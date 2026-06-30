France vs Sweden Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Round of 32

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 5PM ET · FRANCE TO QUALIFY -1200 (HEAVIEST FAVORITE OF THE ROUND) · MBAPPE ANYTIME -210, FGS +230, 2+ GOALS +240 · DEMBELE ANYTIME +115 · BTTS YES -150 · FRANCE HOME O2.5 -132 · SALIBA RETURNS · THURAM OUT (CALF) · ISAK HIEN OUT FOR SWEDEN TOURNAMENT · WINNER FACES PARAGUAY IN R16

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇫🇷 France vs Sweden 🇸🇪 · Today 5PM ET · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ · FOX France to Qualify -1200 · Sweden +660 · BTTS Yes -150 · Mbappé Anytime -210 → R16 vs Paraguay

🏆 Updated Prediction · France vs Sweden · Today 5PM ET France 3–1 Sweden Mbappe leads the way · Sweden score via Isak/Gyökeres · France comfortable Confidence HIGH France's qualify price has tightened to a staggering -1200 today — the heaviest favorite of any Round of 32 match. With Saliba returning to central defense and Thuram confirmed out (calf), Deschamps' attacking quintet of Mbappé, Dembélé, Olise, Doué and Barcola remains the most dangerous unit left in the bracket. Sweden have real talent in Isak and Gyökeres but their patchwork defense — Lindelöf dropping from midfield to cover Hien's tournament-ending injury — is the obvious weak point. We back France comfortably, with BTTS Yes the headline confidence play given both teams' attacking quality and Sweden's leaky backline.

📖 Match Preview

France were one of only three teams — alongside co-hosts Mexico and reigning champions Argentina — to maintain a perfect record in the group stage. They beat Senegal 3-1, Iraq 3-0, and capped it with a 4-1 demolition of Norway built around an Ousmane Dembélé hat-trick, scoring ten goals across the three games while conceding just two. Didier Deschamps, who has already confirmed he will step down at the end of this tournament, leads arguably the most talented attacking unit left in the competition.

Sweden's path here was far less convincing. Graham Potter's side squeezed through as one of the eight best third-placed teams after a wild group stage: a 5-1 opening win over Tunisia (their goals coming from Elanga, Ayari, Isak, Gyökeres and Mattias Svanberg), a brutal 1-5 defeat to the Netherlands, and a 1-1 draw with Japan. Isak personally registered three assists in the group stage on top of his goal. Potter has been candid about the gap in class: "We have to be as close to perfect as we can be. We know the quality of the opponent and we have full respect for that."

This will be the first ever World Cup meeting between these nations, though France leads the broader head-to-head 12-6 with five draws across 23 prior matches in all competitions, and have won five of the last eight. The winner advances to face Paraguay in the Round of 16 — Paraguay having stunned Germany on penalties in their own Round of 32 tie.

🏥 Team News & Injuries — Updated Today

🇫🇷 France ✅ William Saliba — confirmed return Arsenal CB. Rested vs Norway with back pain but has trained fully and is expected to start today, pain or no pain. ❌ Marcus Thuram — OUT (calf) Inter CF. Confirmed out again with the same calf issue that kept him out previously. ⚠️ N'Golo Kanté — doubtful (discomfort) Fenerbahçe midfielder. Physical discomfort, questionable for today's squad. 🇸🇪 Sweden ❌ Isak Hien — OUT (hamstring, tournament) Atalanta CB. Suffered the injury vs Japan and will play no further part in the tournament. Major blow to Sweden's backline depth. ✅ Victor Lindelöf — drops back to CB Captain. Moves from his midfield slot vs Japan back into central defense to cover the Hien gap. ✅ Lucas Bergvall — in line to start Tottenham teenager moves into the vacated midfield engine-room role.

