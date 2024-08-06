menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
NCAAF

2024 Florida International Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2024 Florida International Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

In 2024, the Florida International Panthers have posted a record of 1-1. For a peek at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Florida International 2024 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ IndianaAug. 31L 31-7Hoosiers (-25.5)51.5
2Central MichiganSept. 7W 52-16Chippewas (-3.5)51.5
3@ Florida AtlanticSept. 14-Owls (-5.5)43.5
4MonmouthSept. 21---
5Louisiana TechSept. 28---
7@ LibertyOct. 8---
8@ UTEPOct. 16---
View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Florida International Last Game

The Panthers beat the Central Michigan Chippewas 52-16 in their last outing. In that game against the Chippewas, Keyone Jenkins had 124 yards on 10-of-18 passing (55.6%) for the Panthers, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 42 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the running game, Kejon Owens totaled 60 rushing yards on nine carries (6.7 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. In the receiving game, Josiah Miamen had 54 yards on four catches (13.5 per reception) in that game.

Florida International Betting Insights

  • Florida International is playing as the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.
  • This is the first game this season the Panthers are listed as the moneyline favorite.

See more analysis about Florida International on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Florida International Panthers on FanDuel today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup