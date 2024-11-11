Fantasy Football Usage Report: Week 10 Recap (Snaps, Targets, and Red Zone Usage)
Week after week, it's vital to keep tabs on new trends and usage in order to make optimal fantasy football decisions for the rest of the season.
And while we can hope for certain players to see more work, what matters is the data -- snaps, carries, targets, and more.
So, with that in mind, here's a breakdown of each player's offensive snaps, passing play snaps, carries, red zone opportunities (carries plus targets), overall targets, and downfield targets (10-plus air yards).
Players without a carry or target will be omitted from the data.
Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats unless otherwise noted.
Arizona Cardinals
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|41 (71.9%)
|24
|0
|1
|5 (20.8%)
|1
|Trey McBride
|TE
|40 (70.2%)
|21
|0
|1
|5 (20.8%)
|3
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|38 (66.7%)
|20
|0
|0
|4 (16.7%)
|1
|James Conner
|RB
|32 (56.1%)
|17
|12
|3
|5 (20.8%)
|0
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|29 (50.9%)
|7
|0
|0
|2 (8.3%)
|1
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|15 (26.3%)
|10
|0
|0
|1 (4.2%)
|0
|Trey Benson
|RB
|14 (24.6%)
|4
|10
|0
|2 (8.3%)
|0
Passing volume was down (24 total attempts) in a positive game script this week, but the usual suspects earned targets and ran routes.
In nine games with Trey McBride, he paces the team with a 26.1% target share.
Player
Target%
Air Yard%
ADOT
Targets/G
Yards/G
Air Yards/G
|Trey McBride
|26.1%
|25.9%
|7.5
|7.2
|61.3
|54.3
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|21.7%
|42.1%
|14.7
|6.0
|50.4
|88.3
|Michael Wilson
|14.9%
|20.1%
|10.3
|4.1
|29.9
|42.2
|James Conner
|11.6%
|-3.0%
|-2.0
|3.2
|26.4
|-6.3
|Greg Dortch
|11.6%
|9.4%
|6.1
|3.2
|16.6
|19.8
James Conner has ceded some second-half work the last two weeks but has had first-half snap rates of 80.6%, 69.2%, 56.7%, and 70.6% the last four games.
Atlanta Falcons
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Drake London
|WR
|73 (100.0%)
|41
|0
|3
|12 (32.4%)
|7
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|WR
|72 (98.6%)
|41
|1
|0
|4 (10.8%)
|3
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|72 (98.6%)
|40
|0
|0
|10 (27.0%)
|9
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|57 (78.1%)
|35
|20
|2
|4 (10.8%)
|0
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|37 (50.7%)
|30
|0
|1
|6 (16.2%)
|3
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|36 (49.3%)
|11
|0
|0
|1 (2.7%)
|0
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|17 (23.3%)
|6
|11
|3
|0 (0.0%)
|0
Bijan Robinson now has two straight games with at least a 75.0% snap rate, and he rushed for 116 yards and 2 scores in Week 10.
Kyle Pitts has now played 48.3%, 53.6%, and 50.7% of the team's snaps over the last three weeks in a role reduction.
On the full season, Drake London leads the team with a 25.5% target share, and Darnell Mooney is second at 24.6% for one of the most concentrated top-two in the NFL.
Baltimore Ravens
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|51 (87.9%)
|32
|0
|1
|7 (21.9%)
|3
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|47 (81.0%)
|30
|0
|0
|6 (18.8%)
|1
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|44 (75.9%)
|27
|0
|2
|8 (25.0%)
|2
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|35 (60.3%)
|16
|16
|5
|1 (3.1%)
|0
|Nelson Agholor
|WR
|28 (48.3%)
|18
|0
|1
|2 (6.3%)
|0
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|25 (43.1%)
|11
|0
|0
|1 (3.1%)
|0
|Justice Hill
|RB
|22 (37.9%)
|17
|2
|2
|2 (6.3%)
|0
A huge passing day from Lamar Jackson (290 yards and 4 touchdowns) didn't lead to big games from pass-catchers -- unless you count Tylan Wallace's 5-route, 3-target, 115-yard, 1-touchdown game.
But other usage was concentrated on Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews, and Zay Flowers. Not much was there in the way of elevated routes for anyone else.
Diontae Johnson ran just three routes but had two targets for six yards.
