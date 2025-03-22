Florida vs UConn Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 1 seed Florida Gators (31-4) try to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 8 seed UConn Huskies (24-10) on Sunday at 12:10 p.m. ET.

Florida vs. UConn Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Sunday, March 23, 2025 Game time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: Lenovo Center

Florida vs. UConn Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Florida win (72.7%)

Florida vs. UConn: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has put together a 25-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

UConn has covered 17 times in 34 chances against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Gators have played better when playing at home, covering 11 times in 16 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

This season, the Huskies are 8-8-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, they are 6-5-0 ATS (.545).

Florida vs. UConn: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has won in 26, or 92.9%, of the 28 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Gators have come away with a win 15 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -450 or shorter on the moneyline.

UConn has been the moneyline underdog seven total times this season. UConn has finished 4-3 in those games.

The Huskies have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +340 or longer.

Florida has an implied victory probability of 81.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Florida vs. UConn Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida is outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game with a +576 scoring differential overall. It puts up 85.7 points per game (third in college basketball) and allows 69.2 per contest (87th in college basketball).

Walter Clayton Jr.'s team-leading 17.7 points per game ranks 82nd in college basketball.

UConn puts up 77.1 points per game (89th in college basketball) while allowing 67.8 per contest (58th in college basketball). It has a +317 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 9.3 points per game.

UConn's leading scorer, Solomon Ball, ranks 302nd in college basketball, averaging 14.6 points per game.

The 39.1 rebounds per game the Gators average rank third in the country, and are 8.7 more than the 30.4 their opponents pull down per outing.

Alex Condon's 7.8 rebounds per game lead the Gators and rank 72nd in college basketball play.

The Huskies record 33 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball) while conceding 25.5 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 7.5 boards per game.

Tarris Reed, Jr. is 130th in college basketball with 7.3 rebounds per game, leading the Huskies.

Florida averages 105.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (12th in college basketball), and allows 85.1 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball).

The Huskies rank 17th in college basketball with 105 points scored per 100 possessions, and 148th defensively with 92.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

