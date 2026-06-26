France vs. Norway World Cup Prediction Today: Picks, Best Bets and Props (June 26)

Norway vs. France Picks in Summary

Over 2.5 Goals (-160)

The 2026 World Cup group stage continues today as we are now into the final round of the group stage.

At 3 p.m. ET, France takes on Norway.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: France vs Norway

The winner of this match will top Group I. With that on the line, both sides will likely field strong lineups, and I like over 2.5 goals.

Norway and France have been blistering in attack through three games, combining for 13 goals scored.

Norway, in particular, are an over-friendly team as they've also conceded three goals. There have been an average of 5.0 combined goals per game in Norway's two contests thus far.

France have as much attacking firepower as anyone, and they should be able to create chances against Norway's open style, which should lead to plenty of action in both boxes today.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have completed their group stage matches, winning Group D. Their Round of 32 match against Bosnia takes place at 8 p.m. ET on July 1.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.