Fantasy Football Usage Report: Week 10 Recap (Snaps, Targets, and Red Zone Usage)

Week after week, it's vital to keep tabs on new trends and usage in order to make optimal fantasy football decisions for the rest of the season.

And while we can hope for certain players to see more work, what matters is the data -- snaps, carries, targets, and more.

So, with that in mind, here's a breakdown of each player's offensive snaps, passing play snaps, carries, red zone opportunities (carries plus targets), overall targets, and downfield targets (10-plus air yards).

Players without a carry or target will be omitted from the data.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats unless otherwise noted.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 41 (71.9%) 24 0 1 5 (20.8%) 1 Trey McBride TE 40 (70.2%) 21 0 1 5 (20.8%) 3 Michael Wilson WR 38 (66.7%) 20 0 0 4 (16.7%) 1 James Conner RB 32 (56.1%) 17 12 3 5 (20.8%) 0 Elijah Higgins TE 29 (50.9%) 7 0 0 2 (8.3%) 1 Greg Dortch WR 15 (26.3%) 10 0 0 1 (4.2%) 0 Trey Benson RB 14 (24.6%) 4 10 0 2 (8.3%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Passing volume was down (24 total attempts) in a positive game script this week, but the usual suspects earned targets and ran routes.

In nine games with Trey McBride, he paces the team with a 26.1% target share.

Player Target% Air Yard% ADOT Targets/G Yards/G Air Yards/G Trey McBride 26.1% 25.9% 7.5 7.2 61.3 54.3 Marvin Harrison Jr. 21.7% 42.1% 14.7 6.0 50.4 88.3 Michael Wilson 14.9% 20.1% 10.3 4.1 29.9 42.2 James Conner 11.6% -3.0% -2.0 3.2 26.4 -6.3 Greg Dortch 11.6% 9.4% 6.1 3.2 16.6 19.8

James Conner has ceded some second-half work the last two weeks but has had first-half snap rates of 80.6%, 69.2%, 56.7%, and 70.6% the last four games.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Drake London WR 73 (100.0%) 41 0 3 12 (32.4%) 7 Ray-Ray McCloud WR 72 (98.6%) 41 1 0 4 (10.8%) 3 Darnell Mooney WR 72 (98.6%) 40 0 0 10 (27.0%) 9 Bijan Robinson RB 57 (78.1%) 35 20 2 4 (10.8%) 0 Kyle Pitts TE 37 (50.7%) 30 0 1 6 (16.2%) 3 Charlie Woerner TE 36 (49.3%) 11 0 0 1 (2.7%) 0 Tyler Allgeier RB 17 (23.3%) 6 11 3 0 (0.0%) 0

Bijan Robinson now has two straight games with at least a 75.0% snap rate, and he rushed for 116 yards and 2 scores in Week 10.

Kyle Pitts has now played 48.3%, 53.6%, and 50.7% of the team's snaps over the last three weeks in a role reduction.

On the full season, Drake London leads the team with a 25.5% target share, and Darnell Mooney is second at 24.6% for one of the most concentrated top-two in the NFL.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Mark Andrews TE 51 (87.9%) 32 0 1 7 (21.9%) 3 Zay Flowers WR 47 (81.0%) 30 0 0 6 (18.8%) 1 Rashod Bateman WR 44 (75.9%) 27 0 2 8 (25.0%) 2 Derrick Henry RB 35 (60.3%) 16 16 5 1 (3.1%) 0 Nelson Agholor WR 28 (48.3%) 18 0 1 2 (6.3%) 0 Charlie Kolar TE 25 (43.1%) 11 0 0 1 (3.1%) 0 Justice Hill RB 22 (37.9%) 17 2 2 2 (6.3%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

A huge passing day from Lamar Jackson (290 yards and 4 touchdowns) didn't lead to big games from pass-catchers -- unless you count Tylan Wallace's 5-route, 3-target, 115-yard, 1-touchdown game.

But other usage was concentrated on Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews, and Zay Flowers. Not much was there in the way of elevated routes for anyone else.

Diontae Johnson ran just three routes but had two targets for six yards.

Derrick Henry dominated carries on a 60.3% snap rate, a similar snap rate to what he has seen in recent weeks (64.6%, 57.4%, 50.0%, 61.1% leading in).

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Curtis Samuel WR 62 (88.6%) 34 0 1 8 (22.9%) 2 Mack Hollins WR 61 (87.1%) 35 0 0 4 (11.4%) 3 Khalil Shakir WR 51 (72.9%) 33 0 0 9 (25.7%) 3 Dawson Knox TE 48 (68.6%) 24 0 0 3 (8.6%) 1 James Cook RB 39 (55.7%) 16 19 6 3 (8.6%) 0 Ty Johnson RB 21 (30.0%) 16 0 0 3 (8.6%) 0 Dalton Kincaid TE 17 (24.3%) 11 0 0 5 (14.3%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

James Cook continues to play around a 55.0% snap rate but maintains a strong workload (14.2 carries and 2.8 targets for 83.4 scrimmage yards per game).

In a game without Amari Cooper and Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir was peppered, as was Curtis Samuel, but only Mack Hollins cleared 58 receiving yards.

Dalton Kincaid (knee) exited early.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Xavier Legette WR 58 (100.0%) 26 0 0 4 (16.0%) 2 Jalen Coker WR 52 (89.7%) 24 0 1 8 (32.0%) 4 Chuba Hubbard RB 52 (89.7%) 22 28 5 6 (24.0%) 0 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE 51 (87.9%) 24 0 2 2 (8.0%) 0 David Moore WR 48 (82.8%) 21 0 1 4 (16.0%) 3 Ian Thomas TE 13 (22.4%) 6 0 0 1 (4.0%) 0 Miles Sanders RB 6 (10.3%) 4 2 0 0 (0.0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Chuba Hubbard continues to be a great fantasy asset and was second on the team in targets (six). It remains to be seen how his role looks with Jonathon Brooks active out of the bye. But Hubbard's snap rate has been at least 74.6% in five straight games now.

After the Jonathan Mingo trade, Jalen Coker's target share spiked this week after maxing out at 17.6% in a single game this season.

Pass snaps were pretty concentrated, yet nobody cleared 41 receiving yards (Coker).

Since Week 8 without Diontae Johnson in the lineup, Coker and Xavier Legette are tied for team-best 20.5% target shares, followed by David Moore (15.7%) and Hubbard (13.3%).

Adam Thielen could return after the bye.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets D.J. Moore WR 69 (98.6%) 47 0 0 9 (25.0%) 4 Keenan Allen WR 65 (92.9%) 47 0 1 10 (27.8%) 6 Rome Odunze WR 62 (88.6%) 44 0 1 7 (19.4%) 6 D'Andre Swift RB 44 (62.9%) 26 16 0 6 (16.7%) 0 Roschon Johnson RB 26 (37.1%) 21 3 1 3 (8.3%) 0 Gerald Everett TE 15 (21.4%) 9 0 0 1 (2.8%) 0

The Bears' top-four pass-catchers remain pretty constant -- but also low-upside, as Caleb Williams has now thrown for 226 yards or fewer in four straight games.

In games with Keenan Allen active, he leads the team in target share, but nobody is averaging more than 38.4 yards per game in this split.

Player Target% Air Yard% ADOT Targets/G Yards/G Air Yards/G Keenan Allen 25.4% 29.6% 8.9 6.9 34.4 60.7 D.J. Moore 24.3% 29.6% 9.2 6.6 38.1 60.7 Rome Odunze 18.0% 29.3% 12.4 4.9 38.4 60.0 D'Andre Swift 11.1% -0.2% -0.1 3.0 26.3 -0.4 Cole Kmet 9.5% 7.7% 6.2 2.6 27.4 15.9

D'Andre Swift has played at least 62.9% of the team's snaps in all but one game this year, but the revitalized efficiency he had earlier this year has slowed of late. Swift has averaged 38.0 scrimmage yards from Weeks 1 through 3, 133.3 from Weeks 4 through 8, and 73.5 in Weeks 9 and 10.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Ja'Marr Chase WR 70 (93.3%) 58 0 2 17 (31.5%) 10 Chase Brown RB 66 (88.0%) 52 13 2 11 (20.4%) 0 Andrei Iosivas WR 62 (82.7%) 49 0 0 4 (7.4%) 4 Mike Gesicki TE 52 (69.3%) 44 0 2 9 (16.7%) 5 Jermaine Burton WR 35 (46.7%) 31 0 2 5 (9.3%) 3 Tanner Hudson TE 26 (34.7%) 22 1 1 7 (13.0%) 0 Cam Grandy TE 4 (5.3%) 2 0 0 1 (1.9%) 0

The big offensive showing didn't lead to a win but probably helped fantasy teams succeed.

Ja'Marr Chase thrived without Tee Higgins again, and 10 of his 17 targets were at least 10 yards downfield.

Mike Gesicki remains involved without Higgins and had a 16.7% target share -- but 9 looks in the high-volume game (plus 2 red zone targets).

In games without Higgins (Weeks 1, 2, 8, 9, and 10), Chase has seen a 26.5% target share and 30.6% air yards share for 91.6. yards per game. Gesicki's market shares are 19.0% and 22.5% respectively.

Chase Brown is next up at a 12.2% target share, followed by Andrei Iosivas (11.1% target share).

Brown solidified his role as an elite fantasy football running back, earning 13 of 16 carries and 11 of 54 targets (20.4%) on an 88.0% snap rate.

Bye Week

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Jalen Tolbert WR 53 (94.6%) 32 0 0 5 (17.2%) 2 CeeDee Lamb WR 46 (82.1%) 27 1 3 10 (34.5%) 2 Jake Ferguson TE 42 (75.0%) 25 0 0 5 (17.2%) 0 Jalen Brooks WR 31 (55.4%) 15 0 0 4 (13.8%) 3 Rico Dowdle RB 30 (53.6%) 15 12 2 3 (10.3%) 0 Hunter Luepke RB 14 (25.0%) 13 0 0 1 (3.4%) 0 Ezekiel Elliott RB 12 (21.4%) 4 6 2 0 (0.0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

In a game without Dak Prescott, offensive production was down, but at least CeeDee Lamb was treated like a WR1. However, despite 10 targets and a carry, he had only 24 scrimmage yards.

Rico Dowdle led the team with 56 scrimmage yards.

Usage here wasn't really surprising, but the production will be down without Prescott.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Courtland Sutton WR 52 (94.5%) 31 0 0 9 (33.3%) 4 Devaughn Vele WR 35 (63.6%) 26 0 1 4 (14.8%) 1 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 33 (60.0%) 15 0 0 3 (11.1%) 1 Adam Trautman TE 31 (56.4%) 15 0 0 1 (3.7%) 0 Audric Estime RB 25 (45.5%) 9 14 2 0 (0.0%) 0 Troy Franklin WR 18 (32.7%) 16 0 0 2 (7.4%) 1 Javonte Williams RB 16 (29.1%) 15 1 1 2 (7.4%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Audric Estime overtook Javonte Williams in the backfield in terms of snap rate and was playing down the stretch after just a 24.1% first-half snap rate. Estime handled 14 of 17 running back carries in an apparent role reversal here.

As usual, Courtland Sutton was the focal point in the passing offense, though Devaughn Vele has solidified himself as the WR2 in the offense. Vele has a 20.9% target per route rate on the season, just abouve the league WR average.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 61 (98.4%) 29 0 1 8 (33.3%) 1 Jameson Williams WR 45 (72.6%) 24 0 0 5 (20.8%) 5 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 39 (62.9%) 19 19 0 3 (12.5%) 0 Sam LaPorta TE 36 (58.1%) 19 0 2 6 (25.0%) 4 David Montgomery RB 23 (37.1%) 11 12 2 2 (8.3%) 0

Only five players here had a target or carry (excluding Jared Goff), as this remains a concentrated fantasy offense.

All five had at least 53 scrimmage yards.

Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery continue to yo-yo snap rates.

Name Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 6 Week 7 Week 8 Week 9 Week 10 David Montgomery 49.2% 36.6% 51.5% 42.0% 31.8% 36.4% 46.8% 58.2% 37.1% Jahmyr Gibbs 50.8% 62.2% 45.6% 54.0% 53.0% 60.0% 40.4% 36.4% 62.9%

In Jameson Williams' return to the lineup, he came back to his usual role.

Sam LaPorta showed out with 4 downfield targets and 66 yards on 6 targets but actually had his second-lowest route rate of the season (54.8%).

Bye Week

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Xavier Hutchinson WR 54 (83.1%) 30 0 0 4 (12.5%) 1 Joe Mixon RB 49 (75.4%) 22 25 8 4 (12.5%) 0 Tank Dell WR 48 (73.8%) 32 1 1 9 (28.1%) 3 Dalton Schultz TE 45 (69.2%) 30 0 0 4 (12.5%) 3 John Metchie III WR 41 (63.1%) 27 0 1 6 (18.8%) 3 Cade Stover TE 29 (44.6%) 13 0 1 2 (6.3%) 1 Robert Woods WR 24 (36.9%) 10 0 1 3 (9.4%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Nico Collins was unable to suit up for Week 10, and Tank Dell again led the team in targets, and he, John Metchie III, and Dalton Schultz each drew three downfield targets.

There could be room for a third and fourth pass-catcher here even with Collins back, and it looks like Metchie -- despite running behind Xavier Hutchinson -- could earn more targets.

Joe Mixon maintains an elite red zone role and a high snap rate.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Adonai Mitchell WR 58 (95.1%) 37 0 0 6 (17.1%) 3 Alec Pierce WR 52 (85.2%) 37 0 2 7 (20.0%) 6 Jonathan Taylor RB 51 (83.6%) 29 21 6 4 (11.4%) 0 Josh Downs WR 41 (67.2%) 28 0 3 10 (28.6%) 3 Kylen Granson TE 23 (37.7%) 17 0 1 2 (5.7%) 0 Andrew Ogletree TE 22 (36.1%) 10 0 0 1 (2.9%) 0 Ashton Dulin WR 11 (18.0%) 3 1 0 0 (0.0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jonathan Taylor was featured again, as he has been in every game since his return. He has averaged 103.4 scrimmage yards per game.

Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Adonai Mitchell all cleared 70 receiving yards in a really concentrated passing tree in a game without Michael Pittman Jr.

We can likely expect the targets to focus on Downs and Pittman Jr. once he returns, but Pierce and Mitchell have proven capable when given chances.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Brian Thomas Jr. WR 37 (86.0%) 23 0 0 3 (14.3%) 1 Gabriel Davis WR 37 (86.0%) 23 0 1 4 (19.0%) 4 Evan Engram TE 36 (83.7%) 21 0 0 8 (38.1%) 4 Travis Etienne RB 29 (67.4%) 15 11 1 1 (4.8%) 0 Brenton Strange TE 18 (41.9%) 9 0 0 3 (14.3%) 0 Luke Farrell TE 16 (37.2%) 8 0 0 2 (9.5%) 0 Tank Bigsby RB 10 (23.3%) 6 2 0 0 (0.0%) 0

Travis Etienne led the backfield in snaps, a deviation from having Tank Bigsby lead for three straight weeks. Etienne totaled just 43 scrimmage yards.

Mac Jones was unable to support his pass-catchers, and Evan Engram's 8 targets led to a team-high 40 yards. Engram and Gabriel Davis each earned 4 downfield targets, though.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Travis Kelce TE 55 (84.6%) 40 0 3 12 (30.0%) 3 Justin Watson WR 49 (75.4%) 35 0 0 2 (5.0%) 0 Xavier Worthy WR 48 (73.8%) 34 0 1 4 (10.0%) 2 Kareem Hunt RB 43 (66.2%) 29 14 8 10 (25.0%) 0 DeAndre Hopkins WR 41 (63.1%) 28 0 1 5 (12.5%) 2 Noah Gray TE 38 (58.5%) 27 0 0 2 (5.0%) 0 Samaje Perine RB 15 (23.1%) 12 0 0 2 (5.0%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

We know pretty well what this offense is by now.

Travis Kelce keeps dominating targets, DeAndre Hopkins keeps developing his role, and Xavier Worthy and Justin Watson keep running routes without earning many targets.

Kareem Hunt drew 10 targets and had a team-high 65 receiving yards while running as the lead back. Hunt has a 47.4% red zone opportunity share plus a 58.1% opportunity-per-snap rate. He's being used just like Isiah Pacheco by a lot of measures.

Bye Week

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Quentin Johnston WR 47 (82.5%) 17 0 1 2 (11.1%) 1 Ladd McConkey WR 44 (77.2%) 16 0 0 2 (11.1%) 2 J.K. Dobbins RB 38 (66.7%) 16 15 3 3 (16.7%) 0 Will Dissly TE 32 (56.1%) 12 0 2 6 (33.3%) 1 Josh Palmer WR 30 (52.6%) 12 0 0 2 (11.1%) 2 Jalen Reagor WR 18 (31.6%) 6 2 1 1 (5.6%) 0 Gus Edwards RB 14 (24.6%) 1 10 4 0 (0.0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

With Gus Edwards back, J.K. Dobbins' snap rate scaled back to 66.7% with Edwards seeing a 24.6% share, but Dobbins' receiving role wasn't impacted. The main issue is the red zone role (Dobbins has had a 59.5% red zone snap rate in games with Edwards and a 72.7% rate without him). It's a slight downgrade but still a strong role.

Though it was a poor game for the pass-catchers' usage due to 18 pass attempts, in six games with Quentin Johnston and Josh Palmer, the best role belongs to Ladd McConkey.

Player Target% Air Yard% ADOT Targets/G Yards/G Air Yards/G Ladd McConkey 24.0% 30.6% 9.8 5.8 49.5 57.3 Quentin Johnston 17.8% 25.5% 11.0 4.3 39.3 47.7 Will Dissly 14.4% 6.0% 3.2 3.5 21.8 11.2 Josh Palmer 13.0% 21.1% 12.5 3.2 33.0 39.5 J.K. Dobbins 11.0% -1.0% -0.7 2.7 10.8 -1.8 Hayden Hurst 6.8% 4.3% 4.8 1.7 8.3 8.0

To be updated after Monday Night Football.

To be updated after Monday Night Football.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Justin Jefferson WR 76 (92.7%) 39 0 3 9 (24.3%) 4 Jordan Addison WR 60 (73.2%) 32 1 0 5 (13.5%) 3 Josh Oliver TE 56 (68.3%) 19 0 0 6 (16.2%) 3 Aaron Jones RB 44 (53.7%) 22 17 3 3 (8.1%) 1 Jalen Nailor WR 40 (48.8%) 22 1 2 3 (8.1%) 1 T.J. Hockenson TE 38 (46.3%) 28 0 2 9 (24.3%) 1 Cam Akers RB 24 (29.3%) 10 13 3 1 (2.7%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Sam Darnold struggled in Week 10 (241 yards and 3 picks on 38 attempts), but usage was good for Justin Jefferson (9 targets for 48 yards) and T.J. Hockenson (9 for 72).

In two games with Hockenson back, Jefferson still stands out, but shares are a bit split other than that.

Player Target% Air Yard% ADOT Targets/G Yards/G Air Yards/G Justin Jefferson 25.7% 35.2% 11.5 9.0 92.5 103.5 T.J. Hockenson 18.6% 18.4% 8.3 6.5 49.5 54.0 Josh Oliver 15.7% 18.0% 9.6 5.5 55.0 53.0 Jordan Addison 14.3% 17.7% 10.4 5.0 33.5 52.0 Aaron Jones 10.0% 1.2% 1.0 3.5 15.5 3.5 Jalen Nailor 5.7% 5.6% 8.3 2.0 9.0 16.5 Cam Akers 4.3% -1.2% -2.3 1.5 8.0 -3.5

Aaron Jones left with an apparent injury but was able to return; he played 53.7% of the team's snaps but was at 71.4% at halftime.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Kayshon Boutte WR 59 (96.7%) 26 0 0 6 (26.1%) 3 Hunter Henry TE 54 (88.5%) 25 0 1 4 (17.4%) 0 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 44 (72.1%) 20 20 7 1 (4.3%) 0 Austin Hooper TE 40 (65.6%) 14 0 0 4 (17.4%) 3 K.J. Osborn WR 27 (44.3%) 13 0 1 1 (4.3%) 1 Demario Douglas WR 25 (41.0%) 15 0 0 5 (21.7%) 0 Ja'Lynn Polk WR 25 (41.0%) 11 0 1 1 (4.3%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rhamondre Stevenson now has three straight games with at least a 72.1% snap rate and has handled a big rushing load (58.8% rushing share, 16.7 per game) in that split.

No pass-catcher had more than 6 targets or 64 yards, and the standout pass snaps belonged to the target leader, Kayshon Boutte.

There hasn't been much here outside of Stevenson -- and some Hunter Henry -- all year.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Foster Moreau TE 43 (82.7%) 18 0 1 2 (9.5%) 2 Alvin Kamara RB 42 (80.8%) 20 17 5 6 (28.6%) 1 Juwan Johnson TE 30 (57.7%) 17 0 0 3 (14.3%) 2 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 28 (53.8%) 16 0 1 3 (14.3%) 2 Kevin Austin Jr. WR 25 (48.1%) 12 0 0 2 (9.5%) 2 Taysom Hill TE 23 (44.2%) 16 4 1 2 (9.5%) 0 Jordan Mims RB 8 (15.4%) 4 2 1 2 (9.5%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Alvin Kamara remains an elite fantasy asset and had 109 scrimmage yards. He's now had at least 109 in three straight games and at least that many in seven games this season. He also led in target share.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling's big game (109 yards and 2 touchdowns) came on just 3 targets and 16 routes.

Usage here is dispersed, even with the team's wide receiver injuries.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Theo Johnson TE 67 (91.8%) 35 0 0 6 (18.8%) 3 Malik Nabers WR 64 (87.7%) 38 1 1 10 (31.3%) 5 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 58 (79.5%) 31 18 4 2 (6.3%) 0 Jalin Hyatt WR 53 (72.6%) 32 0 0 4 (12.5%) 1 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 48 (65.8%) 36 0 0 8 (25.0%) 4 Isaiah Hodgins WR 23 (31.5%) 8 0 0 1 (3.1%) 0 Devin Singletary RB 17 (23.3%) 6 8 0 1 (3.1%) 0

Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s overtime fumble will leave a bad taste until their bye ends, but indications are that he solidified his role as the clear top back in this offense, as he had a 79.5% snap rate after 67.3%, 61.2%, and 69.5% rates three weeks prior with Devin Singletary back in the lineup.

The pass-catching work looked pretty typical as of late, other than Jalin Hyatt taking over the Darius Slayton role -- a lot of routes with a few downfield heaves. Malik Nabers led the pass-catchers in targets (10) but was held to 50 yards; Wan'Dale Robinson, Hyatt, and Theo Johnson were the other relevant route-runners.

Nabers' elite target share hasn't been enough lately, as he has had 71 yards or fewer from scrimmage in each of his four games since returning.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Davante Adams WR 53 (96.4%) 38 0 4 13 (39.4%) 2 Garrett Wilson WR 53 (96.4%) 38 0 2 6 (18.2%) 1 Breece Hall RB 45 (81.8%) 33 10 2 4 (12.1%) 0 Tyler Conklin TE 42 (76.4%) 28 0 0 2 (6.1%) 0 Xavier Gipson WR 22 (40.0%) 18 0 0 1 (3.0%) 1 Jeremy Ruckert TE 20 (36.4%) 13 0 1 2 (6.1%) 0 Malachi Corley WR 16 (29.1%) 12 0 1 2 (6.1%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

In a disappointing week, usage was mostly as expected. The offense has flowed through Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson, and Breece Hall since Adams arrived. Here are the relevant target earners in that split.

Player Target% Air Yard% ADOT Targets/G Yards/G Air Yards/G Davante Adams 30.2% 33.0% 7.3 9.8 51.5 71.0 Garrett Wilson 25.6% 42.5% 11.1 8.3 76.3 91.5 Breece Hall 15.5% -1.5% -0.7 5.0 38.5 -3.3 Tyler Conklin 9.3% 5.6% 4.0 3.0 13.5 12.0

Hall has averaged 99.5 scrimmage yards per game in this split on 13.3 carries and 5.0 targets per game.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets A.J. Brown WR 47 (72.3%) 25 0 1 7 (35.0%) 5 DeVonta Smith WR 46 (70.8%) 25 0 0 3 (15.0%) 1 Dallas Goedert TE 41 (63.1%) 18 0 2 3 (15.0%) 2 Grant Calcaterra TE 39 (60.0%) 10 0 0 1 (5.0%) 0 Saquon Barkley RB 32 (49.2%) 13 14 4 1 (5.0%) 0 Jahan Dotson WR 29 (44.6%) 18 0 0 1 (5.0%) 1 Kenneth Gainwell RB 22 (33.8%) 13 7 4 1 (5.0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

There wasn't a lot of passing volume needed in a lopsided win.

In two games with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert all active and playing relevant snaps, they've dominated targets.

Player Target% Air Yard% ADOT Targets/G Yards/G Air Yards/G A.J. Brown 34.7% 50.9% 13.5 8.5 114.0 115.0 DeVonta Smith 22.4% 23.0% 9.5 5.5 49.0 52.0 Dallas Goedert 16.3% 7.5% 4.3 4.0 28.0 17.0 Saquon Barkley 6.1% 2.4% 3.7 1.5 17.5 5.5

Saquon Barkley's red zone role is still good: a 76.0% snap rate and a 38.6% opportunity share for the full season, but he actually has a 30.8% red zone target share. The risk of losing goal line touches isn't going away, though.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets George Pickens WR 59 (78.7%) 27 1 1 7 (26.9%) 4 Van Jefferson WR 51 (68.0%) 24 0 0 2 (7.7%) 2 Darnell Washington TE 48 (64.0%) 15 0 0 3 (11.5%) 0 Pat Freiermuth TE 43 (57.3%) 23 0 2 3 (11.5%) 0 Calvin Austin III WR 34 (45.3%) 18 0 1 6 (23.1%) 2 Jaylen Warren RB 34 (45.3%) 17 14 3 2 (7.7%) 0 Najee Harris RB 34 (45.3%) 11 21 5 0 (0.0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Mike Williams played hero with a game-winning score but was limited in his team debut while George Pickens continued operating as the team's clear WR1 with a lot of fantasy potential.

In three games with Russell Wilson, Pickens has a 26.6% target share and a 41.4% air yards share. Calvin Austin III is next at 17.7%, the only other target share better than 12.7%.

Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren have had roughly a 50/50 snap split since Warren's Week 6 return.

Name Week 6 Week 7 Week 8 Week 10 Jaylen Warren 33.9% 50.0% 39.7% 45.9% Najee Harris 48.4% 50.0% 58.7% 45.9%

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Jauan Jennings WR 55 (90.2%) 37 0 2 11 (32.4%) 5 Christian McCaffrey RB 54 (88.5%) 36 13 2 7 (20.6%) 1 George Kittle TE 54 (88.5%) 35 0 2 4 (11.8%) 3 Deebo Samuel WR 48 (78.7%) 33 3 1 6 (17.6%) 0 Ricky Pearsall WR 38 (62.3%) 28 0 1 6 (17.6%) 4 Jacob Cowing WR 3 (4.9%) 1 0 0 0 (0.0%) 0 Isaac Guerendo RB 3 (4.9%) 2 1 1 0 (0.0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Christian McCaffrey is back. He had an 88.5% snap rate in his return and handled 20 opportunities for 107 scrimmage yards.

Jauan Jennings also really stands out here in his return after a two-game absence. He led in snaps, routes, targets, and downfield targets and was involved in the red zone.

Ricky Pearsall also had a great underlying role but has been around the 65% mark in terms of routes in three games since debuting.

Bye Week

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Cade Otton TE 54 (93.1%) 30 0 1 8 (27.6%) 1 Ryan Miller WR 50 (86.2%) 29 0 0 3 (10.3%) 1 Rakim Jarrett WR 47 (81.0%) 26 0 1 4 (13.8%) 1 Sterling Shepard WR 41 (70.7%) 23 1 1 3 (10.3%) 2 Rachaad White RB 34 (58.6%) 19 10 3 7 (24.1%) 0 Bucky Irving RB 28 (48.3%) 12 13 4 3 (10.3%) 0 Trey Palmer WR 14 (24.1%) 6 0 0 1 (3.4%) 1

The backfield was tighter this week with Sean Tucker playing only on special teams -- but still a committee between Rachaad White and Bucky Irving.

But in two games without Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jalen McMillan, White trails just Cade Otton in targets.

Player Target% Air Yard% ADOT Targets/G Yards/G Air Yards/G Cade Otton 31.7% 30.4% 4.5 9.5 56.0 43.0 Rachaad White 16.7% -3.2% -0.9 5.0 27.5 -4.5 Sterling Shepard 13.3% 29.3% 10.4 4.0 27.5 41.5 Bucky Irving 10.0% -6.4% -3.0 3.0 12.0 -9.0 Ryan Miller 10.0% 15.5% 7.3 3.0 6.0 22.0 Trey Palmer 8.3% 25.4% 14.4 2.5 16.5 36.0 Rakim Jarrett 8.3% 11.3% 6.4 2.5 9.5 16.0

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 51 (100.0%) 30 0 0 3 (13.0%) 2 Calvin Ridley WR 47 (92.2%) 26 0 1 9 (39.1%) 5 Chigoziem Okonkwo TE 28 (54.9%) 18 0 0 1 (4.3%) 0 Tony Pollard RB 27 (52.9%) 15 9 1 4 (17.4%) 0 Tyjae Spears RB 24 (47.1%) 15 7 0 3 (13.0%) 0 Josh Whyle TE 22 (43.1%) 13 0 1 1 (4.3%) 0 Bryce Oliver WR 3 (5.9%) 2 0 0 2 (8.7%) 1

Amidst news of a role reduction for Tony Pollard, he wound up with a 52.9% snap rate with Tyjae Spears seeing 47.1% of the snaps. This is a huge downgrade for Pollard, whose snap rate had been above 80% for three straight entering.

Calvin Ridley is now the team's lone relevant fantasy player. His target shares since the bye have been 29.6%, 23.7%, 39.5%, 29.6%, and 39.1%.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Noah Brown WR 53 (89.8%) 36 0 0 7 (21.9%) 3 Terry McLaurin WR 52 (88.1%) 34 0 1 6 (18.8%) 2 Zach Ertz TE 47 (79.7%) 31 0 1 8 (25.0%) 0 Austin Ekeler RB 41 (69.5%) 26 13 5 2 (6.3%) 0 Luke McCaffrey WR 26 (44.1%) 19 0 0 3 (9.4%) 3 Jeremy McNichols RB 18 (30.5%) 10 4 1 0 (0.0%) 0 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 15 (25.4%) 12 0 1 3 (9.4%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

In another game without Brian Robinson, Austin Ekeler ran as the lead back with 13 carries and 2 targets with a good red zone role.

Of late, targets have been concentrated on Terry McLaurin, Noah Brown, and Zach Ertz.

In five games since Brown returned to the lineup, each three have 19.6% target shares or better.

Player Target% Air Yard% ADOT Targets/G Yards/G Air Yards/G Terry McLaurin 21.0% 34.3% 14.4 6.0 81.6 86.4 Zach Ertz 21.0% 17.3% 7.3 6.0 44.2 43.6 Noah Brown 19.6% 29.7% 13.4 5.6 48.0 75.0 Olamide Zaccheaus 11.9% 9.0% 6.7 3.4 21.6 22.8 Austin Ekeler 11.2% -1.3% -1.0 3.2 20.8 -3.2

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.