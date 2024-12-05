menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Flames vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Flames vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 5

The Calgary Flames are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, up against the St. Louis Blues.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Flames vs Blues Game Info

  • Calgary Flames (13-9-4) vs. St. Louis Blues (12-12-2)
  • Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flames (-132)Blues (+110)5.5Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (50.1%)

Flames vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Flames are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). St. Louis, the underdog, is -250.

Flames vs Blues Over/Under

  • Flames versus Blues on December 5 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -114 and the under -106.

Flames vs Blues Moneyline

  • The Flames vs Blues moneyline has Calgary as a -132 favorite, while St. Louis is a +110 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup