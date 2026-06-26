Athletics vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 26

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Athletics taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Athletics vs Angels Game Info

Athletics (39-42) vs. Los Angeles Angels (34-48)

Date: Friday, June 26, 2026

Friday, June 26, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and NBCS-CA

Athletics vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-116) | LAA: (-102)

OAK: (-116) | LAA: (-102) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-176)

OAK: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Athletics vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 5-4, 3.16 ERA vs Walbert Urena (Angels) - 5-5, 2.41 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Athletics will send J.T. Ginn (5-4) to the mound, while Walbert Urena (5-5) will take the ball for the Angels. Ginn's team is 9-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ginn's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-3). The Angels have a 10-2-0 record against the spread in Urena's starts. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Urena's starts this season, and they went 5-6 in those games.

Athletics vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (51.8%)

Athletics vs Angels Moneyline

The Athletics vs Angels moneyline has the Athletics as a -116 favorite, while the Angels are a -102 underdog at home.

Athletics vs Angels Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Athletics are +146 to cover, while the Angels are -176 to cover.

Athletics vs Angels Over/Under

Athletics versus Angels, on June 26, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs Angels Betting Trends

The Athletics have been favorites in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (46.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Athletics have won 12 of 25 games when listed as at least -116 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 40 of their 81 games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 40-41-0 against the spread in their 81 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have compiled a 25-37 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40.3% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, the Angels have gone 22-34 (39.3%).

The Angels have played in 81 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-42-2).

The Angels have covered 54.3% of their games this season, going 44-37-0 against the spread.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz leads Sacramento with 81 hits and an OBP of .426, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .533. He's batting .278.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 10th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers is hitting .264 with 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 26 walks, while slugging .505 with an on-base percentage of .329.

His batting average ranks 60th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 86th, and his slugging percentage 27th.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .246 with a .467 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.

Carlos Cortes has six home runs, 22 RBI and a batting average of .276 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Zach Neto is batting .228 with 16 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 126th, his on-base percentage is 88th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Jo Adell paces his team with a .386 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .248 with an on-base percentage of .290.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 87th, his on-base percentage is 141st, and he is 110th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .262 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.

Jorge Soler is batting .220 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks.

Athletics vs Angels Head to Head

6/21/2026: 9-7 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/20/2026: 7-0 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-0 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/19/2026: 12-11 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-11 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/18/2026: 5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/21/2026: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/20/2026: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/19/2026: 14-6 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

14-6 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/18/2026: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/7/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/6/2025: 17-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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