Derrick Henry dominated carries on a 60.3% snap rate, a similar snap rate to what he has seen in recent weeks (64.6%, 57.4%, 50.0%, 61.1% leading in).
Buffalo Bills
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|62 (88.6%)
|34
|0
|1
|8 (22.9%)
|2
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|61 (87.1%)
|35
|0
|0
|4 (11.4%)
|3
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|51 (72.9%)
|33
|0
|0
|9 (25.7%)
|3
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|48 (68.6%)
|24
|0
|0
|3 (8.6%)
|1
|James Cook
|RB
|39 (55.7%)
|16
|19
|6
|3 (8.6%)
|0
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|21 (30.0%)
|16
|0
|0
|3 (8.6%)
|0
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|17 (24.3%)
|11
|0
|0
|5 (14.3%)
|1
James Cook continues to play around a 55.0% snap rate but maintains a strong workload (14.2 carries and 2.8 targets for 83.4 scrimmage yards per game).
In a game without Amari Cooper and Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir was peppered, as was Curtis Samuel, but only Mack Hollins cleared 58 receiving yards.
Dalton Kincaid (knee) exited early.
Carolina Panthers
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|58 (100.0%)
|26
|0
|0
|4 (16.0%)
|2
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|52 (89.7%)
|24
|0
|1
|8 (32.0%)
|4
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|52 (89.7%)
|22
|28
|5
|6 (24.0%)
|0
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|51 (87.9%)
|24
|0
|2
|2 (8.0%)
|0
|David Moore
|WR
|48 (82.8%)
|21
|0
|1
|4 (16.0%)
|3
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|13 (22.4%)
|6
|0
|0
|1 (4.0%)
|0
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|6 (10.3%)
|4
|2
|0
|0 (0.0%)
|0
Chuba Hubbard continues to be a great fantasy asset and was second on the team in targets (six). It remains to be seen how his role looks with Jonathon Brooks active out of the bye. But Hubbard's snap rate has been at least 74.6% in five straight games now.
After the Jonathan Mingo trade, Jalen Coker's target share spiked this week after maxing out at 17.6% in a single game this season.
Pass snaps were pretty concentrated, yet nobody cleared 41 receiving yards (Coker).
Since Week 8 without Diontae Johnson in the lineup, Coker and Xavier Legette are tied for team-best 20.5% target shares, followed by David Moore (15.7%) and Hubbard (13.3%).
Adam Thielen could return after the bye.
Chicago Bears
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|D.J. Moore
|WR
|69 (98.6%)
|47
|0
|0
|9 (25.0%)
|4
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|65 (92.9%)
|47
|0
|1
|10 (27.8%)
|6
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|62 (88.6%)
|44
|0
|1
|7 (19.4%)
|6
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|44 (62.9%)
|26
|16
|0
|6 (16.7%)
|0
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|26 (37.1%)
|21
|3
|1
|3 (8.3%)
|0
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|15 (21.4%)
|9
|0
|0
|1 (2.8%)
|0
The Bears' top-four pass-catchers remain pretty constant -- but also low-upside, as Caleb Williams has now thrown for 226 yards or fewer in four straight games.
In games with Keenan Allen active, he leads the team in target share, but nobody is averaging more than 38.4 yards per game in this split.
Player
Target%
Air Yard%
ADOT
Targets/G
Yards/G
Air Yards/G
|Keenan Allen
|25.4%
|29.6%
|8.9
|6.9
|34.4
|60.7
|D.J. Moore
|24.3%
|29.6%
|9.2
|6.6
|38.1
|60.7
|Rome Odunze
|18.0%
|29.3%
|12.4
|4.9
|38.4
|60.0
|D'Andre Swift
|11.1%
|-0.2%
|-0.1
|3.0
|26.3
|-0.4
|Cole Kmet
|9.5%
|7.7%
|6.2
|2.6
|27.4
|15.9
D'Andre Swift has played at least 62.9% of the team's snaps in all but one game this year, but the revitalized efficiency he had earlier this year has slowed of late. Swift has averaged 38.0 scrimmage yards from Weeks 1 through 3, 133.3 from Weeks 4 through 8, and 73.5 in Weeks 9 and 10.
Cincinnati Bengals
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|70 (93.3%)
|58
|0
|2
|17 (31.5%)
|10
|Chase Brown
|RB
|66 (88.0%)
|52
|13
|2
|11 (20.4%)
|0
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|62 (82.7%)
|49
|0
|0
|4 (7.4%)
|4
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|52 (69.3%)
|44
|0
|2
|9 (16.7%)
|5
|Jermaine Burton
|WR
|35 (46.7%)
|31
|0
|2
|5 (9.3%)
|3
|Tanner Hudson
|TE
|26 (34.7%)
|22
|1
|1
|7 (13.0%)
|0
|Cam Grandy
|TE
|4 (5.3%)
|2
|0
|0
|1 (1.9%)
|0
The big offensive showing didn't lead to a win but probably helped fantasy teams succeed.
Ja'Marr Chase thrived without Tee Higgins again, and 10 of his 17 targets were at least 10 yards downfield.
Mike Gesicki remains involved without Higgins and had a 16.7% target share -- but 9 looks in the high-volume game (plus 2 red zone targets).
In games without Higgins (Weeks 1, 2, 8, 9, and 10), Chase has seen a 26.5% target share and 30.6% air yards share for 91.6. yards per game. Gesicki's market shares are 19.0% and 22.5% respectively.
Chase Brown is next up at a 12.2% target share, followed by Andrei Iosivas (11.1% target share).
Brown solidified his role as an elite fantasy football running back, earning 13 of 16 carries and 11 of 54 targets (20.4%) on an 88.0% snap rate.
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|53 (94.6%)
|32
|0
|0
|5 (17.2%)
|2
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|46 (82.1%)
|27
|1
|3
|10 (34.5%)
|2
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|42 (75.0%)
|25
|0
|0
|5 (17.2%)
|0
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|31 (55.4%)
|15
|0
|0
|4 (13.8%)
|3
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|30 (53.6%)
|15
|12
|2
|3 (10.3%)
|0
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|14 (25.0%)
|13
|0
|0
|1 (3.4%)
|0
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|12 (21.4%)
|4
|6
|2
|0 (0.0%)
|0
In a game without Dak Prescott, offensive production was down, but at least CeeDee Lamb was treated like a WR1. However, despite 10 targets and a carry, he had only 24 scrimmage yards.
Rico Dowdle led the team with 56 scrimmage yards.
Usage here wasn't really surprising, but the production will be down without Prescott.
Denver Broncos
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|52 (94.5%)
|31
|0
|0
|9 (33.3%)
|4
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|35 (63.6%)
|26
|0
|1
|4 (14.8%)
|1
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|33 (60.0%)
|15
|0
|0
|3 (11.1%)
|1
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|31 (56.4%)
|15
|0
|0
|1 (3.7%)
|0
|Audric Estime
|RB
|25 (45.5%)
|9
|14
|2
|0 (0.0%)
|0
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|18 (32.7%)
|16
|0
|0
|2 (7.4%)
|1
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|16 (29.1%)
|15
|1
|1
|2 (7.4%)
|0
Audric Estime overtook Javonte Williams in the backfield in terms of snap rate and was playing down the stretch after just a 24.1% first-half snap rate. Estime handled 14 of 17 running back carries in an apparent role reversal here.
As usual, Courtland Sutton was the focal point in the passing offense, though Devaughn Vele has solidified himself as the WR2 in the offense. Vele has a 20.9% target per route rate on the season, just abouve the league WR average.
Detroit Lions
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|61 (98.4%)
|29
|0
|1
|8 (33.3%)
|1
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|45 (72.6%)
|24
|0
|0
|5 (20.8%)
|5
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|39 (62.9%)
|19
|19
|0
|3 (12.5%)
|0
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|36 (58.1%)
|19
|0
|2
|6 (25.0%)
|4
|David Montgomery
|RB
|23 (37.1%)
|11
|12
|2
|2 (8.3%)
|0
Only five players here had a target or carry (excluding Jared Goff), as this remains a concentrated fantasy offense.
All five had at least 53 scrimmage yards.
Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery continue to yo-yo snap rates.
Name
Week 1
Week 2
Week 3
Week 4
Week 6
Week 7
Week 8
Week 9
Week 10
|David Montgomery
|49.2%
|36.6%
|51.5%
|42.0%
|31.8%
|36.4%
|46.8%
|58.2%
|37.1%
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|50.8%
|62.2%
|45.6%
|54.0%
|53.0%
|60.0%
|40.4%
|36.4%
|62.9%
In Jameson Williams' return to the lineup, he came back to his usual role.
