Flames vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

The Calgary Flames are among the NHL squads playing on Saturday, up against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Flames vs Blackhawks Game Info

Calgary Flames (15-11-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (12-19-2)

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flames (-156) Blackhawks (+130) 5.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flames win (60.1%)

Flames vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-200 to cover). And Calgary, the favorite, is +160.

Flames vs Blackhawks Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Flames-Blackhawks game on December 21, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Flames vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Flames, Chicago is the underdog at +130, and Calgary is -156 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!