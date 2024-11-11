menu item
Fantasy Football Usage Report: Week 10 Recap (Snaps, Targets, and Red Zone Usage)

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Fantasy Football Usage Report: Week 10 Recap (Snaps, Targets, and Red Zone Usage)

Week after week, it's vital to keep tabs on new trends and usage in order to make optimal fantasy football decisions for the rest of the season.

And while we can hope for certain players to see more work, what matters is the data -- snaps, carries, targets, and more.

So, with that in mind, here's a breakdown of each player's offensive snaps, passing play snaps, carries, red zone opportunities (carries plus targets), overall targets, and downfield targets (10-plus air yards).

Players without a carry or target will be omitted from the data.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats unless otherwise noted.

Arizona Cardinals

Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
Marvin Harrison Jr.WR41 (71.9%)24015 (20.8%)1
Trey McBrideTE40 (70.2%)21015 (20.8%)3
Michael WilsonWR38 (66.7%)20004 (16.7%)1
James ConnerRB32 (56.1%)171235 (20.8%)0
Elijah HigginsTE29 (50.9%)7002 (8.3%)1
Greg DortchWR15 (26.3%)10001 (4.2%)0
Trey BensonRB14 (24.6%)41002 (8.3%)0

Passing volume was down (24 total attempts) in a positive game script this week, but the usual suspects earned targets and ran routes.

In nine games with Trey McBride, he paces the team with a 26.1% target share.

Player
Target%
Air Yard%
ADOT
Targets/G
Yards/G
Air Yards/G
Trey McBride26.1%25.9%7.57.261.354.3
Marvin Harrison Jr.21.7%42.1%14.76.050.488.3
Michael Wilson14.9%20.1%10.34.129.942.2
James Conner11.6%-3.0%-2.03.226.4-6.3
Greg Dortch11.6%9.4%6.13.216.619.8

James Conner has ceded some second-half work the last two weeks but has had first-half snap rates of 80.6%, 69.2%, 56.7%, and 70.6% the last four games.

Atlanta Falcons

Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
Drake LondonWR73 (100.0%)410312 (32.4%)7
Ray-Ray McCloudWR72 (98.6%)41104 (10.8%)3
Darnell MooneyWR72 (98.6%)400010 (27.0%)9
Bijan RobinsonRB57 (78.1%)352024 (10.8%)0
Kyle PittsTE37 (50.7%)30016 (16.2%)3
Charlie WoernerTE36 (49.3%)11001 (2.7%)0
Tyler AllgeierRB17 (23.3%)61130 (0.0%)0

Bijan Robinson now has two straight games with at least a 75.0% snap rate, and he rushed for 116 yards and 2 scores in Week 10.

Kyle Pitts has now played 48.3%, 53.6%, and 50.7% of the team's snaps over the last three weeks in a role reduction.

On the full season, Drake London leads the team with a 25.5% target share, and Darnell Mooney is second at 24.6% for one of the most concentrated top-two in the NFL.

Baltimore Ravens

Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
Mark AndrewsTE51 (87.9%)32017 (21.9%)3
Zay FlowersWR47 (81.0%)30006 (18.8%)1
Rashod BatemanWR44 (75.9%)27028 (25.0%)2
Derrick HenryRB35 (60.3%)161651 (3.1%)0
Nelson AgholorWR28 (48.3%)18012 (6.3%)0
Charlie KolarTE25 (43.1%)11001 (3.1%)0
Justice HillRB22 (37.9%)17222 (6.3%)0

A huge passing day from Lamar Jackson (290 yards and 4 touchdowns) didn't lead to big games from pass-catchers -- unless you count Tylan Wallace's 5-route, 3-target, 115-yard, 1-touchdown game.

But other usage was concentrated on Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews, and Zay Flowers. Not much was there in the way of elevated routes for anyone else.

Diontae Johnson ran just three routes but had two targets for six yards.

Derrick Henry dominated carries on a 60.3% snap rate, a similar snap rate to what he has seen in recent weeks (64.6%, 57.4%, 50.0%, 61.1% leading in).

Buffalo Bills

Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
Curtis SamuelWR62 (88.6%)34018 (22.9%)2
Mack HollinsWR61 (87.1%)35004 (11.4%)3
Khalil ShakirWR51 (72.9%)33009 (25.7%)3
Dawson KnoxTE48 (68.6%)24003 (8.6%)1
James CookRB39 (55.7%)161963 (8.6%)0
Ty JohnsonRB21 (30.0%)16003 (8.6%)0
Dalton KincaidTE17 (24.3%)11005 (14.3%)1

James Cook continues to play around a 55.0% snap rate but maintains a strong workload (14.2 carries and 2.8 targets for 83.4 scrimmage yards per game).

In a game without Amari Cooper and Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir was peppered, as was Curtis Samuel, but only Mack Hollins cleared 58 receiving yards.

Dalton Kincaid (knee) exited early.

Carolina Panthers

Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
Xavier LegetteWR58 (100.0%)26004 (16.0%)2
Jalen CokerWR52 (89.7%)24018 (32.0%)4
Chuba HubbardRB52 (89.7%)222856 (24.0%)0
Ja'Tavion SandersTE51 (87.9%)24022 (8.0%)0
David MooreWR48 (82.8%)21014 (16.0%)3
Ian ThomasTE13 (22.4%)6001 (4.0%)0
Miles SandersRB6 (10.3%)4200 (0.0%)0

Chuba Hubbard continues to be a great fantasy asset and was second on the team in targets (six). It remains to be seen how his role looks with Jonathon Brooks active out of the bye. But Hubbard's snap rate has been at least 74.6% in five straight games now.

After the Jonathan Mingo trade, Jalen Coker's target share spiked this week after maxing out at 17.6% in a single game this season.

Pass snaps were pretty concentrated, yet nobody cleared 41 receiving yards (Coker).

Since Week 8 without Diontae Johnson in the lineup, Coker and Xavier Legette are tied for team-best 20.5% target shares, followed by David Moore (15.7%) and Hubbard (13.3%).

Adam Thielen could return after the bye.

Chicago Bears

Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
D.J. MooreWR69 (98.6%)47009 (25.0%)4
Keenan AllenWR65 (92.9%)470110 (27.8%)6
Rome OdunzeWR62 (88.6%)44017 (19.4%)6
D'Andre SwiftRB44 (62.9%)261606 (16.7%)0
Roschon JohnsonRB26 (37.1%)21313 (8.3%)0
Gerald EverettTE15 (21.4%)9001 (2.8%)0

The Bears' top-four pass-catchers remain pretty constant -- but also low-upside, as Caleb Williams has now thrown for 226 yards or fewer in four straight games.

In games with Keenan Allen active, he leads the team in target share, but nobody is averaging more than 38.4 yards per game in this split.

Player
Target%
Air Yard%
ADOT
Targets/G
Yards/G
Air Yards/G
Keenan Allen25.4%29.6%8.96.934.460.7
D.J. Moore24.3%29.6%9.26.638.160.7
Rome Odunze18.0%29.3%12.44.938.460.0
D'Andre Swift11.1%-0.2%-0.13.026.3-0.4
Cole Kmet9.5%7.7%6.22.627.415.9

D'Andre Swift has played at least 62.9% of the team's snaps in all but one game this year, but the revitalized efficiency he had earlier this year has slowed of late. Swift has averaged 38.0 scrimmage yards from Weeks 1 through 3, 133.3 from Weeks 4 through 8, and 73.5 in Weeks 9 and 10.

Cincinnati Bengals

Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
Ja'Marr ChaseWR70 (93.3%)580217 (31.5%)10
Chase BrownRB66 (88.0%)5213211 (20.4%)0
Andrei IosivasWR62 (82.7%)49004 (7.4%)4
Mike GesickiTE52 (69.3%)44029 (16.7%)5
Jermaine BurtonWR35 (46.7%)31025 (9.3%)3
Tanner HudsonTE26 (34.7%)22117 (13.0%)0
Cam GrandyTE4 (5.3%)2001 (1.9%)0

The big offensive showing didn't lead to a win but probably helped fantasy teams succeed.

Ja'Marr Chase thrived without Tee Higgins again, and 10 of his 17 targets were at least 10 yards downfield.

Mike Gesicki remains involved without Higgins and had a 16.7% target share -- but 9 looks in the high-volume game (plus 2 red zone targets).

In games without Higgins (Weeks 1, 2, 8, 9, and 10), Chase has seen a 26.5% target share and 30.6% air yards share for 91.6. yards per game. Gesicki's market shares are 19.0% and 22.5% respectively.

Chase Brown is next up at a 12.2% target share, followed by Andrei Iosivas (11.1% target share).

Brown solidified his role as an elite fantasy football running back, earning 13 of 16 carries and 11 of 54 targets (20.4%) on an 88.0% snap rate.

Cleveland Browns

Bye Week

Dallas Cowboys

Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
Jalen TolbertWR53 (94.6%)32005 (17.2%)2
CeeDee LambWR46 (82.1%)271310 (34.5%)2
Jake FergusonTE42 (75.0%)25005 (17.2%)0
Jalen BrooksWR31 (55.4%)15004 (13.8%)3
Rico DowdleRB30 (53.6%)151223 (10.3%)0
Hunter LuepkeRB14 (25.0%)13001 (3.4%)0
Ezekiel ElliottRB12 (21.4%)4620 (0.0%)0

In a game without Dak Prescott, offensive production was down, but at least CeeDee Lamb was treated like a WR1. However, despite 10 targets and a carry, he had only 24 scrimmage yards.

Rico Dowdle led the team with 56 scrimmage yards.

Usage here wasn't really surprising, but the production will be down without Prescott.

Denver Broncos

Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
Courtland SuttonWR52 (94.5%)31009 (33.3%)4
Devaughn VeleWR35 (63.6%)26014 (14.8%)1
Lil'Jordan HumphreyWR33 (60.0%)15003 (11.1%)1
Adam TrautmanTE31 (56.4%)15001 (3.7%)0
Audric EstimeRB25 (45.5%)91420 (0.0%)0
Troy FranklinWR18 (32.7%)16002 (7.4%)1
Javonte WilliamsRB16 (29.1%)15112 (7.4%)0

Audric Estime overtook Javonte Williams in the backfield in terms of snap rate and was playing down the stretch after just a 24.1% first-half snap rate. Estime handled 14 of 17 running back carries in an apparent role reversal here.

As usual, Courtland Sutton was the focal point in the passing offense, though Devaughn Vele has solidified himself as the WR2 in the offense. Vele has a 20.9% target per route rate on the season, just abouve the league WR average.

Detroit Lions

Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
Amon-Ra St. BrownWR61 (98.4%)29018 (33.3%)1
Jameson WilliamsWR45 (72.6%)24005 (20.8%)5
Jahmyr GibbsRB39 (62.9%)191903 (12.5%)0
Sam LaPortaTE36 (58.1%)19026 (25.0%)4
David MontgomeryRB23 (37.1%)111222 (8.3%)0

Only five players here had a target or carry (excluding Jared Goff), as this remains a concentrated fantasy offense.

All five had at least 53 scrimmage yards.

Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery continue to yo-yo snap rates.

Name
Week 1
Week 2
Week 3
Week 4
Week 6
Week 7
Week 8
Week 9
Week 10
David Montgomery49.2%36.6%51.5%42.0%31.8%36.4%46.8%58.2%37.1%
Jahmyr Gibbs50.8%62.2%45.6%54.0%53.0%60.0%40.4%36.4%62.9%

In Jameson Williams' return to the lineup, he came back to his usual role.

Sam LaPorta showed out with 4 downfield targets and 66 yards on 6 targets but actually had his second-lowest route rate of the season (54.8%).

Green Bay Packers

Bye Week

Houston Texans

Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
Xavier HutchinsonWR54 (83.1%)30004 (12.5%)1
Joe MixonRB49 (75.4%)222584 (12.5%)0
Tank DellWR48 (73.8%)32119 (28.1%)3
Dalton SchultzTE45 (69.2%)30004 (12.5%)3
John Metchie IIIWR41 (63.1%)27016 (18.8%)3
Cade StoverTE29 (44.6%)13012 (6.3%)1
Robert WoodsWR24 (36.9%)10013 (9.4%)1

Nico Collins was unable to suit up for Week 10, and Tank Dell again led the team in targets, and he, John Metchie III, and Dalton Schultz each drew three downfield targets.

There could be room for a third and fourth pass-catcher here even with Collins back, and it looks like Metchie -- despite running behind Xavier Hutchinson -- could earn more targets.

Joe Mixon maintains an elite red zone role and a high snap rate.

Indianapolis Colts

Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
Adonai MitchellWR58 (95.1%)37006 (17.1%)3
Alec PierceWR52 (85.2%)37027 (20.0%)6
Jonathan TaylorRB51 (83.6%)292164 (11.4%)0
Josh DownsWR41 (67.2%)280310 (28.6%)3
Kylen GransonTE23 (37.7%)17012 (5.7%)0
Andrew OgletreeTE22 (36.1%)10001 (2.9%)0
Ashton DulinWR11 (18.0%)3100 (0.0%)0

Jonathan Taylor was featured again, as he has been in every game since his return. He has averaged 103.4 scrimmage yards per game.

Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Adonai Mitchell all cleared 70 receiving yards in a really concentrated passing tree in a game without Michael Pittman Jr.

We can likely expect the targets to focus on Downs and Pittman Jr. once he returns, but Pierce and Mitchell have proven capable when given chances.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
Brian Thomas Jr.WR37 (86.0%)23003 (14.3%)1
Gabriel DavisWR37 (86.0%)23014 (19.0%)4
Evan EngramTE36 (83.7%)21008 (38.1%)4
Travis EtienneRB29 (67.4%)151111 (4.8%)0
Brenton StrangeTE18 (41.9%)9003 (14.3%)0
Luke FarrellTE16 (37.2%)8002 (9.5%)0
Tank BigsbyRB10 (23.3%)6200 (0.0%)0

Travis Etienne led the backfield in snaps, a deviation from having Tank Bigsby lead for three straight weeks. Etienne totaled just 43 scrimmage yards.

Mac Jones was unable to support his pass-catchers, and Evan Engram's 8 targets led to a team-high 40 yards. Engram and Gabriel Davis each earned 4 downfield targets, though.

Kansas City Chiefs

Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
Travis KelceTE55 (84.6%)400312 (30.0%)3
Justin WatsonWR49 (75.4%)35002 (5.0%)0
Xavier WorthyWR48 (73.8%)34014 (10.0%)2
Kareem HuntRB43 (66.2%)2914810 (25.0%)0
DeAndre HopkinsWR41 (63.1%)28015 (12.5%)2
Noah GrayTE38 (58.5%)27002 (5.0%)0
Samaje PerineRB15 (23.1%)12002 (5.0%)1

We know pretty well what this offense is by now.

Travis Kelce keeps dominating targets, DeAndre Hopkins keeps developing his role, and Xavier Worthy and Justin Watson keep running routes without earning many targets.

Kareem Hunt drew 10 targets and had a team-high 65 receiving yards while running as the lead back. Hunt has a 47.4% red zone opportunity share plus a 58.1% opportunity-per-snap rate. He's being used just like Isiah Pacheco by a lot of measures.

Las Vegas Raiders

Bye Week

Los Angeles Chargers

Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
Quentin JohnstonWR47 (82.5%)17012 (11.1%)1
Ladd McConkeyWR44 (77.2%)16002 (11.1%)2
J.K. DobbinsRB38 (66.7%)161533 (16.7%)0
Will DisslyTE32 (56.1%)12026 (33.3%)1
Josh PalmerWR30 (52.6%)12002 (11.1%)2
Jalen ReagorWR18 (31.6%)6211 (5.6%)0
Gus EdwardsRB14 (24.6%)11040 (0.0%)0

With Gus Edwards back, J.K. Dobbins' snap rate scaled back to 66.7% with Edwards seeing a 24.6% share, but Dobbins' receiving role wasn't impacted. The main issue is the red zone role (Dobbins has had a 59.5% red zone snap rate in games with Edwards and a 72.7% rate without him). It's a slight downgrade but still a strong role.

Though it was a poor game for the pass-catchers' usage due to 18 pass attempts, in six games with Quentin Johnston and Josh Palmer, the best role belongs to Ladd McConkey.

Player
Target%
Air Yard%
ADOT
Targets/G
Yards/G
Air Yards/G
Ladd McConkey24.0%30.6%9.85.849.557.3
Quentin Johnston17.8%25.5%11.04.339.347.7
Will Dissly14.4%6.0%3.23.521.811.2
Josh Palmer13.0%21.1%12.53.233.039.5
J.K. Dobbins11.0%-1.0%-0.72.710.8-1.8
Hayden Hurst6.8%4.3%4.81.78.38.0

Los Angeles Rams

To be updated after Monday Night Football.