Sam LaPorta showed out with 4 downfield targets and 66 yards on 6 targets but actually had his second-lowest route rate of the season (54.8%).
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|54 (83.1%)
|30
|0
|0
|4 (12.5%)
|1
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|49 (75.4%)
|22
|25
|8
|4 (12.5%)
|0
|Tank Dell
|WR
|48 (73.8%)
|32
|1
|1
|9 (28.1%)
|3
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|45 (69.2%)
|30
|0
|0
|4 (12.5%)
|3
|John Metchie III
|WR
|41 (63.1%)
|27
|0
|1
|6 (18.8%)
|3
|Cade Stover
|TE
|29 (44.6%)
|13
|0
|1
|2 (6.3%)
|1
|Robert Woods
|WR
|24 (36.9%)
|10
|0
|1
|3 (9.4%)
|1
Nico Collins was unable to suit up for Week 10, and Tank Dell again led the team in targets, and he, John Metchie III, and Dalton Schultz each drew three downfield targets.
There could be room for a third and fourth pass-catcher here even with Collins back, and it looks like Metchie -- despite running behind Xavier Hutchinson -- could earn more targets.
Joe Mixon maintains an elite red zone role and a high snap rate.
Indianapolis Colts
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|58 (95.1%)
|37
|0
|0
|6 (17.1%)
|3
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|52 (85.2%)
|37
|0
|2
|7 (20.0%)
|6
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|51 (83.6%)
|29
|21
|6
|4 (11.4%)
|0
|Josh Downs
|WR
|41 (67.2%)
|28
|0
|3
|10 (28.6%)
|3
|Kylen Granson
|TE
|23 (37.7%)
|17
|0
|1
|2 (5.7%)
|0
|Andrew Ogletree
|TE
|22 (36.1%)
|10
|0
|0
|1 (2.9%)
|0
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|11 (18.0%)
|3
|1
|0
|0 (0.0%)
|0
Jonathan Taylor was featured again, as he has been in every game since his return. He has averaged 103.4 scrimmage yards per game.
Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Adonai Mitchell all cleared 70 receiving yards in a really concentrated passing tree in a game without Michael Pittman Jr.
We can likely expect the targets to focus on Downs and Pittman Jr. once he returns, but Pierce and Mitchell have proven capable when given chances.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|37 (86.0%)
|23
|0
|0
|3 (14.3%)
|1
|Gabriel Davis
|WR
|37 (86.0%)
|23
|0
|1
|4 (19.0%)
|4
|Evan Engram
|TE
|36 (83.7%)
|21
|0
|0
|8 (38.1%)
|4
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|29 (67.4%)
|15
|11
|1
|1 (4.8%)
|0
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|18 (41.9%)
|9
|0
|0
|3 (14.3%)
|0
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|16 (37.2%)
|8
|0
|0
|2 (9.5%)
|0
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|10 (23.3%)
|6
|2
|0
|0 (0.0%)
|0
Travis Etienne led the backfield in snaps, a deviation from having Tank Bigsby lead for three straight weeks. Etienne totaled just 43 scrimmage yards.
Mac Jones was unable to support his pass-catchers, and Evan Engram's 8 targets led to a team-high 40 yards. Engram and Gabriel Davis each earned 4 downfield targets, though.
Kansas City Chiefs
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|55 (84.6%)
|40
|0
|3
|12 (30.0%)
|3
|Justin Watson
|WR
|49 (75.4%)
|35
|0
|0
|2 (5.0%)
|0
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|48 (73.8%)
|34
|0
|1
|4 (10.0%)
|2
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|43 (66.2%)
|29
|14
|8
|10 (25.0%)
|0
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|41 (63.1%)
|28
|0
|1
|5 (12.5%)
|2
|Noah Gray
|TE
|38 (58.5%)
|27
|0
|0
|2 (5.0%)
|0
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|15 (23.1%)
|12
|0
|0
|2 (5.0%)
|1
We know pretty well what this offense is by now.
Travis Kelce keeps dominating targets, DeAndre Hopkins keeps developing his role, and Xavier Worthy and Justin Watson keep running routes without earning many targets.
