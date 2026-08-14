MLB Predictions Today: 3 MLB Best Bets and Picks for Friday, August 14, 2026

MLB Betting Picks in Summary

Baseball has you covered if you want a large inventory of options to bet.

From moneylines to player props to NRFI wagers, we have plenty of ways each day to bet the long, arduous MLB schedule.

Using the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, what are the best MLB bets for today?

This article includes some of the top bets from our other MLB content. All MLB odds via FanDuel, and they may change after this article is published.

MLB Picks and Predictions for Today

Red Sox at Pirates, 6:41 p.m. ET

Moneyline Boston Red Sox Aug 14 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We backed the Pittsburgh Pirates yesterday, and they came through for us. Today, I’m turning the tables and taking the Boston Red Sox to beat the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler is starting for Pittsburgh, and while he can be very good when he’s on, he also struggles mightily with walks, which can get him in trouble today. Over the last 14 days, the Red Sox have the fifth-highest walk rate (10.7%). They’re also first in wOBA in that time (.356), so they’re just a brutal matchup all the way around.

Jake Bennett is taking the ball for Boston. Although his results have taken a slight turn for the worse lately, Bennett still owns an 11.0% swinging-strike rate and a solid 4.18 SIERA this campaign. This is also a pretty dope matchup for him as the Pirates are 24th in wOBA over the last 30 days (.294) with the fourth-highest K rate in that time (25.8%).

All in all, I think Boston has a slight edge on the mound and a big advantage in terms of offensive firepower.

Rangers at Athletics, 9:41 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Lawrence Butler +520 View more odds in Sportsbook

It’s been a sluggish 2026 season for Lawrence Butler. He’s swinging it better of late, though, and he gets to take his hacks at hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park tonight versus a righty.

Said RHP is Kumar Rocker, who is letting up a 46.6% hard-hit rate, 1.58 dingers per nine and a .374 wOBA to left-handed hitters. Yes, please.

Butler has only nine homers this season. Eight of them have come at home, and he’s got a a .349 wOBA with a 41.8% hard-hit rate at home versus righties.

With a .347 wOBA and 4 HRs over his previous 56 plate appearances, Butler has earned a promotion to the five hole, and once Rocker is out of the game, Butler will face a Texas Rangers bullpen that has the fourth-worst xFIP over the last 30 days (4.90).

Brewers vs. Dodgers, 10:11 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Tommy Edman -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Tommy Edman continues to hit in a meaty spot in the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ lineup versus left-handers, and that pushes me toward this prop.

Edman hit third against a lefty last night, and he’s usually been third or fourth against southpaws of late. Given who surrounds him in LA’s lineup, Edman is in a great spot for run-scoring and RBI chances when he’s that high in the order, and I think the LA offense can cook today versus Robert Gasser.

Gasser has permitted a .349 wOBA and 1.75 jacks per nine to right-handed hitters this season, with his K rate dipping to 19.2% in the split. Righties also have a 47.6% fly-ball rate versus Gasser.

In short, this is a friendly matchup for the switch-hitting Edman, and despite his overall down numbers this year, Edman to notch at least two H/R/RBI is my favorite player prop today.

MLB Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

What does +310 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +310 line means a $100 bet returns $310 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +310 returns $31 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 24% for +310 odds).

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.