Miami Dolphins

To be updated after Monday Night Football.

Minnesota Vikings

Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
Justin JeffersonWR76 (92.7%)39039 (24.3%)4
Jordan AddisonWR60 (73.2%)32105 (13.5%)3
Josh OliverTE56 (68.3%)19006 (16.2%)3
Aaron JonesRB44 (53.7%)221733 (8.1%)1
Jalen NailorWR40 (48.8%)22123 (8.1%)1
T.J. HockensonTE38 (46.3%)28029 (24.3%)1
Cam AkersRB24 (29.3%)101331 (2.7%)0

Sam Darnold struggled in Week 10 (241 yards and 3 picks on 38 attempts), but usage was good for Justin Jefferson (9 targets for 48 yards) and T.J. Hockenson (9 for 72).

In two games with Hockenson back, Jefferson still stands out, but shares are a bit split other than that.

Player
Target%
Air Yard%
ADOT
Targets/G
Yards/G
Air Yards/G
Justin Jefferson25.7%35.2%11.59.092.5103.5
T.J. Hockenson18.6%18.4%8.36.549.554.0
Josh Oliver15.7%18.0%9.65.555.053.0
Jordan Addison14.3%17.7%10.45.033.552.0
Aaron Jones10.0%1.2%1.03.515.53.5
Jalen Nailor5.7%5.6%8.32.09.016.5
Cam Akers4.3%-1.2%-2.31.58.0-3.5

Aaron Jones left with an apparent injury but was able to return; he played 53.7% of the team's snaps but was at 71.4% at halftime.

New England Patriots

Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
Kayshon BoutteWR59 (96.7%)26006 (26.1%)3
Hunter HenryTE54 (88.5%)25014 (17.4%)0
Rhamondre StevensonRB44 (72.1%)202071 (4.3%)0
Austin HooperTE40 (65.6%)14004 (17.4%)3
K.J. OsbornWR27 (44.3%)13011 (4.3%)1
Demario DouglasWR25 (41.0%)15005 (21.7%)0
Ja'Lynn PolkWR25 (41.0%)11011 (4.3%)0

Rhamondre Stevenson now has three straight games with at least a 72.1% snap rate and has handled a big rushing load (58.8% rushing share, 16.7 per game) in that split.

No pass-catcher had more than 6 targets or 64 yards, and the standout pass snaps belonged to the target leader, Kayshon Boutte.

There hasn't been much here outside of Stevenson -- and some Hunter Henry -- all year.

New Orleans Saints

Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
Foster MoreauTE43 (82.7%)18012 (9.5%)2
Alvin KamaraRB42 (80.8%)201756 (28.6%)1
Juwan JohnsonTE30 (57.7%)17003 (14.3%)2
Marquez Valdes-ScantlingWR28 (53.8%)16013 (14.3%)2
Kevin Austin Jr.WR25 (48.1%)12002 (9.5%)2
Taysom HillTE23 (44.2%)16412 (9.5%)0
Jordan MimsRB8 (15.4%)4212 (9.5%)0

Alvin Kamara remains an elite fantasy asset and had 109 scrimmage yards. He's now had at least 109 in three straight games and at least that many in seven games this season. He also led in target share.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling's big game (109 yards and 2 touchdowns) came on just 3 targets and 16 routes.

Usage here is dispersed, even with the team's wide receiver injuries.

New York Giants

Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
Theo JohnsonTE67 (91.8%)35006 (18.8%)3
Malik NabersWR64 (87.7%)381110 (31.3%)5
Tyrone Tracy Jr.RB58 (79.5%)311842 (6.3%)0
Jalin HyattWR53 (72.6%)32004 (12.5%)1
Wan'Dale RobinsonWR48 (65.8%)36008 (25.0%)4
Isaiah HodginsWR23 (31.5%)8001 (3.1%)0
Devin SingletaryRB17 (23.3%)6801 (3.1%)0

Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s overtime fumble will leave a bad taste until their bye ends, but indications are that he solidified his role as the clear top back in this offense, as he had a 79.5% snap rate after 67.3%, 61.2%, and 69.5% rates three weeks prior with Devin Singletary back in the lineup.

The pass-catching work looked pretty typical as of late, other than Jalin Hyatt taking over the Darius Slayton role -- a lot of routes with a few downfield heaves. Malik Nabers led the pass-catchers in targets (10) but was held to 50 yards; Wan'Dale Robinson, Hyatt, and Theo Johnson were the other relevant route-runners.

Nabers' elite target share hasn't been enough lately, as he has had 71 yards or fewer from scrimmage in each of his four games since returning.

New York Jets

Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
Davante AdamsWR53 (96.4%)380413 (39.4%)2
Garrett WilsonWR53 (96.4%)38026 (18.2%)1
Breece HallRB45 (81.8%)331024 (12.1%)0
Tyler ConklinTE42 (76.4%)28002 (6.1%)0
Xavier GipsonWR22 (40.0%)18001 (3.0%)1
Jeremy RuckertTE20 (36.4%)13012 (6.1%)0
Malachi CorleyWR16 (29.1%)12012 (6.1%)1

In a disappointing week, usage was mostly as expected. The offense has flowed through Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson, and Breece Hall since Adams arrived. Here are the relevant target earners in that split.

Player
Target%
Air Yard%
ADOT
Targets/G
Yards/G
Air Yards/G
Davante Adams30.2%33.0%7.39.851.571.0
Garrett Wilson25.6%42.5%11.18.376.391.5
Breece Hall15.5%-1.5%-0.75.038.5-3.3
Tyler Conklin9.3%5.6%4.03.013.512.0

Hall has averaged 99.5 scrimmage yards per game in this split on 13.3 carries and 5.0 targets per game.

Philadelphia Eagles

Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
A.J. BrownWR47 (72.3%)25017 (35.0%)5
DeVonta SmithWR46 (70.8%)25003 (15.0%)1
Dallas GoedertTE41 (63.1%)18023 (15.0%)2
Grant CalcaterraTE39 (60.0%)10001 (5.0%)0
Saquon BarkleyRB32 (49.2%)131441 (5.0%)0
Jahan DotsonWR29 (44.6%)18001 (5.0%)1
Kenneth GainwellRB22 (33.8%)13741 (5.0%)0

There wasn't a lot of passing volume needed in a lopsided win.

In two games with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert all active and playing relevant snaps, they've dominated targets.

Player
Target%
Air Yard%
ADOT
Targets/G
Yards/G
Air Yards/G
A.J. Brown34.7%50.9%13.58.5114.0115.0
DeVonta Smith22.4%23.0%9.55.549.052.0
Dallas Goedert16.3%7.5%4.34.028.017.0
Saquon Barkley6.1%2.4%3.71.517.55.5

Saquon Barkley's red zone role is still good: a 76.0% snap rate and a 38.6% opportunity share for the full season, but he actually has a 30.8% red zone target share. The risk of losing goal line touches isn't going away, though.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
George PickensWR59 (78.7%)27117 (26.9%)4
Van JeffersonWR51 (68.0%)24002 (7.7%)2
Darnell WashingtonTE48 (64.0%)15003 (11.5%)0
Pat FreiermuthTE43 (57.3%)23023 (11.5%)0
Calvin Austin IIIWR34 (45.3%)18016 (23.1%)2
Jaylen WarrenRB34 (45.3%)171432 (7.7%)0
Najee HarrisRB34 (45.3%)112150 (0.0%)0

Mike Williams played hero with a game-winning score but was limited in his team debut while George Pickens continued operating as the team's clear WR1 with a lot of fantasy potential.

In three games with Russell Wilson, Pickens has a 26.6% target share and a 41.4% air yards share. Calvin Austin III is next at 17.7%, the only other target share better than 12.7%.

Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren have had roughly a 50/50 snap split since Warren's Week 6 return.

Name
Week 6
Week 7
Week 8
Week 10
Jaylen Warren33.9%50.0%39.7%45.9%
Najee Harris48.4%50.0%58.7%45.9%

San Francisco 49ers

Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
Jauan JenningsWR55 (90.2%)370211 (32.4%)5
Christian McCaffreyRB54 (88.5%)361327 (20.6%)1
George KittleTE54 (88.5%)35024 (11.8%)3
Deebo SamuelWR48 (78.7%)33316 (17.6%)0
Ricky PearsallWR38 (62.3%)28016 (17.6%)4
Jacob CowingWR3 (4.9%)1000 (0.0%)0
Isaac GuerendoRB3 (4.9%)2110 (0.0%)0

Christian McCaffrey is back. He had an 88.5% snap rate in his return and handled 20 opportunities for 107 scrimmage yards.