Kareem Hunt drew 10 targets and had a team-high 65 receiving yards while running as the lead back. Hunt has a 47.4% red zone opportunity share plus a 58.1% opportunity-per-snap rate. He's being used just like Isiah Pacheco by a lot of measures.
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|47 (82.5%)
|17
|0
|1
|2 (11.1%)
|1
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|44 (77.2%)
|16
|0
|0
|2 (11.1%)
|2
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|38 (66.7%)
|16
|15
|3
|3 (16.7%)
|0
|Will Dissly
|TE
|32 (56.1%)
|12
|0
|2
|6 (33.3%)
|1
|Josh Palmer
|WR
|30 (52.6%)
|12
|0
|0
|2 (11.1%)
|2
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|18 (31.6%)
|6
|2
|1
|1 (5.6%)
|0
|Gus Edwards
|RB
|14 (24.6%)
|1
|10
|4
|0 (0.0%)
|0
With Gus Edwards back, J.K. Dobbins' snap rate scaled back to 66.7% with Edwards seeing a 24.6% share, but Dobbins' receiving role wasn't impacted. The main issue is the red zone role (Dobbins has had a 59.5% red zone snap rate in games with Edwards and a 72.7% rate without him). It's a slight downgrade but still a strong role.
Though it was a poor game for the pass-catchers' usage due to 18 pass attempts, in six games with Quentin Johnston and Josh Palmer, the best role belongs to Ladd McConkey.
Player
Target%
Air Yard%
ADOT
Targets/G
Yards/G
Air Yards/G
|Ladd McConkey
|24.0%
|30.6%
|9.8
|5.8
|49.5
|57.3
|Quentin Johnston
|17.8%
|25.5%
|11.0
|4.3
|39.3
|47.7
|Will Dissly
|14.4%
|6.0%
|3.2
|3.5
|21.8
|11.2
|Josh Palmer
|13.0%
|21.1%
|12.5
|3.2
|33.0
|39.5
|J.K. Dobbins
|11.0%
|-1.0%
|-0.7
|2.7
|10.8
|-1.8
|Hayden Hurst
|6.8%
|4.3%
|4.8
|1.7
|8.3
|8.0
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|76 (92.7%)
|39
|0
|3
|9 (24.3%)
|4
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|60 (73.2%)
|32
|1
|0
|5 (13.5%)
|3
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|56 (68.3%)
|19
|0
|0
|6 (16.2%)
|3
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|44 (53.7%)
|22
|17
|3
|3 (8.1%)
|1
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|40 (48.8%)
|22
|1
|2
|3 (8.1%)
|1
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|38 (46.3%)
|28
|0
|2
|9 (24.3%)
|1
|Cam Akers
|RB
|24 (29.3%)
|10
|13
|3
|1 (2.7%)
|0
Sam Darnold struggled in Week 10 (241 yards and 3 picks on 38 attempts), but usage was good for Justin Jefferson (9 targets for 48 yards) and T.J. Hockenson (9 for 72).
In two games with Hockenson back, Jefferson still stands out, but shares are a bit split other than that.
Player
Target%
Air Yard%
ADOT
Targets/G
Yards/G
Air Yards/G
|Justin Jefferson
|25.7%
|35.2%
|11.5
|9.0
|92.5
|103.5
|T.J. Hockenson
|18.6%
|18.4%
|8.3
|6.5
|49.5
|54.0
|Josh Oliver
|15.7%
|18.0%
|9.6
|5.5
|55.0
|53.0
|Jordan Addison
|14.3%
|17.7%
|10.4
|5.0
|33.5
|52.0
|Aaron Jones
|10.0%
|1.2%
|1.0
|3.5
|15.5
|3.5
|Jalen Nailor
|5.7%
|5.6%
|8.3
|2.0
|9.0
|16.5
|Cam Akers
|4.3%
|-1.2%
|-2.3
|1.5
|8.0
|-3.5
Aaron Jones left with an apparent injury but was able to return; he played 53.7% of the team's snaps but was at 71.4% at halftime.
