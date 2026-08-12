Fantasy QB Rankings: Top 20 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for 2026

QB Rankings at a Glance

Josh Allen, BUF Lamar Jackson, BAL Jayden Daniels, WAS Joe Burrow, CIN Jalen Hurts, PHI

Training camps are in full swing, depth charts are beginning to take shape and fantasy football draft season is quickly approaching.

Here’s our top 20 quarterback rankings for redraft leagues as of August 12.

Fantasy Football QB Rankings

Rank Player Team 1 Josh Allen BUF 2 Lamar Jackson BAL 3 Jayden Daniels WAS 4 Joe Burrow CIN 5 Jalen Hurts PHI 6 Drake Maye NE 7 Caleb Williams CHI View Full Table ChevronDown

Notes

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen remains the safest bet for elite fantasy production because of his combination of passing volume and rushing upside. He threw for 3,668 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2025, and his rushing continued involvement near the goal line keeps his weekly ceiling among the best at the position.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson battled injuries in 2025 but still threw 21 touchdowns in 13 games while continuing to provide the rushing production that separates him from most quarterbacks. If he stays healthy, his dual-threat ability gives him a legitimate path to finishing as the overall QB1.

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels’ 2025 season was limited to seven games, but his fantasy appeal remains tied to his elite rushing upside. He rushed for 891 yards as a rookie in 2024, and a healthy Daniels has the type of dual-threat profile that can produce difference-making fantasy outputs even when his passing numbers are modest.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts remains one of fantasy football’s most reliable high-end quarterbacks because of his rushing role around the goal line. He threw 25 touchdowns against only six interceptions in 2025 and added eight rushing scores, giving him multiple avenues to produce strong weekly fantasy numbers.

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye took a massive step forward in 2025, throwing for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns while adding 450 yards and four scores on the ground. That combination of efficient passing and useful rushing production makes him one of the most appealing quarterbacks in fantasy football.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams showed meaningful growth in his second season, finishing 2025 with 3,942 passing yards and 27 touchdowns while throwing just seven interceptions. The improved passing production combined with his mobility gives him appealing upside entering Year 3 (and his second in Ben Johnson’s offense).

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott remains a strong option for managers who prefer waiting at quarterback. He threw for 4,552 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2025, finishing with 600 pass attempts, and that combination of volume and proven production gives him a strong floor at a relatively inexpensive ADP. The Dallas Cowboys could find themselves in a lot of high-scoring games once again.

Check our our fantasy football cheat sheet as well as our fantasy football RB rankings.

Fantasy Football FAQ

What's the difference between PPR and non-PPR scoring? PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards.

PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards. Who should be the first pick in fantasy football in 2026? Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Ja’Marr Chase are all defensible No. 1 overall picks, and they are the top three by average draft position.

Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Ja’Marr Chase are all defensible No. 1 overall picks, and they are the top three by average draft position. Who are the best fantasy football sleepers in 2026? Here’s our fantasy football sleepers article.

Here’s our fantasy football sleepers article. What's the difference between season-long and DFS strategy? Season-long rewards consistency and floor; DFS rewards ceiling and volatility. High-variance boom/bust guys are usually better DFS plays than season-long anchors.

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