Flames vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Flames vs Kraken Game Info

Calgary Flames (26-21-7) vs. Seattle Kraken (23-29-4)

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flames (-134) Kraken (+112) 5.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kraken win (52%)

Flames vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-235 to cover). And Calgary, the favorite, is +186.

Flames vs Kraken Over/Under

Flames versus Kraken, on February 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +102.

Flames vs Kraken Moneyline

Calgary is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +112 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!