New England Patriots
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|59 (96.7%)
|26
|0
|0
|6 (26.1%)
|3
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|54 (88.5%)
|25
|0
|1
|4 (17.4%)
|0
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|44 (72.1%)
|20
|20
|7
|1 (4.3%)
|0
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|40 (65.6%)
|14
|0
|0
|4 (17.4%)
|3
|K.J. Osborn
|WR
|27 (44.3%)
|13
|0
|1
|1 (4.3%)
|1
|Demario Douglas
|WR
|25 (41.0%)
|15
|0
|0
|5 (21.7%)
|0
|Ja'Lynn Polk
|WR
|25 (41.0%)
|11
|0
|1
|1 (4.3%)
|0
Rhamondre Stevenson now has three straight games with at least a 72.1% snap rate and has handled a big rushing load (58.8% rushing share, 16.7 per game) in that split.
No pass-catcher had more than 6 targets or 64 yards, and the standout pass snaps belonged to the target leader, Kayshon Boutte.
There hasn't been much here outside of Stevenson -- and some Hunter Henry -- all year.
New Orleans Saints
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|43 (82.7%)
|18
|0
|1
|2 (9.5%)
|2
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|42 (80.8%)
|20
|17
|5
|6 (28.6%)
|1
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|30 (57.7%)
|17
|0
|0
|3 (14.3%)
|2
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|28 (53.8%)
|16
|0
|1
|3 (14.3%)
|2
|Kevin Austin Jr.
|WR
|25 (48.1%)
|12
|0
|0
|2 (9.5%)
|2
|Taysom Hill
|TE
|23 (44.2%)
|16
|4
|1
|2 (9.5%)
|0
|Jordan Mims
|RB
|8 (15.4%)
|4
|2
|1
|2 (9.5%)
|0
Alvin Kamara remains an elite fantasy asset and had 109 scrimmage yards. He's now had at least 109 in three straight games and at least that many in seven games this season. He also led in target share.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling's big game (109 yards and 2 touchdowns) came on just 3 targets and 16 routes.
Usage here is dispersed, even with the team's wide receiver injuries.
New York Giants
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|67 (91.8%)
|35
|0
|0
|6 (18.8%)
|3
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|64 (87.7%)
|38
|1
|1
|10 (31.3%)
|5
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|58 (79.5%)
|31
|18
|4
|2 (6.3%)
|0
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|53 (72.6%)
|32
|0
|0
|4 (12.5%)
|1
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|48 (65.8%)
|36
|0
|0
|8 (25.0%)
|4
|Isaiah Hodgins
|WR
|23 (31.5%)
|8
|0
|0
|1 (3.1%)
|0
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|17 (23.3%)
|6
|8
|0
|1 (3.1%)
|0
Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s overtime fumble will leave a bad taste until their bye ends, but indications are that he solidified his role as the clear top back in this offense, as he had a 79.5% snap rate after 67.3%, 61.2%, and 69.5% rates three weeks prior with Devin Singletary back in the lineup.
The pass-catching work looked pretty typical as of late, other than Jalin Hyatt taking over the Darius Slayton role -- a lot of routes with a few downfield heaves. Malik Nabers led the pass-catchers in targets (10) but was held to 50 yards; Wan'Dale Robinson, Hyatt, and Theo Johnson were the other relevant route-runners.
Nabers' elite target share hasn't been enough lately, as he has had 71 yards or fewer from scrimmage in each of his four games since returning.
New York Jets
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Davante Adams
|WR
|53 (96.4%)
|38
|0
|4
|13 (39.4%)
|2
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|53 (96.4%)
|38
|0
|2
|6 (18.2%)
|1
|Breece Hall
|RB
|45 (81.8%)
|33
|10
|2
|4 (12.1%)
|0
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|42 (76.4%)
|28
|0
|0
|2 (6.1%)
|0
|Xavier Gipson
|WR
|22 (40.0%)
|18
|0
|0
|1 (3.0%)
|1
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|20 (36.4%)
|13
|0
|1
|2 (6.1%)
|0
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|16 (29.1%)
|12
|0
|1
|2 (6.1%)
|1
In a disappointing week, usage was mostly as expected. The offense has flowed through Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson, and Breece Hall since Adams arrived. Here are the relevant target earners in that split.
