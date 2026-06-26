Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 26

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Miami Marlins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Marlins Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (42-36) vs. Miami Marlins (42-39)

Date: Friday, June 26, 2026

Friday, June 26, 2026 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Marlins.TV

Cardinals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-108) | MIA: (-108)

STL: (-108) | MIA: (-108) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-188) | MIA: -1.5 (+155)

STL: +1.5 (-188) | MIA: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cardinals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 3-6, 3.35 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 8-0, 2.80 ERA

The probable starters are Michael McGreevy (3-6) for the Cardinals and Max Meyer (8-0) for the Marlins. When McGreevy starts, his team is 9-6-0 against the spread this season. When McGreevy starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. The Marlins are 11-5-0 against the spread when Meyer starts. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Meyer's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those games.

Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (53.4%)

Cardinals vs Marlins Moneyline

St. Louis is the favorite, -108 on the moneyline, while Miami is a -108 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Marlins Spread

Cardinals vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Cardinals-Marlins on June 26 is 8.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (60.9%) in those contests.

St. Louis has a record of 14-9 when favored by -108 or more this year.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 34 of their 77 opportunities.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 46-31-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 43 total times this season. They've finished 15-28 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Miami has gone 15-28 (34.9%).

In the 80 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-35-2).

The Marlins have a 41-39-0 record against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .288. He has an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .490.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 21st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Burleson will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBIs.

Jordan Walker leads St. Louis with 88 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .521. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .342.

His batting average ranks 20th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 61st, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Walker has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a walk and an RBI.

Ivan Herrera has 74 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .404.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .262 with a .361 OBP and 34 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has accumulated 107 hits with a .374 on-base percentage and a .483 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Marlins. He's batting .340.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage is 20th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Lopez takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .297 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBIs.

Xavier Edwards' .374 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .293 while slugging .425.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 17th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

Jakob Marsee has 10 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 43 walks while hitting .198.

Javier Sanoja is batting .249 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Cardinals vs Marlins Head to Head

4/22/2026: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/21/2026: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/20/2026: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/20/2025: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/19/2025: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/18/2025: 8-3 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/30/2025: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/29/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/28/2025: 7-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/19/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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