Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 26
Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.
MLB action on Friday includes the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Miami Marlins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs Marlins Game Info
- St. Louis Cardinals (42-36) vs. Miami Marlins (42-39)
- Date: Friday, June 26, 2026
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Marlins.TV
Cardinals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: STL: (-108) | MIA: (-108)
- Spread: STL: +1.5 (-188) | MIA: -1.5 (+155)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Cardinals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 3-6, 3.35 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 8-0, 2.80 ERA
The probable starters are Michael McGreevy (3-6) for the Cardinals and Max Meyer (8-0) for the Marlins. When McGreevy starts, his team is 9-6-0 against the spread this season. When McGreevy starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. The Marlins are 11-5-0 against the spread when Meyer starts. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Meyer's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those games.
Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Marlins win (53.4%)
Cardinals vs Marlins Moneyline
- St. Louis is the favorite, -108 on the moneyline, while Miami is a -108 underdog on the road.
Cardinals vs Marlins Spread
Cardinals vs Marlins Over/Under
- The over/under for Cardinals-Marlins on June 26 is 8.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.
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Cardinals vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Cardinals have been favorites in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (60.9%) in those contests.
- St. Louis has a record of 14-9 when favored by -108 or more this year.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 34 of their 77 opportunities.
- The Cardinals have posted a record of 46-31-0 against the spread this season.
- The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 43 total times this season. They've finished 15-28 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Miami has gone 15-28 (34.9%).
- In the 80 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-35-2).
- The Marlins have a 41-39-0 record against the spread this season.
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Alec Burleson has 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .288. He has an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .490.
- Among all qualified batters, he ranks 21st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 31st in slugging.
- Burleson will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBIs.
- Jordan Walker leads St. Louis with 88 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .521. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .342.
- His batting average ranks 20th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 61st, and his slugging percentage 15th.
- Walker has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a walk and an RBI.
- Ivan Herrera has 74 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .404.
- JJ Wetherholt is batting .262 with a .361 OBP and 34 RBI for St. Louis this season.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Otto Lopez has accumulated 107 hits with a .374 on-base percentage and a .483 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Marlins. He's batting .340.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage is 20th, and he is 36th in slugging.
- Lopez takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .297 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBIs.
- Xavier Edwards' .374 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .293 while slugging .425.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 17th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.
- Jakob Marsee has 10 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 43 walks while hitting .198.
- Javier Sanoja is batting .249 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
Cardinals vs Marlins Head to Head
- 4/22/2026: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/21/2026: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/20/2026: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/20/2025: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/19/2025: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/18/2025: 8-3 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/30/2025: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 7/29/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 7/28/2025: 7-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/19/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
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