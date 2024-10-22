Flyers vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22
Data Skrive
The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Philadelphia Flyers facing the Washington Capitals.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Flyers vs Capitals Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (1-3-1) vs. Washington Capitals (3-1)
- Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN
Flyers vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Flyers (-120)
|Capitals (+100)
|5.5
Flyers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (54.2%)
Flyers vs Capitals Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this contest.
Flyers vs Capitals Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Flyers-Capitals game on October 22, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.
Flyers vs Capitals Moneyline
- Philadelphia is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +100 underdog on the road.