Florida vs Alabama Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 2 seed Florida Gators (27-4, 14-4 SEC) and the No. 3 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (24-7, 13-5 SEC) play in the SEC tournament Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, tipping off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Florida vs. Alabama Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Florida vs. Alabama Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (62.2%)

See the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Saturday's Florida-Alabama spread (Florida -3.5) or over/under (174.5 points).

Florida vs. Alabama: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has covered 22 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

Alabama has covered 18 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Florida (19-7) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (73.1%) than Alabama (3-0) does as the underdog (100%).

When playing at home, the Gators have a better record against the spread (11-5-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (6-4-0).

This season, the Crimson Tide are 8-7-0 at home against the spread (.533 winning percentage). On the road, they are 8-4-0 ATS (.667).

Florida's record against the spread in conference play is 12-6-0.

Against the spread in SEC action, Alabama is 12-6-0 this season.

Florida vs. Alabama: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has won in 22, or 91.7%, of the 24 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Gators have won 22 of 24 games when listed as at least -162 or better on the moneyline.

Alabama has been the moneyline underdog seven total times this season. Alabama has gone 5-2 in those games.

The Crimson Tide are 2-1 (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Florida has a 61.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Florida vs. Alabama Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida has a +505 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.3 points per game. It is putting up 84.5 points per game to rank eighth in college basketball and is allowing 68.2 per outing to rank 66th in college basketball.

Florida's leading scorer, Walter Clayton Jr., ranks 100th in the country scoring 17.2 points per game.

Alabama has a +313 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.1 points per game. It is putting up 91.2 points per game, first in college basketball, and is allowing 81.1 per outing to rank 355th in college basketball.

Mark Sears' 19.2 points per game paces Alabama and ranks 36th in the nation.

The Gators record 39.5 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) while allowing 30.9 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 8.6 boards per game.

Alex Condon paces the Gators with 8.0 rebounds per game (62nd in college basketball play).

The 39.5 rebounds per game the Crimson Tide accumulate rank second in the country, 6.7 more than the 32.8 their opponents pull down.

Grant Nelson paces the Crimson Tide with 7.9 rebounds per game (68th in college basketball).

Florida ranks 25th in college basketball by averaging 104.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is ninth in college basketball, allowing 83.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Crimson Tide put up 104.7 points per 100 possessions (20th in college basketball), while allowing 93.1 points per 100 possessions (169th in college basketball).

