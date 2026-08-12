Dodgers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB teams in action on Wednesday, up against the Kansas City Royals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Royals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (72-48) vs. Kansas City Royals (49-72)

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and Royals.TV

Dodgers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-240) | KC: (+198)

LAD: (-240) | KC: (+198) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-105) | KC: +1.5 (-114)

LAD: -1.5 (-105) | KC: +1.5 (-114) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer (Dodgers) - 6-6, 4.89 ERA vs Daniel Lynch (Royals) - 4-3, 2.45 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Eric Lauer (6-6) against the Royals and Daniel Lynch (4-3). Lauer's team is 7-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Lauer's team has a record of 9-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Lynch has started just one game with a set spread, which the Royals failed to cover. The Royals were the moneyline underdog for one Lynch start this season -- they lost.

Dodgers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (60.1%)

Dodgers vs Royals Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -240 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +198 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Royals Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Royals. The Dodgers are -105 to cover, and the Royals are -114.

Dodgers vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Royals game on Aug. 12, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 70, or 60.9%, of the 115 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Los Angeles has won 18 of 26 games when listed as at least -240 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 56 of their 119 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 119 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 49-70-0 against the spread.

The Royals are 31-50 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.3% of those games).

Kansas City has played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +198 or longer, and fell in each game.

The Royals have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times this season for a 55-59-2 record against the over/under.

The Royals have put together a 57-59-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.1% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 123 hits and an OBP of .392, both of which are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .290 batting average and a slugging percentage of .538.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 14th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Andy Pages is batting .270 with 24 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 43 walks, while slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging among qualified batters.

Freddie Freeman has hit 15 homers with a team-high .472 SLG this season.

Kyle Tucker has 11 home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a team-best OBP (.355) and slugging percentage (.446). He's batting .283.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Jac Caglianone's 108 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .269 while slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 47th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Carter Jensen is hitting .224 with 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 walks.

Salvador Perez is batting .214 with 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 18 walks.

Dodgers vs Royals Head to Head

8/11/2026: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/10/2026: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/28/2025: 9-5 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-5 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/27/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/16/2024: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/15/2024: 7-2 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-2 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/14/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/2/2023: 9-1 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

9-1 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/30/2023: 9-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

9-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/14/2022: 4-0 KC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

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