MLB Player Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Friday, August 14, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Check out the top MLB home run picks for today.

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

White Sox vs. Tigers, 6:41 p.m. ET

Jackson Jobe - Strikeouts Jackson Jobe Over Aug 14 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jackson Jobe looked superb in his first start off the IL, and I like him to notch at least five punchouts today against the Chicago White Sox.

A former top prospect who was the No. 3 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Jobe made his first start of 2026 last week and fanned four in five shutout frames while surrendering only two baserunners. He posted an 11.3% swinging-strike rate in the game, and now he faces a White Sox squad that Ks plenty.

Chicago owns the seventh-highest strikeout rate in the second half (25.0%), and two of their top bats — Colson Montgomery (32.8% strikeout rate) and Munetaka Murakami (33.4%) — swing and miss a lot.

Jobe was capped at 71 pitches in his season debut and will surely have a fairly short leash again today. But if he’s able to get up to around 80 pitches, I think that’s enough for him to fan at least five thanks to the matchup against the Pale Hose.

Nationals vs. Mets, 7:11 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Francisco Lindor -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

After a slow start to the year, Francisco Lindor is hitting a lot more like the usual Francisco Lindor, and I find these odds appealing.

In the second half, Lindor is mashing his way to a .384 wOBA and 49.3% fly-ball rate. He’s got a 53.3% fly-ball rate overall at home this season, compared to a 36.2% fly-ball rate on the road. He’s posted a .411 wOBA across his past 71 plate appearances, and he’s tallied 43 combined H/R/RBI over his last 16 games.

Andrew Alvarez, a lefty, will be on the bump for the Washington Nationals. Alvarez has transitioned to the rotation, and while it hasn’t gone too badly, he’s also struggling to generate strikeouts, producing a lowly 13.9% K rate over his previous six appearances (four starts).

Once Alvarez is out of the game, Lindor will battle a Washington bullpen that ranks dead last in xFIP in the second half (4.84).

Brewers vs. Dodgers, 10:11 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Tommy Edman -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Tommy Edman continues to hit in a meaty spot in the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ lineup versus left-handers, and that pushes me toward this prop.

Edman hit third against a lefty last night, and he’s usually been third or fourth against southpaws of late. Given who surrounds him in LA’s lineup, Edman is in a great spot for run-scoring and RBI chances when he’s that high in the order, and I think the LA offense can cook today versus Robert Gasser.

Gasser has permitted a .349 wOBA and 1.75 jacks per nine to right-handed hitters this season, with his K rate dipping to 19.2% in the split. Righties also have a 47.6% fly-ball rate versus Gasser.

In short, this is a friendly matchup for the switch-hitting Edman, and despite his overall down numbers this year, Edman to notch at least two H/R/RBI is my favorite player prop today.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.