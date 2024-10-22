Flames vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22

The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Flames vs Penguins Game Info

Calgary Flames (4-0-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (3-4)

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Flames (-115) Penguins (-104) 6.5

Flames vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flames win (57.4%)

Flames vs Penguins Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this game.

Flames vs Penguins Over/Under

Flames versus Penguins on October 22 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Flames vs Penguins Moneyline

Calgary is the favorite, -115 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -104 underdog on the road.

