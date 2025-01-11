Florida vs Arkansas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

The No. 8 Florida Gators (14-1, 1-1 SEC) visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (11-4, 0-2 SEC) in SEC play at Bud Walton Arena, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 11, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Florida vs. Arkansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (58.7%)

Take a look at these betting trends and insights before you bet on Saturday's Florida-Arkansas spread (Florida -4.5) or over/under (155.5 points).

Florida vs. Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Arkansas has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.

Florida covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 75% of the time. That's more often than Arkansas covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Gators had the same winning percentage against the spread at home (.500) as they did in road games last season.

The Razorbacks performed better against the spread away (5-4-0) than at home (9-8-0) last season.

Florida vs. Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been listed as the moneyline favorite 12 times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Gators have yet to lose in 10 games when named as moneyline favorite of -194 or better.

Arkansas has compiled a 1-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

The Razorbacks have played as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 66% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Florida vs. Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida's +335 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.3 points per game (eighth in college basketball) while giving up 64.9 per outing (38th in college basketball).

Florida's leading scorer, Walter Clayton Jr., is 87th in college basketball averaging 17.5 points per game.

Arkansas outscores opponents by 12.7 points per game (posting 79.4 points per game, 81st in college basketball, and giving up 66.7 per contest, 63rd in college basketball) and has a +191 scoring differential.

Adou Thiero is 105th in college basketball with a team-leading 17.1 points per game.

The Gators rank first in the nation at 43.2 rebounds per game. That's 13.5 more than the 29.7 their opponents average.

Alex Condon's eight rebounds per game lead the Gators and rank 80th in college basketball action.

The Razorbacks rank 211th in the nation at 32.5 rebounds per game. That's three more than the 29.5 their opponents average.

Thiero is 346th in the nation with 5.9 rebounds per game, leading the Razorbacks.

Florida ranks 30th in college basketball by averaging 105.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is fourth in college basketball, allowing 78.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Razorbacks rank 72nd in college basketball averaging 101.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 54th, allowing 85.2 points per 100 possessions.

