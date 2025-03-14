Florida Atlantic vs Tulane Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for AAC Tournament

The No. 5 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (18-14, 10-8 AAC) are taking on the No. 4 seed Tulane Green Wave (18-13, 12-6 AAC) in the AAC tournament on Friday at Dickies Arena, at 3:30 p.m. ET airing on ESPN2.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Arena: Dickies Arena

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida Atlantic win (53.1%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Florida Atlantic (-3.5) versus Tulane on Friday. The total has been set at 148.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has covered 12 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

Tulane has compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Tulane is 3-7 against the spread compared to the 9-8 ATS record Florida Atlantic puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.

The Owls sport a better record against the spread in home games (5-7-0) than they do in away games (4-9-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Green Wave have a better winning percentage at home (.600, 9-6-0 record) than on the road (.364, 4-7-0).

Florida Atlantic is 6-13-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

Tulane is 8-10-0 against the spread in AAC games this season.

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida Atlantic has been victorious in 16, or 69.6%, of the 23 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Owls have won 13 of 17 games when listed as at least -152 or better on the moneyline.

Tulane has been the underdog on the moneyline 13 total times this season. Tulane has finished 4-9 in those games.

The Green Wave have gone 1-9 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (10%).

Florida Atlantic has an implied victory probability of 60.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida Atlantic has a +122 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.8 points per game. It is putting up 78.8 points per game to rank 60th in college basketball and is giving up 75 per contest to rank 270th in college basketball.

Kaleb Glenn paces Florida Atlantic, scoring 12.6 points per game (588th in the nation).

Tulane puts up 74.6 points per game (152nd in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per outing (95th in college basketball). It has a +163 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Rowan Brumbaugh's team-leading 15.5 points per game rank him 224th in the nation.

The Owls win the rebound battle by 1.6 boards on average. They collect 33.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 89th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 31.9 per outing.

Baba's seven rebounds per game lead the Owls and rank 171st in college basketball action.

The Green Wave rank 231st in the nation at 31.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.1 their opponents average.

Kaleb Banks is 181st in college basketball with 6.9 rebounds per game, leading the Green Wave.

Florida Atlantic records 98.5 points per 100 possessions (103rd in college basketball), while allowing 93.7 points per 100 possessions (182nd in college basketball).

The Green Wave score 98.1 points per 100 possessions (115th in college basketball), while allowing 91.2 points per 100 possessions (123rd in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!