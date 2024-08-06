2024 Florida International Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

In 2024, the Florida International Panthers have posted a record of 1-1. For a peek at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Florida International 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Indiana Aug. 31 L 31-7 Hoosiers (-25.5) 51.5 2 Central Michigan Sept. 7 W 52-16 Chippewas (-3.5) 51.5 3 @ Florida Atlantic Sept. 14 - Owls (-5.5) 43.5 4 Monmouth Sept. 21 - - - 5 Louisiana Tech Sept. 28 - - - 7 @ Liberty Oct. 8 - - - 8 @ UTEP Oct. 16 - - - View Full Table

Florida International Last Game

The Panthers beat the Central Michigan Chippewas 52-16 in their last outing. In that game against the Chippewas, Keyone Jenkins had 124 yards on 10-of-18 passing (55.6%) for the Panthers, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 42 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the running game, Kejon Owens totaled 60 rushing yards on nine carries (6.7 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. In the receiving game, Josiah Miamen had 54 yards on four catches (13.5 per reception) in that game.

Florida International Betting Insights

Florida International is playing as the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

