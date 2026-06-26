Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 26

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the San Diego Padres.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (52-29) vs. San Diego Padres (42-37)

Date: Friday, June 26, 2026

Friday, June 26, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Apple TV+

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-148) | SD: (+126)

LAD: (-148) | SD: (+126) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+114) | SD: +1.5 (-137)

LAD: -1.5 (+114) | SD: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 3-4, 4.76 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Padres) - 4-3, 3.96 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Roki Sasaki (3-4) against the Padres and Walker Buehler (4-3). Sasaki and his team have a record of 4-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Sasaki's team has a record of 6-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Padres are 11-4-0 against the spread when Buehler starts. The Padres are 6-3 in Buehler's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (56.3%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -148 favorite on the road.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Dodgers are at the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +114 to cover the runline, with the Padres being -137.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Padres game on June 26 has been set at 7.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 79 games this year and have walked away with the win 51 times (64.6%) in those games.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 40 times in 62 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 37 of their 81 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 81 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 38-43-0 against the spread.

The Padres have won 21 of the 42 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

San Diego is 3-8 (winning only 27.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

The Padres have played in 79 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-44-1).

The Padres have covered 55.7% of their games this season, going 44-35-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 81 hits and an OBP of .414 this season. He has a .295 batting average and a slugging percentage of .549.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is seventh in slugging.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.486) thanks to 33 extra-base hits. He's batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 31st, his on-base percentage 23rd, and his slugging percentage 32nd.

Freeman heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.474) powered by 34 extra-base hits.

Max Muncy has 16 home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .266 this season.

Muncy takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has accumulated a team-best OBP (.347) and slugging percentage (.367). He's batting .283.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 126th in slugging.

Manny Machado is batting .184 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .267.

Including all qualifying players, he is 155th in batting average, 152nd in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage.

Xander Bogaerts has four doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks while hitting .230.

Gavin Sheets leads his team with 51 hits.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

5/20/2026: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/19/2026: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/18/2026: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/24/2025: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/23/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/22/2025: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/17/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/16/2025: 6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/15/2025: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/19/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

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