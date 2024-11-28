Florida Atlantic vs Tulsa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Florida Atlantic vs Tulsa Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Florida Atlantic: (-110) | Tulsa: (-110)

Florida Atlantic: (-110) | Tulsa: (-110) Spread: Florida Atlantic: -1.5 (-104) | Tulsa: +1.5 (-118)

Florida Atlantic: -1.5 (-104) | Tulsa: +1.5 (-118) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Florida Atlantic vs Tulsa Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic is 3-8-0 against the spread this year.

Florida Atlantic has won once ATS (1-2) as a 1.5-point or higher favorite this year.

This year, seven of Florida Atlantic's 11 games have hit the over.

Tulsa's record against the spread in 2024 is 4-7-0.

Tulsa is 4-6 as 1.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2024.

There have been seven Tulsa games (out of 11) that hit the over this season.

Florida Atlantic vs Tulsa Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Hurricane win (52.7%)

Florida Atlantic vs Tulsa Point Spread

Florida Atlantic is favored by 1.5 points (-104 to cover) in this matchup. Tulsa, the underdog, is -118.

Florida Atlantic vs Tulsa Over/Under

The Florida Atlantic-Tulsa matchup on Nov. 30 has been given an over/under of 57.5 points. The over is -106 and the under is -114.

Florida Atlantic vs Tulsa Moneyline

The Florida Atlantic vs Tulsa moneyline has Tulsa as a -110 favorite, while Florida Atlantic is a -110 underdog.

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulsa Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Florida Atlantic 22.5 110 31.5 109 49.4 11 Tulsa 25.8 87 40.6 133 58.7 11

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulsa Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Stadium: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

