Flames vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 13

In NHL action on Monday, the Calgary Flames play the Chicago Blackhawks.

Flames vs Blackhawks Game Info

Calgary Flames (20-14-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (14-27-2)

Date: Monday, January 13, 2025

Monday, January 13, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NHL Network

Flames vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flames (-134) Blackhawks (+112) 5.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flames win (53.9%)

Flames vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Flames. The Blackhawks are -230 to cover the spread, and the Flames are +184.

Flames vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The Flames-Blackhawks game on January 13 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -132 and the under is +108.

Flames vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Blackhawks, Calgary is the favorite at -134, and Chicago is +112 playing at home.

