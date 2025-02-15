Florida vs South Carolina Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 15

The Florida Gators (21-3, 8-3 SEC) hope to extend a three-game win streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-14, 0-11 SEC) on February 15, 2025 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

Florida vs. South Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Saturday, February 15, 2025 Game time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. South Carolina Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Florida win (93.4%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Saturday's Florida-South Carolina spread (Florida -14.5) or total (143.5 points).

Florida vs. South Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has compiled a 16-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

South Carolina is 12-12-0 ATS this year.

As a 14.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 4-3 ATS record Florida racks up as a 14.5-point favorite.

The Gators have done a better job covering the spread at home (7-5-0) than they have in road games (4-3-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Gamecocks have a better winning percentage at home (.600, 9-6-0 record) than on the road (.286, 2-5-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Florida is 6-5-0 this year.

South Carolina has beaten the spread six times in 11 SEC games.

Florida vs. South Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 18 games this year and has walked away with the win 17 times (94.4%) in those games.

The Gators have not lost in five games this year when favored by -1695 or better on the moneyline.

South Carolina has gone 1-13 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 7.1% of those games).

The Gamecocks have played as a moneyline underdog of +890 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Florida has a 94.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Florida vs. South Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida is outscoring opponents by 17.1 points per game with a +410 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83.6 points per game (14th in college basketball) and allows 66.5 per contest (44th in college basketball).

Walter Clayton Jr.'s team-leading 17.5 points per game ranks 90th in the country.

South Carolina has a +1 scoring differential, putting up 69.8 points per game (290th in college basketball) and giving up 69.8 (117th in college basketball).

Collin Murray-Boyles paces South Carolina, averaging 15.7 points per game (195th in college basketball).

The Gators win the rebound battle by an average of 9.0 boards. They are collecting 40.1 rebounds per game (third in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.1 per outing.

Alex Condon averages 7.8 rebounds per game (ranking 79th in college basketball) to lead the Gators.

The Gamecocks are 197th in the nation at 31.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.3 more than the 29.5 their opponents average.

Murray-Boyles paces the team with 8.7 rebounds per game (38th in college basketball).

Florida ranks 40th in college basketball with 102.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and sixth in college basketball defensively with 81.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Gamecocks' 92.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 267th in college basketball, and the 92.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 170th in college basketball.

