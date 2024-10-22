Flames vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22
The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Flames vs Penguins Game Info
- Calgary Flames (4-0-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (3-4)
- Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flames vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Flames (-115)
|Penguins (-104)
|6.5
Flames vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (57.4%)
Flames vs Penguins Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this game.
Flames vs Penguins Over/Under
- Flames versus Penguins on October 22 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -105 and the under -115.
Flames vs Penguins Moneyline
- Calgary is the favorite, -115 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -104 underdog on the road.