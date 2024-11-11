Florida vs Grambling Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 11

The Florida Gators (2-0) take on the Grambling Tigers (1-1) on November 11, 2024. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Grambling Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Grambling Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (97%)

Florida is a 23.5-point favorite over Grambling on Monday and the total has been set at 151.5 points. Below are a few betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the outing.

Florida vs. Grambling: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida went 17-18-0 ATS last season.

Grambling compiled a 17-13-0 ATS record last year.

As a 23.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Grambling was 1-4 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Florida posted as a 23.5-point favorite.

In home games last year, the Gators sported an identical winning percentage against the spread as they did on the road (.500).

Against the spread last year, the Tigers had better results on the road (9-6-0) than at home (3-4-0).

Florida vs. Grambling: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida put together a 19-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 82.6% of those games).

The Gators played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.

Last season, Grambling won eight out of the 18 games, or 44.4%, in which it was the underdog.

Last season, the Tigers were at least a +2400 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Florida a 99.0% chance to win.

Florida vs. Grambling Head-to-Head Comparison

The 29.5 rebounds per game the Tigers averaged ranked 327th in the country, and were 1.5 fewer than the 31.0 their opponents recorded per outing.

The Tigers ranked 302nd in college basketball with 89.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 154th in college basketball defensively with 92.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

