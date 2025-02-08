FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Flames vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Flames vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Flames vs Kraken Game Info

  • Calgary Flames (26-21-7) vs. Seattle Kraken (23-29-4)
  • Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flames (-134)Kraken (+112)5.5Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (52%)

Flames vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-235 to cover). And Calgary, the favorite, is +186.

Flames vs Kraken Over/Under

  • Flames versus Kraken, on February 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +102.

Flames vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Calgary is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +112 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup