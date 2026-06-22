France vs Iraq Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Group I June 22

📋 France Lineup Notes — ~3 Changes from Senegal XI

Expected: Digne in for Hernandez · Kone in for Tchouameni · Barcola in for Doue

Sports Mole, Racing Post and Al Jazeera all agree on the same three changes · Deschamps resting legs vs weakest opponent to prepare for knockout rounds

Saliba (Arsenal) admitted "minor niggles for several months" but expected to start · No suspensions · Gusto ankle issue "very minor" (RotoWire)

Olise at CAM, Dembele right, Barcola left — the same attacking combination that dismantled Senegal in the second half. Mbappe leads the line.