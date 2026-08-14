Best Fantasy Football Values: Who Are the Top Value Picks This Year?

Value Picks in Summary

Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals

Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

Bo Nix, QB, Broncos

Rachaad White, RB, Commanders

The best fantasy football value picks aren't necessarily sleepers or unknown names. They're players whose current average draft position doesn't fully account for their projected workload, offensive environment, efficiency or potential for an expanded role.

Identifying those discrepancies allows you to build more upside into your roster without paying a premium.

Here are four values I’m eyeing in 2026 drafts.

All ADP references come from FantasyPros' half-PPR ADP, and ADP may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Best Values for 2026

Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals

ADP: 87th Overall, WR36

Michael Wilson Regular Season Receiving Yards 2026-27 Michael Wilson Under 700.5 @ Michael Wilson Over 700.5 More odds in Sportsbook

It’s rare in fantasy for a player to be a value pick the season after his breakout campaign, but I think it’s happening with Michael Wilson.

Wilson blew up last season, amassing 1,006 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns. He went really nuts from Week 10 on, totaling 775 receiving yards and six scores across his final eight games.

Wilson did all of that with Jacoby Brissett under center, and Brissett will be the Arizona Cardinals‘ starter in 2026.

Even though Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR32 ADP) is going slightly before Wilson, I think Wilson is Arizona’s top wideout, and he showed last year that he’s capable of putting up true WR1 numbers over a lengthy stretch. Relative to ADP, he is one of my favorite picks this year.

Chris Godwin Jr., WR, Buccaneers

ADP: 92nd Overall, WR39

When Chris Godwin is healthy, he produces.

He hasn’t been healthy in either of the past two seasons, playing only 16 combined games across 2024 and 2025 — which is why his ADP is where it is — but he’s averaged 58.5 receiving yards per game in those two years while scoring seven touchdowns.

This coming season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have significant targets up for grabs due to the departure of Mike Evans. It should be Godwin and Emeka Egbuka handling a lot of the pass-game load.

Throughout his career, Godwin almost always puts up good numbers when he’s on the field. We’ll see if that’s still the case after his most recent serious injury, but with Godwin barely inside the top 100 picks, we don’t have to pay a steep price to find out.

Bo Nix, QB, Broncos

ADP: 103rd Overall, QB14

AFC West Winner 2026-27 AFC West Winner 2026-27 Kansas City Chiefs +175 Los Angeles Chargers +190 Denver Broncos +210 Las Vegas Raiders +1500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bo Nix is my favorite late-round QB by a mile this year.

He led the NFL in pass attempts last season (612). While he wasn’t super efficient through the air — 12th in passing touchdowns (25) and eighth in pass yards (3,931) — he made up for it with his legs, racking up the sixth-most rushing attempts (83) among quarterbacks and running for 356 yards and five TDs.

A signal-caller who runs well, has elite passing volume and is going outside the top-100 picks? Sign me up.

Rachaad White, RB, Commanders

ADP: 111th overall, RB40

The Washington Commanders‘ backfield is one big shrug emoji, and that intrigues me. Admittedly, I have no idea how things will ultimately shake out, but I’m willing to roll the dice on Rachaad White.

White has proven that he’s an elite pass-catcher. He’s the only running back in the NFL to notch at least 40 catches in each of the previous four seasons. I feel pretty confident saying White will have a pass-game role for the Commanders.

There is a chance he carves out a much bigger role now he’s with a team where there’s no true standout running back, with Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kaytron Allen and Jeremy McNichols alongside White on the depth chart.

All in all, I’m intrigued by White’s chances at becoming Washington’s lead back, and even if he ends up serving as primarily a pass-game piece, it’s not the end of the world at this draft cost.

Check our our fantasy football WR rankings as well as our fantasy football sleepers.

Fantasy Football FAQ

What's the difference between PPR and non-PPR scoring? PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards.

PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards. How many teams are in a fantasy football league? Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams.

Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams. What's the waiver wire actually about? The waiver wire consists of all the free agents in your league. These players can see their value impacted by injuries to other players as well as role changes and can sometimes become coveted assets.

The waiver wire consists of all the free agents in your league. These players can see their value impacted by injuries to other players as well as role changes and can sometimes become coveted assets. What's the difference between season-long and DFS strategy? Season-long rewards consistency and floor; DFS rewards ceiling and volatility. High-variance boom/bust guys are usually better DFS plays than season-long anchors.

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