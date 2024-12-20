FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Flames vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Flames vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

The Calgary Flames are among the NHL squads playing on Saturday, up against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Flames vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Calgary Flames (15-11-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (12-19-2)
  • Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flames (-156)Blackhawks (+130)5.5Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (60.1%)

Flames vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-200 to cover). And Calgary, the favorite, is +160.

Flames vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Flames-Blackhawks game on December 21, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Flames vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Flames, Chicago is the underdog at +130, and Calgary is -156 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup