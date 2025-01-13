NHL
Flames vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 13
In NHL action on Monday, the Calgary Flames play the Chicago Blackhawks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Flames vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Calgary Flames (20-14-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (14-27-2)
- Date: Monday, January 13, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: NHL Network
Flames vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flames (-134)
|Blackhawks (+112)
|5.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (53.9%)
Flames vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Flames. The Blackhawks are -230 to cover the spread, and the Flames are +184.
Flames vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The Flames-Blackhawks game on January 13 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -132 and the under is +108.
Flames vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Blackhawks, Calgary is the favorite at -134, and Chicago is +112 playing at home.