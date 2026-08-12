Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Texas Rangers facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (60-60) vs. Los Angeles Angels (46-74)

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-126) | LAA: (+108)

TEX: (-126) | LAA: (+108) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154)

TEX: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill (Rangers) - 4-4, 3.56 ERA vs George Klassen (Angels) - 0-1, 7.27 ERA

The Rangers will call on Cal Quantrill (4-4) against the Angels and George Klassen (0-1). Quantrill and his team are 3-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Quantrill's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Angels have a 2-1-0 record against the spread in Klassen's starts. The Angels have a 2-1 record in Klassen's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (57.3%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Angels, Texas is the favorite at -126, and Los Angeles is +108 playing at home.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are hosting the Rangers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +128 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -154.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Angels contest on Aug. 12 has been set at 9, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (50.8%) in those games.

This season Texas has come away with a win 17 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in 62 of their 119 opportunities.

The Rangers have posted a record of 55-64-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have won 33 of the 93 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (35.5%).

Los Angeles is 27-48 (winning just 36% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Angels have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times this season for a 50-67-2 record against the over/under.

The Angels have put together a 60-59-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo has 121 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .448, both of which are best among Texas hitters this season. He has a .278 batting average and an on-base percentage of .344.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 51st in slugging.

Nimmo will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .432 with a double, three home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Ezequiel Duran has 22 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 31 walks. He's batting .272 and slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .327.

His batting average is 38th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 81st, and his slugging percentage 54th.

Duran brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with three walks and an RBI.

Joc Pederson is batting .251 with a .511 slugging percentage and 45 RBI this year.

Jake Burger has 19 home runs, 68 RBI and a batting average of .235 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has racked up an on-base percentage of .384 and has 85 hits, both team-high numbers for the Angels. He's batting .235 and slugging .445.

He ranks 108th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Zach Neto is slugging .416 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .225 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualifying players, he is 121st in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .272 with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 39 walks.

Vaughn Grissom is hitting .254 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

8/11/2026: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -140, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -140, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/10/2026: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/9/2026: 7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/8/2026: 13-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/7/2026: 8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/24/2026: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/23/2026: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/22/2026: 9-6 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-6 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/27/2025: 20-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

20-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/26/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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