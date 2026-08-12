Braves vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves will take on the New York Mets in MLB action on Wednesday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Braves vs Mets Game Info

Atlanta Braves (72-48) vs. New York Mets (53-68)

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and SNY

Braves vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-158) | NYM: (+134)

ATL: (-158) | NYM: (+134) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+134) | NYM: +1.5 (-162)

ATL: -1.5 (+134) | NYM: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Braves vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle (Braves) - 3-9, 4.83 ERA vs Zach Thornton (Mets) - 3-2, 2.52 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Tyler Mahle (3-9) to the mound, while Zach Thornton (3-2) will get the nod for the Mets. Mahle and his team have a record of 8-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Mahle's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-4). The Mets have a 5-2-0 record against the spread in Thornton's starts. The Mets are 2-2 in Thornton's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (58.5%)

Braves vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Braves, New York is the underdog at +134, and Atlanta is -158 playing at home.

Braves vs Mets Spread

The Mets are at the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Mets are +134 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -162.

Braves vs Mets Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Braves-Mets on Aug. 12, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 57, or 66.3%, of the 86 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 15 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 54 of their 116 opportunities.

The Braves are 62-54-0 against the spread in their 116 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have a 16-34 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 32% of those games).

New York has played in 10 games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer without a win.

The Mets have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 117 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 52 of those games (52-58-7).

The Mets have put together a 55-62-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 124 hits, batting .266 this season with 64 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .554.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is third in slugging.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with three home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .258 with 22 doubles, 20 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .315.

His batting average is 68th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 104th, and his slugging percentage 63rd.

Michael Harris II has hit 20 homers with a team-high .493 SLG this season.

Harris has recorded a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Mauricio Dubon has 10 home runs, 61 RBI and a batting average of .265 this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Bo Bichette has racked up a slugging percentage of .375, a team-best for the Mets. He's batting .262 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 110th and he is 118th in slugging.

Carson Benge leads his team with 118 hits and a .334 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .272 while slugging .410.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Marcus Semien is batting .212 with nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 30 walks.

Francisco Lindor has seven doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .243.

Braves vs Mets Head to Head

8/11/2026: 4-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/10/2026: 8-5 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -140, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-5 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -140, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/29/2026: 1-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

1-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 7/29/2026: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/27/2026: 14-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

14-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/6/2026: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-6 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/4/2026: 14-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

14-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/3/2026: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/14/2026: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/13/2026: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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