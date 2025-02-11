Florida vs Mississippi State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 11

The No. 3 Florida Gators (20-3, 7-3 SEC) visit the No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-6, 5-5 SEC) in SEC play at Humphrey Coliseum, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Mississippi State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Arena: Humphrey Coliseum

Florida vs. Mississippi State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (54.1%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Florida (-1.5) versus Mississippi State on Tuesday. The over/under is set at 151.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Florida vs. Mississippi State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has compiled a 15-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Mississippi State is 10-13-0 ATS this season.

Florida covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 70% of the time. That's more often than Mississippi State covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (33.3%).

Against the spread, the Gators have fared better when playing at home, covering seven times in 12 home games, and three times in six road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Bulldogs have a lower winning percentage at home (.364, 4-7-0 record) than away (.571, 4-3-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Florida is 5-5-0 this season.

Mississippi State has three wins against the spread in 10 SEC games this year.

Florida vs. Mississippi State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been the moneyline favorite in 18 games this season and has come away with the win 17 times (94.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Gators have come away with a win 17 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 or shorter on the moneyline.

Mississippi State has been the moneyline underdog three total times this season. Mississippi State has gone 1-2 in those games.

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +105 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Florida has an implied victory probability of 55.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Florida vs. Mississippi State Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida is outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game with a +397 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83.7 points per game (13th in college basketball) and gives up 66.4 per contest (44th in college basketball).

Walter Clayton Jr. ranks 93rd in college basketball with a team-leading 17.5 points per game.

Mississippi State is outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game, with a +193 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.7 points per game (56th in college basketball) and gives up 71.3 per outing (173rd in college basketball).

Josh Hubbard is 93rd in college basketball with a team-leading 17.5 points per game.

The 40.5 rebounds per game the Gators average rank second in the country, and are 9.8 more than the 30.7 their opponents collect per contest.

Alex Condon's 8.1 rebounds per game lead the Gators and rank 66th in college basketball play.

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by 3.3 boards on average. They collect 35.5 rebounds per game, 33rd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 32.2.

KeShawn Murphy is 130th in the country with 7.3 rebounds per game, leading the Bulldogs.

Florida ranks 42nd in college basketball with 102.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and sixth in college basketball defensively with 81.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bulldogs record 100.5 points per 100 possessions (75th in college basketball), while conceding 89.9 points per 100 possessions (116th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!