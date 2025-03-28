Florida Derby Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for Saturday 3/29/25

FanDuel TV racing analysts break down the Florida Derby on Saturday, March 28th.

Florida Derby Expert Picks

Check out our expert picks and analysis from FanDuel TV:

As always, check the program for scratches and changes, monitor the weather, and keep an eye on the track conditions.

We also reference Equibase Speed Figure when needed for selected races in order to inform how fast a horse has been running in each of its races after adjusting for track, distance, and conditions.

Florida Derby Odds

These are the horses entered in the 2025 edition of the Florida Derby, along with their trainers, jockeys, post positions, and morning-line odds.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Neoequos Saffie Joseph, Jr. Edgard Zayas 10-1 2 Cool Intentions Jorge Delgado Javier Castellano 20-1 3 Smoken Boy Cheryl Winebaugh Edgar Perez 30-1 4 Disruptor Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 4-1 5 Indecisiveness Ruben Sierra Jorge Ruiz 30-1 6 Jimmy’s Dailys Brian Lynch Joel Rosario 12-1 7 Enterdadragon Jose D’Angelo Dylan Davis 30-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

