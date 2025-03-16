Florida vs Tennessee Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament Championship

The No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (27-6, 12-6 SEC) are in the SEC championship game against the No. 2 Florida Gators (29-4, 14-4 SEC). The title game is on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Tennessee Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Florida vs. Tennessee Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (57%)

Florida is a 4.5-point favorite over Tennessee on Sunday and the over/under has been set at 144.5 points. Here's some betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the contest.

Florida vs. Tennessee: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida is 24-9-0 ATS this season.

Tennessee has covered 18 times in 33 chances against the spread this year.

Tennessee covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Florida covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (72%).

The Gators have done a better job covering the spread at home (11-5-0) than they have in road tilts (6-4-0).

This year, the Volunteers are 9-8-0 at home against the spread (.529 winning percentage). On the road, they are 5-6-0 ATS (.455).

Florida has beaten the spread 14 times in 20 conference games.

Tennessee is 9-11-0 against the spread in SEC action this year.

Florida vs. Tennessee: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 26 games this year and has walked away with the win 24 times (92.3%) in those games.

The Gators have a win-loss record of 20-2 when favored by -210 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Tennessee has won 60% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-2).

The Volunteers have played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 67.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Florida vs. Tennessee Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida has a +541 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.4 points per game. It is putting up 85.4 points per game to rank third in college basketball and is allowing 69 per outing to rank 88th in college basketball.

Walter Clayton Jr.'s 17.4 points per game lead Florida and are 96th in college basketball.

Tennessee's +407 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.7 points per game (149th in college basketball) while giving up 62.3 per outing (eighth in college basketball).

Chaz Lanier leads Tennessee, recording 17.9 points per game (77th in college basketball).

The 39.3 rebounds per game the Gators average rank third in the country, and are 8.5 more than the 30.8 their opponents pull down per contest.

Alex Condon's 7.9 rebounds per game lead the Gators and rank 67th in college basketball action.

The 33.8 rebounds per game the Volunteers accumulate rank 72nd in the country, 6.5 more than the 27.3 their opponents collect.

Igor Milicic Jr. tops the team with 7.1 rebounds per game (159th in college basketball).

Florida ranks 19th in college basketball with 104.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 12th in college basketball defensively with 84.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Volunteers score 100.6 points per 100 possessions (68th in college basketball), while allowing 84 points per 100 possessions (eighth in college basketball).

