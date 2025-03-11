Florida A&M vs Prairie View A&M Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SWAC Tournament

The No. 7 seed Florida A&M Rattlers (13-16, 10-8 SWAC) head into the SWAC tournament against the No. 10 seed Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-26, 4-14 SWAC) on Tuesday at Gateway Center Arena, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida A&M win (78.2%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Tuesday's Florida A&M-Prairie View A&M spread (Florida A&M -8.5) or total (144.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida A&M is 21-6-0 ATS this season.

Prairie View A&M has compiled a 13-17-0 ATS record so far this season.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Prairie View A&M is 8-9 against the spread compared to the 1-0 ATS record Florida A&M racks up as an 8.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Rattlers have played better when playing at home, covering nine times in 10 home games, and 12 times in 17 road games.

The Panthers have been better against the spread on the road (10-11-0) than at home (3-6-0) this year.

Florida A&M's record against the spread in conference play is 15-3-0.

Against the spread in SWAC games, Prairie View A&M is 7-11-0 this season.

Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida A&M has been named as the moneyline favorite five times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Rattlers have played as a favorite of -360 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Prairie View A&M has been the moneyline underdog 20 total times this season. Prairie View A&M has finished 1-19 in those games.

The Panthers have played in 15 games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +280 or longer without a win.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida A&M has a 78.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida A&M is being outscored by 3.2 points per game with a -93 scoring differential overall. It puts up 71.9 points per game (237th in college basketball) and allows 75.1 per contest (273rd in college basketball).

Sterling Young's team-leading 17.0 points per game ranks 109th in the nation.

Prairie View A&M puts up 71.6 points per game (248th in college basketball) while allowing 82.6 per outing (359th in college basketball). It has a -342 scoring differential and has been outscored by 11.0 points per game.

Tanahj Pettway leads Prairie View A&M, putting up 17.0 points per game (109th in college basketball).

The Rattlers rank 285th in the nation at 30.3 rebounds per game. That's 1.9 fewer than the 32.2 their opponents average.

Roderick Coffee III tops the Rattlers with 3.9 rebounds per game (1086th in college basketball action).

The 25.4 rebounds per game the Panthers accumulate rank 361st in the country, 11.5 fewer than the 36.9 their opponents pull down.

Marcel Bryant leads the team with 4.9 rebounds per game (654th in college basketball).

Florida A&M scores 92.4 points per 100 possessions (269th in college basketball), while giving up 96.6 points per 100 possessions (271st in college basketball).

The Panthers average 89.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (321st in college basketball), and give up 103.4 points per 100 possessions (356th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!