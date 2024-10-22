menu item
NHL

Flyers vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Philadelphia Flyers facing the Washington Capitals.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Flyers vs Capitals Game Info

  • Philadelphia Flyers (1-3-1) vs. Washington Capitals (3-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN

Flyers vs Capitals Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Flyers (-120)Capitals (+100)5.5

Flyers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (54.2%)

Flyers vs Capitals Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this contest.

Flyers vs Capitals Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Flyers-Capitals game on October 22, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.

Flyers vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Philadelphia is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +100 underdog on the road.

