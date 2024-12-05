Flames vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 5

The Calgary Flames are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, up against the St. Louis Blues.

Flames vs Blues Game Info

Calgary Flames (13-9-4) vs. St. Louis Blues (12-12-2)

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flames (-132) Blues (+110) 5.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flames win (50.1%)

Flames vs Blues Puck Line

The Flames are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). St. Louis, the underdog, is -250.

Flames vs Blues Over/Under

Flames versus Blues on December 5 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -114 and the under -106.

Flames vs Blues Moneyline

The Flames vs Blues moneyline has Calgary as a -132 favorite, while St. Louis is a +110 underdog on the road.

