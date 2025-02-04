Florida vs Vanderbilt Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

The Vanderbilt Commodores (16-5, 4-4 SEC) will look to stop a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Florida Gators (18-3, 5-3 SEC) on February 4, 2025 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Vanderbilt Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Vanderbilt Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (82.3%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Florida (-12.5) versus Vanderbilt on Tuesday. The total is set at 155.5 points for this game.

Florida vs. Vanderbilt: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Vanderbilt has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Gators have done a better job covering the spread at home (7-4-0) than they have in road tilts (2-3-0).

This season, the Commodores are 8-4-0 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). Away, they are 2-3-0 ATS (.400).

Florida's record against the spread in conference play is 4-4-0.

Vanderbilt's SEC record against the spread is 3-5-0.

Florida vs. Vanderbilt: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has come away with 16 wins in the 17 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Gators have been a -847 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every game.

Vanderbilt has won 42.9% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-4).

The Commodores have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +570 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Florida has a 89.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Florida vs. Vanderbilt Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida has a +377 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.0 points per game. It is putting up 83.3 points per game to rank 19th in college basketball and is giving up 65.3 per outing to rank 33rd in college basketball.

Florida's leading scorer, Walter Clayton Jr., ranks 98th in the nation averaging 17.4 points per game.

Vanderbilt puts up 81.2 points per game (38th in college basketball) while allowing 70.9 per outing (159th in college basketball). It has a +216 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 10.3 points per game.

Jason Edwards' 17.6 points per game paces Vanderbilt and ranks 83rd in college basketball.

The Gators come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 10.6 boards. They are recording 41.0 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.4 per contest.

Alex Condon's 8.0 rebounds per game lead the Gators and rank 71st in college basketball action.

The Commodores pull down 31.3 rebounds per game (240th in college basketball), compared to the 32.0 of their opponents.

Devin is 89th in the country with 7.8 rebounds per game, leading the Commodores.

Florida ranks 51st in college basketball with 101.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and fourth in college basketball defensively with 79.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Commodores score 102.4 points per 100 possessions (42nd in college basketball), while conceding 89.4 points per 100 possessions (113th in college basketball).