Player
Target%
Air Yard%
ADOT
Targets/G
Yards/G
Air Yards/G
|Davante Adams
|30.2%
|33.0%
|7.3
|9.8
|51.5
|71.0
|Garrett Wilson
|25.6%
|42.5%
|11.1
|8.3
|76.3
|91.5
|Breece Hall
|15.5%
|-1.5%
|-0.7
|5.0
|38.5
|-3.3
|Tyler Conklin
|9.3%
|5.6%
|4.0
|3.0
|13.5
|12.0
Hall has averaged 99.5 scrimmage yards per game in this split on 13.3 carries and 5.0 targets per game.
Philadelphia Eagles
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|47 (72.3%)
|25
|0
|1
|7 (35.0%)
|5
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|46 (70.8%)
|25
|0
|0
|3 (15.0%)
|1
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|41 (63.1%)
|18
|0
|2
|3 (15.0%)
|2
|Grant Calcaterra
|TE
|39 (60.0%)
|10
|0
|0
|1 (5.0%)
|0
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|32 (49.2%)
|13
|14
|4
|1 (5.0%)
|0
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|29 (44.6%)
|18
|0
|0
|1 (5.0%)
|1
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|22 (33.8%)
|13
|7
|4
|1 (5.0%)
|0
There wasn't a lot of passing volume needed in a lopsided win.
In two games with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert all active and playing relevant snaps, they've dominated targets.
Player
Target%
Air Yard%
ADOT
Targets/G
Yards/G
Air Yards/G
|A.J. Brown
|34.7%
|50.9%
|13.5
|8.5
|114.0
|115.0
|DeVonta Smith
|22.4%
|23.0%
|9.5
|5.5
|49.0
|52.0
|Dallas Goedert
|16.3%
|7.5%
|4.3
|4.0
|28.0
|17.0
|Saquon Barkley
|6.1%
|2.4%
|3.7
|1.5
|17.5
|5.5
Saquon Barkley's red zone role is still good: a 76.0% snap rate and a 38.6% opportunity share for the full season, but he actually has a 30.8% red zone target share. The risk of losing goal line touches isn't going away, though.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|George Pickens
|WR
|59 (78.7%)
|27
|1
|1
|7 (26.9%)
|4
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|51 (68.0%)
|24
|0
|0
|2 (7.7%)
|2
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|48 (64.0%)
|15
|0
|0
|3 (11.5%)
|0
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|43 (57.3%)
|23
|0
|2
|3 (11.5%)
|0
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|34 (45.3%)
|18
|0
|1
|6 (23.1%)
|2
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|34 (45.3%)
|17
|14
|3
|2 (7.7%)
|0
|Najee Harris
|RB
|34 (45.3%)
|11
|21
|5
|0 (0.0%)
|0
Mike Williams played hero with a game-winning score but was limited in his team debut while George Pickens continued operating as the team's clear WR1 with a lot of fantasy potential.
In three games with Russell Wilson, Pickens has a 26.6% target share and a 41.4% air yards share. Calvin Austin III is next at 17.7%, the only other target share better than 12.7%.
Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren have had roughly a 50/50 snap split since Warren's Week 6 return.
Name
Week 6
Week 7
Week 8
Week 10
|Jaylen Warren
|33.9%
|50.0%
|39.7%
|45.9%
|Najee Harris
|48.4%
|50.0%
|58.7%
|45.9%
San Francisco 49ers
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|55 (90.2%)
|37
|0
|2
|11 (32.4%)
|5
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|54 (88.5%)
|36
|13
|2
|7 (20.6%)
|1
|George Kittle
|TE
|54 (88.5%)
|35
|0
|2
|4 (11.8%)
|3
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|48 (78.7%)
|33
|3
|1
|6 (17.6%)
|0
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|38 (62.3%)
|28
|0
|1
|6 (17.6%)
|4
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|3 (4.9%)
|1
|0
|0
|0 (0.0%)
|0
|Isaac Guerendo
|RB
|3 (4.9%)
|2
|1
|1
|0 (0.0%)
|0
Christian McCaffrey is back. He had an 88.5% snap rate in his return and handled 20 opportunities for 107 scrimmage yards.
Jauan Jennings also really stands out here in his return after a two-game absence. He led in snaps, routes, targets, and downfield targets and was involved in the red zone.
Ricky Pearsall also had a great underlying role but has been around the 65% mark in terms of routes in three games since debuting.
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Cade Otton
|TE
|54 (93.1%)
|30
|0
|1
|8 (27.6%)
|1
|Ryan Miller
|WR
|50 (86.2%)
|29
|0
|0
|3 (10.3%)
|1
|Rakim Jarrett
|WR
|47 (81.0%)
|26
|0
|1
|4 (13.8%)
|1
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|41 (70.7%)
|23
|1
|1
|3 (10.3%)
|2
|Rachaad White
|RB
|34 (58.6%)
|19
|10
|3
|7 (24.1%)
|0
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|28 (48.3%)
|12
|13
|4
|3 (10.3%)
|0
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|14 (24.1%)
|6
|0
|0
|1 (3.4%)
|1
The backfield was tighter this week with Sean Tucker playing only on special teams -- but still a committee between Rachaad White and Bucky Irving.
But in two games without Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jalen McMillan, White trails just Cade Otton in targets.
Player
Target%
Air Yard%
ADOT
Targets/G
Yards/G
Air Yards/G
|Cade Otton
|31.7%
|30.4%
|4.5
|9.5
|56.0
|43.0
|Rachaad White
|16.7%
|-3.2%
|-0.9
|5.0
|27.5
|-4.5
|Sterling Shepard
|13.3%
|29.3%
|10.4
|4.0
|27.5
|41.5
|Bucky Irving
|10.0%
|-6.4%
|-3.0
|3.0
|12.0
|-9.0
|Ryan Miller
|10.0%
|15.5%
|7.3
|3.0
|6.0
|22.0
|Trey Palmer
|8.3%
|25.4%
|14.4
|2.5
|16.5
|36.0
|Rakim Jarrett
|8.3%
|11.3%
|6.4
|2.5
|9.5
|16.0
Tennessee Titans
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|51 (100.0%)
|30
|0
|0
|3 (13.0%)
|2
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|47 (92.2%)
|26
|0
|1
|9 (39.1%)
|5
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|28 (54.9%)
|18
|0
|0
|1 (4.3%)
|0
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|27 (52.9%)
|15
|9
|1
|4 (17.4%)
|0
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|24 (47.1%)
|15
|7
|0
|3 (13.0%)
|0
|Josh Whyle
|TE
|22 (43.1%)
|13
|0
|1
|1 (4.3%)
|0
|Bryce Oliver
|WR
|3 (5.9%)
|2
|0
|0
|2 (8.7%)
|1
Amidst news of a role reduction for Tony Pollard, he wound up with a 52.9% snap rate with Tyjae Spears seeing 47.1% of the snaps. This is a huge downgrade for Pollard, whose snap rate had been above 80% for three straight entering.
Calvin Ridley is now the team's lone relevant fantasy player. His target shares since the bye have been 29.6%, 23.7%, 39.5%, 29.6%, and 39.1%.
Washington Commanders
Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
|Noah Brown
|WR
|53 (89.8%)
|36
|0
|0
|7 (21.9%)
|3
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|52 (88.1%)
|34
|0
|1
|6 (18.8%)
|2
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|47 (79.7%)
|31
|0
|1
|8 (25.0%)
|0
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|41 (69.5%)
|26
|13
|5
|2 (6.3%)
|0
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|26 (44.1%)
|19
|0
|0
|3 (9.4%)
|3
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|18 (30.5%)
|10
|4
|1
|0 (0.0%)
|0
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|15 (25.4%)
|12
|0
|1
|3 (9.4%)
|1
In another game without Brian Robinson, Austin Ekeler ran as the lead back with 13 carries and 2 targets with a good red zone role.
Of late, targets have been concentrated on Terry McLaurin, Noah Brown, and Zach Ertz.
In five games since Brown returned to the lineup, each three have 19.6% target shares or better.
Player
Target%
Air Yard%
ADOT
Targets/G
Yards/G
Air Yards/G
|Terry McLaurin
|21.0%
|34.3%
|14.4
|6.0
|81.6
|86.4
|Zach Ertz
|21.0%
|17.3%
|7.3
|6.0
|44.2
|43.6
|Noah Brown
|19.6%
|29.7%
|13.4
|5.6
|48.0
|75.0
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|11.9%
|9.0%
|6.7
|3.4
|21.6
|22.8
|Austin Ekeler
|11.2%
|-1.3%
|-1.0
|3.2
|20.8
|-3.2
