perfect as we can be. We know the quality of the opponent and we have full respect for that."
This will be the first ever World Cup meeting between these nations, though France leads the broader head-to-head 12-6 with five draws across 23 prior matches in all competitions, and have won five of the last eight. The winner advances to face Paraguay in the Round of 16 — Paraguay having stunned Germany on penalties in their own Round of 32 tie.
🏥 Team News & Injuries — Updated Today
📋 Predicted Lineups — Today
📊 Key Stats & Form
🎯 Best Bets — FanDuel
France's qualify price covers regulation, extra time and penalties, and at -1200 it's a near-certainty bet that reflects the gulf in quality between these two sides. France were one of only three teams to post a perfect group stage record, while Sweden survived as one of the eight best third-placed teams after a 5-1 thrashing from Netherlands. This isn't a value play — it's a banker. Best used as a small, high-confidence single or as the foundation leg of a parlay with other France-related markets.
Mbappé has four goals already this tournament and remains France's all-time leading scorer and the pace to punish any defense, per worldcuppass.com's framing. Against a Sweden backline now missing Hien and reshuffled around Lindelöf dropping back from midfield, Mbappé's anytime price at -210 is short but justified. For better leverage, his first goalscorer price at +230 or his 2+ goals line at +240 offer real value given his track record of explosive performances against weaker opposition.
Dembélé hit a first-half hat-trick against Norway in the group stage finale, matching Mbappé's tally of four World Cup goals. Goal.com's exact framing: "Ousmane Dembélé's brilliant hat-trick in their final group match emphasised that France possesses terrifying offensive depth beyond talisman Kylian Mbappé." At +115 — the shortest non-Mbappé anytime price on the entire board — this represents the best blend of safety and value in the goalscorer market today, well ahead of Olise (+135), Doué (+155) and Barcola (+155).
Sweden's front line carries real individual quality — Isak (1 goal, 3 assists), Gyökeres (1 goal, 2 assists) and Elanga (2 goals) all found the net in the group stage, and the strike pairing of Isak and Gyökeres is "arguably one of the most exciting in the tournament" per UEFA's own assessment. France conceded in two of their three group games. With Sweden forced to commit numbers forward out of necessity in a game they're heavily expected to lose, and France's attacking talent overwhelming the patchwork Swedish defense, both teams finding the net is the most balanced read on this match.
France's own team total goals market confirms the market's confidence in their attacking output — Over 1.5 sits at an enormous -560 (essentially "will France score at least twice"), while Over 0.5 is priced at -7000, treating a France goal as close to a certainty. The Over 2.5 line at -132 is the most actionable price in this tier, reflecting France's group-stage average of 3.33 goals per game. With a near-full-strength front line and Sweden's central defense reshuffled around an injury, France should comfortably clear this mark.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · France to qualify -1200 / Sweden +660 (covers regulation, ET, penalties) · Both Teams to Score Yes -150 / No +118 incl. ET · France team total Over 2.5 -132 / Under 2.5 +104 · France Over 1.5 -560 / Over 0.5 -7000 · Kylian Mbappe anytime -210 incl. ET / first goalscorer +230 / 2+ goals +240 / hat-trick +850 / 1+ SOT -1250 / 2+ SOT -250 / 3+ SOT +125 · Ousmane Dembele anytime +115 / first goalscorer +490 / 2+ goals +700 / hat-trick +4500 · Michael Olise anytime +135 · Desire Doue anytime +155 · Bradley Barcola anytime +155 · Alexander Isak anytime +260 · Either team in extra time +700 / penalty shootout +1500 · France predicted 4-2-3-1: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Digne; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Barcola/Doue; Mbappe · Saliba returns from rest · Thuram OUT (calf) · Kante doubtful · Sweden predicted 3-4-2-1: Nordfeldt; Lagerbielke, Lindelof, Gudmundsson; Stroud, Karlstrom, Bergvall, Bernhardsson; Isak, Elanga; Gyokeres · Isak Hien OUT tournament (hamstring) · Lindelof drops back to CB · Bergvall into midfield · France perfect 9pt group record, 10 goals scored 2 conceded · Sweden best 3rd-placed team, 7 goals scored 8 conceded · First ever World Cup meeting, France leads H2H 12-6-5 all competitions · Winner faces Paraguay in Round of 16 · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford New Jersey · 5PM ET · FOX · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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