📋 Predicted Lineups — Today

🇫🇷 France · 4-2-3-1 · Deschamps GK Mike Maignan Defence Jules Koundé (RB) William Saliba ✅ (CB · returns) Dayot Upamecano (CB) Lucas Digne (LB · ahead of T.Hernández) Midfield Aurélien Tchouaméni (DM) Adrien Rabiot (DM) Attack Ousmane Dembélé ⭐ (RAM · hat-trick last out) Michael Olise (CAM) Bradley Barcola / Désiré Doué (LAM · genuine 50/50) Kylian Mbappé 🔥 (ST · Cap) Source: SI / RotoWire / Goal.com June 30 🇸🇪 Sweden · 3-4-2-1 · Graham Potter GK Kristoffer Nordfeldt Defence (3-back) Gustaf Lagerbielke Victor Lindelöf ✅ (Captain · drops back) Gabriel Gudmundsson Midfield Emil Stroud (LM) · Jacob Karlström (MC) Lucas Bergvall ✅ (in for Yasin Ayari) August Bernhardsson (RM) Attack Alexander Isak ⭐ (FW) Anthony Elanga (FW) Viktor Gyökeres ⭐ (FW) ❌ Hien OUT (hamstring · tournament)

📊 Key Stats & Form

First Ever World Cup Meeting · 23 All-Time Matches 10 goals scored / 2 conceded Group Goals 7 goals scored / 8 conceded 3W 0D 0L (9pts) · 1st Group I Group record 1W 1D 1L (4pts) · Best 3rd place Mbappe 4G · Dembele 4G (hat-trick last out) Top scorers Elanga 2G · Ayari 2G · Isak 1G+3A 22.85% outright title chance, joint-favorites Tournament status Survived as 8th-best 3rd place team 100% group record (1 of 3 teams) Notable trend Lost Hien for the tournament H2H: 12 wins, 5 draws, 6 losses All-time record FRA won 5 of last 8 meetings

🎯 Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Covers Reg + ET + PKs France to Qualify for Next Round Heaviest favorite of the Round of 32 Perfect group record -1200 Sweden: +660 France's qualify price covers regulation, extra time and penalties, and at -1200 it's a near-certainty bet that reflects the gulf in quality between these two sides. France were one of only three teams to post a perfect group stage record, while Sweden survived as one of the eight best third-placed teams after a 5-1 thrashing from Netherlands. This isn't a value play — it's a banker. Best used as a small, high-confidence single or as the foundation leg of a parlay with other France-related markets. Verdict · Confirmed -1200 · Banker bet, small stake for big return ratio The single safest bet on the board today. Pair with other props rather than betting heavily on its own given the short price.

⭐ Best Bet #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Incl. ET Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer 4 WC goals · all-time leading FRA scorer Captain, primary focal point -210 $21→$10 profit FGS: +230 · 2+ goals: +240 · Hat-trick: +850 Mbappé has four goals already this tournament and remains France's all-time leading scorer and the pace to punish any defense, per worldcuppass.com's framing. Against a Sweden backline now missing Hien and reshuffled around Lindelöf dropping back from midfield, Mbappé's anytime price at -210 is short but justified. For better leverage, his first goalscorer price at +230 or his 2+ goals line at +240 offer real value given his track record of explosive performances against weaker opposition. Verdict · Confirmed -210 anytime, or +230 FGS for value · 2 units Most reliable goalscorer pick on the board. Consider splitting stake between anytime (-210) and 2+ goals (+240) for blended value.

⭐ Best Bet #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Best Value Goalscorer Ousmane Dembélé — Anytime Goalscorer Hat-trick vs Norway last match 4 WC goals, level with Mbappe Plus-money, shortest non-Mbappe price +115 $10→$21.50 FGS: +490 · 2+ goals: +700 Dembélé hit a first-half hat-trick against Norway in the group stage finale, matching Mbappé's tally of four World Cup goals. Goal.com's exact framing: "Ousmane Dembélé's brilliant hat-trick in their final group match emphasised that France possesses terrifying offensive depth beyond talisman Kylian Mbappé." At +115 — the shortest non-Mbappé anytime price on the entire board — this represents the best blend of safety and value in the goalscorer market today, well ahead of Olise (+135), Doué (+155) and Barcola (+155). Verdict · Confirmed +115, best value goalscorer on the board · 2 units Hat-trick last match, level with Mbappé on tournament goals, but at significantly better plus-money odds. Strong play.

⭐ Best Bet #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Incl. ET Both Teams to Score — Yes SWE Isak + Gyokeres + Elanga all scored in group FRA conceded in 2 of 3 group games -150 No: +118 Sweden's front line carries real individual quality — Isak (1 goal, 3 assists), Gyökeres (1 goal, 2 assists) and Elanga (2 goals) all found the net in the group stage, and the strike pairing of Isak and Gyökeres is "arguably one of the most exciting in the tournament" per UEFA's own assessment. France conceded in two of their three group games. With Sweden forced to commit numbers forward out of necessity in a game they're heavily expected to lose, and France's attacking talent overwhelming the patchwork Swedish defense, both teams finding the net is the most balanced read on this match. Verdict · Confirmed -150 · 2 units Sweden's attacking talent and France's leaky moments combine for a strong BTTS case. One of the most balanced match props today.

⭐ Best Bet #5 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Team Total Goals France Over 2.5 Team Goals 10 goals scored in 3 group games (3.33/game avg) France O1.5 priced at heavy -560 -132 Under: +104 O1.5: -560 · O0.5: -7000 France's own team total goals market confirms the market's confidence in their attacking output — Over 1.5 sits at an enormous -560 (essentially "will France score at least twice"), while Over 0.5 is priced at -7000, treating a France goal as close to a certainty. The Over 2.5 line at -132 is the most actionable price in this tier, reflecting France's group-stage average of 3.33 goals per game. With a near-full-strength front line and Sweden's central defense reshuffled around an injury, France should comfortably clear this mark. Verdict · Confirmed -132 · 1-2 units France averaged 3.33 goals/game in the group stage. -132 is fair value for a continuation of that form against a weaker opponent.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds Dembélé Anytime — Best Value +115 BTTS Yes -150 France Over 2.5 Team Goals -132 Mbappé Anytime -210 France to Qualify -1200 Our Score Prediction France 3-1 Sweden

FanDuel Sportsbook · France vs Sweden · Today · Kickoff 5PM ET · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ Bet France vs Sweden on FanDuel Now France -1200 to Qualify · Mbappe AT -210 · Dembele AT +115 · BTTS -150

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · France to qualify -1200 / Sweden +660 (covers regulation, ET, penalties) · Both Teams to Score Yes -150 / No +118 incl. ET · France team total Over 2.5 -132 / Under 2.5 +104 · France Over 1.5 -560 / Over 0.5 -7000 · Kylian Mbappe anytime -210 incl. ET / first goalscorer +230 / 2+ goals +240 / hat-trick +850 / 1+ SOT -1250 / 2+ SOT -250 / 3+ SOT +125 · Ousmane Dembele anytime +115 / first goalscorer +490 / 2+ goals +700 / hat-trick +4500 · Michael Olise anytime +135 · Desire Doue anytime +155 · Bradley Barcola anytime +155 · Alexander Isak anytime +260 · Either team in extra time +700 / penalty shootout +1500 · France predicted 4-2-3-1: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Digne; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Barcola/Doue; Mbappe · Saliba returns from rest · Thuram OUT (calf) · Kante doubtful · Sweden predicted 3-4-2-1: Nordfeldt; Lagerbielke, Lindelof, Gudmundsson; Stroud, Karlstrom, Bergvall, Bernhardsson; Isak, Elanga; Gyokeres · Isak Hien OUT tournament (hamstring) · Lindelof drops back to CB · Bergvall into midfield · France perfect 9pt group record, 10 goals scored 2 conceded · Sweden best 3rd-placed team, 7 goals scored 8 conceded · First ever World Cup meeting, France leads H2H 12-6-5 all competitions · Winner faces Paraguay in Round of 16 · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford New Jersey · 5PM ET · FOX · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER