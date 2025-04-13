NHL
Flames vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13
In NHL action on Sunday, the Calgary Flames face the San Jose Sharks.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Flames vs Sharks Game Info
- Calgary Flames (38-27-14) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-48-11)
- Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flames vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flames (-295)
|Sharks (+235)
|6.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (63.9%)
Flames vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Flames. The Sharks are -104 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -118.
Flames vs Sharks Over/Under
- Flames versus Sharks on April 13 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.
Flames vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Sharks, Calgary is the favorite at -295, and San Jose is +235 playing on the road.