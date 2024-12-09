Florida vs Tulane Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Gasparilla Bowl 2024
College football's Friday slate includes the Florida Gators facing the Tulane Green Wave.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Florida vs Tulane Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Florida: (-420) | Tulane: (+320)
- Spread: Florida: -11.5 (-105) | Tulane: +11.5 (-115)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Florida vs Tulane Betting Trends
- Florida has covered the spread eight times in 12 games.
- As an 11.5-point or greater favorite, Florida has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- This season, six of Florida's 12 games have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Tulane is 9-4-0 this season.
- Tulane doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as an 11.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Of 13 Tulane games so far this year, eight have gone over the total.
Florida vs Tulane Point Spread
Tulane is listed as an underdog by 11.5 points (-115 odds), and Florida, the favorite, is -105 to cover.
Florida vs Tulane Over/Under
Florida versus Tulane, on Dec. 20, has an over/under of 50.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Florida vs Tulane Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Florida vs. Tulane reveal Florida as the favorite (-420) and Tulane as the underdog (+320).
Florida vs. Tulane Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Florida
|27.9
|68
|24.3
|61
|52.7
|12
|Tulane
|37.2
|5
|19.7
|28
|53.5
|13
Florida vs. Tulane Game Info
- Game day: Friday, December 20, 2024
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
