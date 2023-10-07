Florida vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

In college football action on Saturday, the Florida Gators take on the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs Vanderbilt Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Florida: (-1100) | Vanderbilt: (+680)

Florida: (-1100) | Vanderbilt: (+680) Spread: Florida: -18.5 (-105) | Vanderbilt: +18.5 (-115)

Florida: -18.5 (-105) | Vanderbilt: +18.5 (-115) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Florida vs Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Florida hasn won once against the spread this season.

Florida has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites this year.

Florida has had one game (of four) hit the over this year.

Vanderbilt has no wins against the spread this season.

All six Vanderbilt games have hit the over this season.

Florida vs Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gators win (93.1%)

Florida vs Vanderbilt Point Spread

Vanderbilt is a 18.5-point underdog against Florida. Vanderbilt is -115 to cover the spread, and Florida is -105.

Florida vs Vanderbilt Over/Under

A combined point total of 51.5 has been set for Florida-Vanderbilt on October 7, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Florida vs Vanderbilt Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Vanderbilt-Florida, Vanderbilt is the underdog at +680, and Florida is -1100.

Florida vs. Vanderbilt Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Florida 25 91 17.4 27 48.3 0 5 Vanderbilt 31.3 17 33.3 130 54.5 6 6

