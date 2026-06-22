France vs Iraq Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Group I June 22

France vs Iraq Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group I Monday June 22 | FanDuel
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⚠️ OUTDOOR STADIUM · SEVERE STORM WARNING PHILADELPHIA · CHECK WEATHER BEFORE GOALS BETS
🏟️ TODAY 5:00 PM ET · LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD · PHILADELPHIA · FOX / TELEMUNDO
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group I · Matchday 2 · Prediction · Lineups · Best Bets
France vs Iraq: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
France -1500 · Over 3.5 -124 · France -2.5 -120 · Mbappe anytime -220 · Olise +140 value · ⚠️ Storm warning: outdoor stadium — check weather for all goals bets. All odds FanDuel Sportsbook.
Monday June 22, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Check weather pre-kickoff
🇫🇷
France ML
-1500
Draw
+1200
Iraq ML
+3300
⚽
Over 3.5
-124
⚠️ CRITICAL: Severe Storm Warning — Lincoln Financial Field is an OUTDOOR Stadium
Philadelphia is under an active flood watch with violent thunderstorms expected 2-7 PM ET. FanDuel Research explicitly passes on volume/brace props citing severe storms and lightning warnings. FIFA rule: play halted if lightning within 8 miles — 30-min reset per new strike. Check weather at kickoff before placing Over 3.5 or any goals/brace props. If storm cleared: Over 3.5 and Mbappe anytime are the primary bets. If storm active: avoid goals markets, stick to Mbappe anytime + Olise + France -2.5.
✅ Mbappe anytime -220 (FD Research) · 7 consecutive scoring games · 14 WC career goals · Iraq porous defense💎 Olise +140 anytime (FD Research value play) · Man of Match vs Senegal · primary FK taker (5 per game)⚠️ Over 3.5 -124 (CBS Eimer pick) — defer to weather check · strongest football case on slate
📊 Group I Context & Match Overview
Group I Standings · After Matchday 1
Winner controls Group I
🥇 Norway · 1st · 3pts · +3 GD · Beat Iraq 4-1
Haaland brace
🥈 France · 2nd · 3pts · +2 GD · Beat Senegal 3-1
Mbappe brace · today
Senegal · 3rd · 0pts · -2 GD · Lost to France 1-3
Iraq · 4th · 0pts · -3 GD · Lost to Norway 1-4
Hussein scored · today
France are one win from sealing Round of 32 qualification with a game to spare. Iraq — back at the World Cup for the first time since 1986 after a 40-year absence — face near-certain elimination with a second defeat. The quality gap is enormous: France ranked 2nd globally, Iraq 57th. CBS SportsLine's Jon Eimer: "Iraq has the brutal reality of having to go from playing an incredible attack, to playing somehow an even more incredible attack. Iraq knows they're underdogs, so expect them to play freely knowing that they won't be able to stop France from scoring."
🇫🇷 France — Predicted Lineup & Formation
PREDICTED · 🇫🇷 FRANCE · 4-2-3-1 · DIDIER DESCHAMPS · 2-TIME WORLD CHAMPIONS
~3 changes from Senegal · Digne + Kone + Barcola expected in · Confirm official XI pre-kickoff
📋 France Lineup Notes — ~3 Changes from Senegal XI
Expected: Digne in for Hernandez · Kone in for Tchouameni · Barcola in for DoueSports Mole, Racing Post and Al Jazeera all agree on the same three changes · Deschamps resting legs vs weakest opponent to prepare for knockout roundsSaliba (Arsenal) admitted "minor niggles for several months" but expected to start · No suspensions · Gusto ankle issue "very minor" (RotoWire)Olise at CAM, Dembele right, Barcola left — the same attacking combination that dismantled Senegal in the second half. Mbappe leads the line.
Set pieces (RotoWire): Corners/FKs — Michael Olise (5), Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Maghnes Akliouche, Kylian Mbappe (1), Lucas Digne
🇮🇶 Iraq — Predicted Lineup & Formation
PREDICTED · 🇮🇶 IRAQ · 4-4-2 · GRAHAM ARNOLD · FIRST WORLD CUP SINCE 1986
⚠️ Ali Al-Hamadi DOUBTFUL · Zidane Iqbal pushing for start · Confirm pre-kickoff
AL-HAMADI
CF · ⚠️ DOUBTFUL
A. HUSSEIN
CF · WC goal vs Norway
BAYESH
RM
AL-AMMARI
CM
Z. IQBAL ⚡
CM · Man Utd · pushing for start
AMYN
LM
H. ALI
RB
TAHSEEN
CB
DOSKI
CB
HASHEM
LB
J. HASSAN (C)
GK · Captain · Key for any upset
📋 Iraq Lineup Notes
⚠️ Ali Al-Hamadi (Luton, top scorer) DOUBTFUL — if absent, Iraq's goal threat drops significantly · Aymen Hussein remains their primary attacking outletZidane Iqbal (Man Utd) came on at half vs Norway — pushing for a start · young CM with European pedigree · first-ever Iraq vs France senior meetingIraq's plan: deep low block, sit in, spring counter-attacks through Hussein/Al-Hamadi. RotoWire: "Survival and opportunism." No shots after 63rd minute vs Norway.
💰 Best Bets — FanDuel Sportsbook · ⚠️ Check Weather Before Any Goals Bet
⭐ PRIMARY · FD RESEARCH CONFIRMED · 7 CONSECUTIVE SCORING GAMES · IRAQ: 4-1 VS NORWAY
Mbappe Anytime Goalscorer
Real Madrid · France captain · 58 intl goals (France record) · 14 WC career goals · vs Iraq's porous defense
Anytime · FD
-220
$10→$14.55
FanDuel Research: "Mbappe anytime -220 vs Iraq." FOX Sports: "-225." Oddschecker: "Mbappe Anytime Goalscorer has hit in seven of his last seven outings." He is the single-most bankable scorer prop at this entire World Cup.Iraq allowed 4 goals vs Norway · 5 shots in box in first match · 0.21 xG per shot allowed (worst at WC per PrizePicks) · 33.33% conversion rate allowed (3rd worst). CBS Eimer: "Iraq goes from Norway's incredible attack to somehow an even more incredible attack."⚠️ FD Research passes on the Mbappe BRACE — not the anytime. Anytime settles with ONE goal and has no weather risk beyond a full abandonment. Check weather for Over bets; Mbappe anytime stands regardless.
Mbappe at -220 is the closest thing to a certainty on FanDuel's board today. He has scored in 7 consecutive matches for France and his 58 international goals are the French all-time record. He is chasing the Golden Boot and the all-time WC scoring record (14 goals, 2 behind Klose/Messi). He scored a brace against Senegal — a team that conceded just 1.2 goals per game before that match. Iraq just gave up 4 to Norway. Anytime settles with a single goal. No weather dependency. $10 at -220 returns $14.55.
💎 VALUE · FANDUEL RESEARCH EXPLICIT · BEST NON-MBAPPE SCORER VALUE · MoM VS SENEGAL
Michael Olise Anytime Goalscorer
Bayern Munich · CAM · primary FK taker (5 per game) · 16 goals in debut Bayern season · $10→$24
Anytime · FD
+140
FanDuel Research explicitly identifies Olise "+140 anytime as the value play" for France vs Iraq — directly recommended as the best non-Mbappe scorer option. He was Man of the Match vs Senegal in the central playmaker role, creating Barcola's goal with a moment of pure class.RotoWire: Olise is France's primary FK taker with 5 set-piece deliveries per game. He scored 16 goals in his debut Bayern Munich season (23 in 42 appearances total). In the CAM role against Iraq's low block, he will arrive late into goal-scoring positions repeatedly. +140 pays 2.86× more than Mbappe's anytime for a player with genuine scoring form.
Olise at +140 is the best-value anytime scorer on the board and FanDuel Research's explicit recommendation. The same combination that dominated Senegal's second half — Mbappe leads the line, Olise operates between the lines as CAM — is expected to start again today. Against Iraq's low block, Olise's late runs, direct drives and FK deliveries will generate the opportunities his shot volume needs. $10 at +140 returns $24.00.
⚠️ WEATHER CONDITIONAL: Over 3.5 Goals -124 · CBS Eimer Pick · IF CLEAR, BEST BET OF GAME
Over 3.5 Total Goals
⚠️ Lincoln Financial Field = OUTDOOR · flood watch active · check weather before kickoff
Over 3.5 · FD
-124
⚠️ WEATHER FIRST: Philadelphia active flood watch · violent thunderstorms 2-7 PM ET. FD Research: "Storm delays disrupt game flow, reduce total playing time, and create unpredictable conditions that make goal-volume props far riskier than normal." If storm still active at kickoff: SKIP this market.IF CLEAR: Over 3.5 is the strongest football bet on the board. CBS SportsLine's Eimer picks it at -124. France: Over 2.5 in each of their last 5 competitive games (Racing Post). 4+ goals in 4 of France's last 6 wins. France scored 3 times in 30 minutes vs Senegal. Iraq allowed 4 to Norway.
Decision rule: If Philadelphia skies clearing and no active lightning warning → back Over 3.5 at -124 confidently. If storm still active → skip entirely and stick to Mbappe anytime + Olise anytime + France -2.5. The football case is exceptional; weather is the only veto.
France -2.5 · -120 · FOX Sports: "Take France -2.5" · Lineups.com Top Play · Consensus France 4-1
Requires 3-goal win · 4+ goals in 4 of France's last 6 wins · $10→$18.33
France -2.5 · FD
-120
FOX Sports: "Take France -2.5." Lineups.com makes it their top bet alongside BTS Yes. Iraq have lost all 4 of their all-time World Cup matches. They had zero shots after the 63rd minute vs Norway. France scored 3 goals in 30 minutes vs a much better Senegal side.
France -2.5 requires a 3-goal win. The expert consensus forecast is France 4-1. France's depth (Mbappe-Olise-Dembele-Barcola + Cherki/Doue/Thuram from bench) can accomplish this essentially alone once the first goal comes. $10 at -120 returns $18.33.
💎 Both Teams Score Yes +180 · Lineups.com Explicit · France 0 Clean Sheets in 6 · Iraq Scored vs Norway
Lineups.com: "Best Bet BTS Yes (+180)" · France defensive pattern + Iraq counter late on · $10→$28
BTS Yes · FD
+180
Lineups.com explicitly: "Best Bet: FRA/IRQ BTS Yes (+180)." France have failed to keep a clean sheet in 6 consecutive matches. Racing Post: "France have won four of their last five fixtures with both sides scoring." Iraq's Aymen Hussein scored their first WC goal since 1986 vs Norway. If France ease off after 3 goals, the final 20-30 minutes are prime time for an Iraqi counter at +180.
The BTS angle is the most compelling plus-money value bet. France's defensive leakiness is a consistent pattern — they conceded in both pre-tournament friendlies, in the Senegal opener, and in five of their last six matches. Once France lead comfortably and manage minutes, an Iraqi counter-attack goal becomes highly plausible. $10 at +180 returns $28.
📋 Best Bets Ranked — FanDuel Sportsbook · France vs Iraq · 5:00 PM ET · All Odds FanDuel
⭐ #1 — Mbappe Anytime (FD Research · 7 straight scoring games · Iraq porous · no weather risk)
-220 · $10→$14.55 · primary pick · stands regardless of storm once game is underway
-220
💎 #2 — Olise Anytime (FD Research value · MoM vs Senegal · primary FK taker)
+140 · $10→$24 · best non-Mbappe scorer value · no weather dependency
+140
⚠️ #3 — Over 3.5 (CBS Eimer pick · IF WEATHER CLEAR ONLY · strongest football case)
-124 · check Philadelphia weather at kickoff · skip if storm active
-124
#4 — France -2.5 (FOX + Lineups.com · France 4-1 consensus · 4+ goals in 4 of last 6 wins)
-120 · $10→$18.33 · requires 3-goal win · strong base case · lower weather risk than goals totals
-120
💎 #5 — BTS Yes (Lineups.com explicit · France 0 clean sheets in 6 · Iraq scored vs Norway)
+180 · $10→$28 · plus-money value · France late defensive management creates counter risk
+180
🎯 Score Prediction · France vs Iraq · World Cup 2026 Group I
🇫🇷
4
France
—
🇮🇶
1
Iraq
Consensus: Lineups.com · FOX Sports · Yahoo/Covers all predict France 4-1. Racing Post predicts 5-1. Mbappe brace anchors a dominant second half. One late Iraq counter (BTS). All bets contingent on weather check at 5 PM ET kickoff.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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