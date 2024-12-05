NHL
Flames vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 5
The Calgary Flames are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, up against the St. Louis Blues.
Flames vs Blues Game Info
- Calgary Flames (13-9-4) vs. St. Louis Blues (12-12-2)
- Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flames vs Blues Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flames (-132)
|Blues (+110)
|5.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (50.1%)
Flames vs Blues Puck Line
- The Flames are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). St. Louis, the underdog, is -250.
Flames vs Blues Over/Under
- Flames versus Blues on December 5 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -114 and the under -106.
Flames vs Blues Moneyline
- The Flames vs Blues moneyline has Calgary as a -132 favorite, while St. Louis is a +110 underdog on the road.