Flames vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken.
Flames vs Kraken Game Info
- Calgary Flames (26-21-7) vs. Seattle Kraken (23-29-4)
- Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flames vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flames (-134)
|Kraken (+112)
|5.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (52%)
Flames vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-235 to cover). And Calgary, the favorite, is +186.
Flames vs Kraken Over/Under
- Flames versus Kraken, on February 8, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -128 and the under +102.
Flames vs Kraken Moneyline
- Calgary is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +112 underdog on the road.