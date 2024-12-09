Florida vs Tulane Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Gasparilla Bowl 2024

College football's Friday slate includes the Florida Gators facing the Tulane Green Wave.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Florida vs Tulane Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Florida: (-420) | Tulane: (+320)

Florida: (-420) | Tulane: (+320) Spread: Florida: -11.5 (-105) | Tulane: +11.5 (-115)

Florida: -11.5 (-105) | Tulane: +11.5 (-115) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Florida vs Tulane Betting Trends

Florida has covered the spread eight times in 12 games.

As an 11.5-point or greater favorite, Florida has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

This season, six of Florida's 12 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Tulane is 9-4-0 this season.

Tulane doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as an 11.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Of 13 Tulane games so far this year, eight have gone over the total.

Florida vs Tulane Point Spread

Tulane is listed as an underdog by 11.5 points (-115 odds), and Florida, the favorite, is -105 to cover.

Florida vs Tulane Over/Under

Florida versus Tulane, on Dec. 20, has an over/under of 50.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Florida vs Tulane Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Florida vs. Tulane reveal Florida as the favorite (-420) and Tulane as the underdog (+320).

Florida vs. Tulane Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Florida 27.9 68 24.3 61 52.7 12 Tulane 37.2 5 19.7 28 53.5 13

Florida vs. Tulane Game Info

Game day: Friday, December 20, 2024

Friday, December 20, 2024 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Florida vs. Tulane analysis on FanDuel Research.