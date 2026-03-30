Final Four Odds, Schedule: NCAA Tournament Spreads, Totals for the Final Four

We're on to the Final Four in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

What do the betting odds look like for the upcoming games?

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds, let's take a look at the Final Four odds for each of the national semifinal games.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published.

College Basketball Final Four Odds

Saturday, April 4

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Illinois @ Connecticut Apr 4 10:09pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Michigan @ Arizona Apr 5 12:49am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Which Final Four bets stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.