Flames vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

In NHL action on Sunday, the Calgary Flames face the San Jose Sharks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Flames vs Sharks Game Info

Calgary Flames (38-27-14) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-48-11)

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flames (-295) Sharks (+235) 6.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flames win (63.9%)

Flames vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Flames. The Sharks are -104 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -118.

Flames vs Sharks Over/Under

Flames versus Sharks on April 13 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.

Flames vs Sharks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Sharks, Calgary is the favorite at -295, and San Jose is +235 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!