NRFI Today: 3 NRFI Picks, Predictions, Best Bets for Friday, August 14, 2026

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Marlins vs. Reds NRFI

Padres vs. Guardians NRFI

Mariners vs. Astros NRFI

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

Check out the top home run picks for today.

NRFI Bets Today: No Run First Inning Picks

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 14 10:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is my favorite NRFI matchup on Friday’s board, with Sandy Alcantara facing Chase Burns at Great American Ball Park.

Burns provides the biggest reason to back the NRFI. He owns a 28.5% strikeout rate and 19.3% K-BB rate across 124 innings. He’s been outstanding in 2026. The Miami Marlins also haven’t been an especially dangerous first-inning offense, giving Burns a favorable opportunity to attack the top of the order.

Alcantara is no slouch, of course, as he has logged a massive 163.2 innings with a 3.52 ERA.

Alcantara’s lower strikeout rate (19.0%) makes his half of the inning a little less dominant, but his ability to limit overall damage gives this matchup enough pitching stability to overcome the hitter-friendly Cincinnati environment.

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 14 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The combination of Michael King and Gavin Williams makes San Diego Padres-Cleveland Guardians another matchup worth targeting.

King enters Friday with a 3.37 ERA while Williams owns a 3.55 ERA with 185 strikeouts.

Williams' underlying numbers are especially impressive. He’s thrived to a massive 32.3% strikeout rate and 25.1% K-BB rate through 144.2 innings. King hasn't generated quite as many strikeouts, but he's still sitting at a solid 21.5% K rate across 136.1 innings.

Williams’ strikeout ability is extremely valuable in an NRFI bet because it reduces the chances of a bloop hit, walk or defensive mistake turning into an early rally.

There is also a strong team trend working in our favor. San Diego owns baseball’s third-best overall NRFI percentage at 77.0%.

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 15 12:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This AL West matchup gives us another pair of starters with strong enough season-long profiles to consider the NRFI.

George Kirby gets the ball for the Seattle Mariners against Houston Astros starter Peter Lambert. Kirby sits at a 3.68 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 20.6% strikeout rate over 132 innings. Lambert has actually produced the stronger run-prevention numbers, posting a 3.09 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP and 23.5% strikeout rate through 113.2 innings.

Lambert's 14% K-BB rate isn't overpowering, but it is plenty respectable. The matchup helps a lot as Seattle's offense ranks just 26th in wOBA over the last 30 days (.288).

The ballpark adds another interesting angle as Daikin Park is on a seven-game NRFI streak.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.