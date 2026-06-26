Braves vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 26

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the San Francisco Giants.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Braves vs Giants Game Info

Atlanta Braves (48-31) vs. San Francisco Giants (33-47)

Date: Friday, June 26, 2026

Friday, June 26, 2026 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and BravesVsn

Braves vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-120) | SF: (+102)

ATL: (-120) | SF: (+102) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+136) | SF: +1.5 (-164)

ATL: -1.5 (+136) | SF: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López (Braves) - 3-1, 3.50 ERA vs Trevor McDonald (Giants) - 2-5, 4.93 ERA

The probable pitchers are Reynaldo Lopez (3-1) for the Braves and Trevor McDonald (2-5) for the Giants. Lopez and his team are 3-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Lopez's team has a record of 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Giants have gone 5-4-0 ATS in McDonald's nine starts with a set spread. The Giants have a 4-5 record in McDonald's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (51.5%)

Braves vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Braves, San Francisco is the underdog at +102, and Atlanta is -120 playing on the road.

Braves vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Giants are -164 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +136.

Braves vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Braves versus Giants contest on June 26 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Giants Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (66.1%) in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 34-16 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 37 of their 77 opportunities.

The Braves are 42-35-0 against the spread in their 77 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have been the moneyline underdog 49 total times this season. They've finished 18-31 in those games.

San Francisco has a record of 15-21 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (41.7%).

In the 78 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-37-4).

The Giants have a 33-45-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 83 hits, batting .270 this season with 39 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .528.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 12th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.446) thanks to 26 extra-base hits. He's batting .281 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among all qualifying players, he is 34th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Albies brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Michael Harris II has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .513 this season.

Mauricio Dubon is batting .264 with a .316 OBP and 43 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Dubon has hit safely in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has a .445 slugging percentage, which paces the Giants. He's batting .321 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 64th in slugging.

Arraez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee paces his team with a .365 OBP. He has a batting average of .332 while slugging .478.

He ranks second in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Casey Schmitt paces the Giants with 85 hits.

Matt Chapman is hitting .242 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Braves vs Giants Head to Head

6/17/2026: 7-5 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-5 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/23/2025: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/22/2025: 9-0 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-0 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/21/2025: 9-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/8/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/7/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/6/2025: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/15/2024: 6-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/14/2024: 13-2 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-2 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/13/2024: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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