Jauan Jennings also really stands out here in his return after a two-game absence. He led in snaps, routes, targets, and downfield targets and was involved in the red zone.

Ricky Pearsall also had a great underlying role but has been around the 65% mark in terms of routes in three games since debuting.

Seattle Seahawks

Bye Week

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
Cade OttonTE54 (93.1%)30018 (27.6%)1
Ryan MillerWR50 (86.2%)29003 (10.3%)1
Rakim JarrettWR47 (81.0%)26014 (13.8%)1
Sterling ShepardWR41 (70.7%)23113 (10.3%)2
Rachaad WhiteRB34 (58.6%)191037 (24.1%)0
Bucky IrvingRB28 (48.3%)121343 (10.3%)0
Trey PalmerWR14 (24.1%)6001 (3.4%)1

The backfield was tighter this week with Sean Tucker playing only on special teams -- but still a committee between Rachaad White and Bucky Irving.

But in two games without Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jalen McMillan, White trails just Cade Otton in targets.

Player
Target%
Air Yard%
ADOT
Targets/G
Yards/G
Air Yards/G
Cade Otton31.7%30.4%4.59.556.043.0
Rachaad White16.7%-3.2%-0.95.027.5-4.5
Sterling Shepard13.3%29.3%10.44.027.541.5
Bucky Irving10.0%-6.4%-3.03.012.0-9.0
Ryan Miller10.0%15.5%7.33.06.022.0
Trey Palmer8.3%25.4%14.42.516.536.0
Rakim Jarrett8.3%11.3%6.42.59.516.0

Tennessee Titans

Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
Nick Westbrook-IkhineWR51 (100.0%)30003 (13.0%)2
Calvin RidleyWR47 (92.2%)26019 (39.1%)5
Chigoziem OkonkwoTE28 (54.9%)18001 (4.3%)0
Tony PollardRB27 (52.9%)15914 (17.4%)0
Tyjae SpearsRB24 (47.1%)15703 (13.0%)0
Josh WhyleTE22 (43.1%)13011 (4.3%)0
Bryce OliverWR3 (5.9%)2002 (8.7%)1

Amidst news of a role reduction for Tony Pollard, he wound up with a 52.9% snap rate with Tyjae Spears seeing 47.1% of the snaps. This is a huge downgrade for Pollard, whose snap rate had been above 80% for three straight entering.

Calvin Ridley is now the team's lone relevant fantasy player. His target shares since the bye have been 29.6%, 23.7%, 39.5%, 29.6%, and 39.1%.

Washington Commanders

Player
Pos
Offense Snaps
Pass Snaps
Rush Attempts
RZ Opps
Overall Targets
Downfield Targets
Noah BrownWR53 (89.8%)36007 (21.9%)3
Terry McLaurinWR52 (88.1%)34016 (18.8%)2
Zach ErtzTE47 (79.7%)31018 (25.0%)0
Austin EkelerRB41 (69.5%)261352 (6.3%)0
Luke McCaffreyWR26 (44.1%)19003 (9.4%)3
Jeremy McNicholsRB18 (30.5%)10410 (0.0%)0
Olamide ZaccheausWR15 (25.4%)12013 (9.4%)1

In another game without Brian Robinson, Austin Ekeler ran as the lead back with 13 carries and 2 targets with a good red zone role.

Of late, targets have been concentrated on Terry McLaurin, Noah Brown, and Zach Ertz.

In five games since Brown returned to the lineup, each three have 19.6% target shares or better.

Player
Target%
Air Yard%
ADOT
Targets/G
Yards/G
Air Yards/G
Terry McLaurin21.0%34.3%14.46.081.686.4
Zach Ertz21.0%17.3%7.36.044.243.6
Noah Brown19.6%29.7%13.45.648.075.0
Olamide Zaccheaus11.9%9.0%6.73.421.622.8
Austin Ekeler11.2%-1.3%-1.03.220.8-3.2

