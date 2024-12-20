NHL
Flames vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21
The Calgary Flames are among the NHL squads playing on Saturday, up against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Flames vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Calgary Flames (15-11-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (12-19-2)
- Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flames vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flames (-156)
|Blackhawks (+130)
|5.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (60.1%)
Flames vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-200 to cover). And Calgary, the favorite, is +160.
Flames vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Flames-Blackhawks game on December 21, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Flames vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Flames, Chicago is the underdog at +130, and Calgary is -156 playing at home.