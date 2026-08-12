Fantasy Football TE Rankings: Top 20 Tight End Rankings for 2026

TE Rankings at a Glance

Trey McBride, ARI Brock Bowers, LV Tyler Warren, IND Colston Loveland, CHI Tucker Kraft, GB

Training camps are in full swing, depth charts are beginning to take shape and fantasy football draft season is quickly approaching.

Here’s our top 20 tight end rankings for PPR leagues as of August 12.

Fantasy TE Rankings for 2026

Rank Player Team 1 Trey McBride ARI 2 Brock Bowers LV 3 Tyler Warren IND 4 Colston Loveland CHI 5 Tucker Kraft GB 6 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE 7 Sam LaPorta DET View Full Table ChevronDown

Notes

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Colston Loveland looks poised to make another jump after an excellent rookie season in which he caught 58 passes for 713 yards and six touchdowns. He was especially productive down the stretch, finishing with at least 90 receiving yards in each of his final two regular-season games. With that late-season momentum and a prominent role in the Chicago Bears‘ passing game, Loveland could finish among the No. 1 overall fantasy tight end in 2026.

Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren immediately established himself as a major part of the Indianapolis Colts’ offense as a rookie, totaling 76 receptions for 817 yards and four touchdowns. His combination of volume and versatility gives him an especially appealing fantasy profile at a position where consistent targets are difficult to find. After already producing TE1-caliber numbers in Year 1, Warren enters 2026 with room for an even bigger season and might end up as the Colts’ top pass-catcher.

Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

Harold Fannin Jr. was one of the biggest rookie surprises at tight end, finishing 2025 with 72 catches, 731 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 16 games. He also received work as a runner, further highlighting the Cleveland Browns‘ willingness to manufacture touches for him. That type of involvement gives Fannin an intriguing combination of floor and upside entering his second season despite what is likely to be a meh Cleveland offense.

Kyle Pitts Sr., Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts finally delivered the type of season fantasy managers had been waiting for, posting 88 receptions for 928 yards and five touchdowns in 2025. He was particularly impressive late in the year, including an 11-catch, 166-yard, three-touchdown performance in Week 15. After proving he can handle significant receiving volume, Pitts once again carries legitimate top-five tight end upside.

Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

Isaiah Likely offers an interesting change-of-scenery breakout opportunity after joining the New York Giants for 2026. His 2025 production was modest at 27 catches for 307 yards and one touchdown, but he wasn’t getting huge snaps with the Baltimore Ravens. He has flashed big-play ability throughout his career and now has an opportunity to carve out a larger receiving role in New York. He’s one of the best late-round TE options.

Check our our fantasy football cheat sheet as well as our fantasy football RB rankings.

Fantasy Football FAQ

What's the difference between PPR and non-PPR scoring? PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards.

PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards. Who should be the first pick in fantasy football in 2026? Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Ja’Marr Chase are all defensible No. 1 overall picks, and they are the top three by average draft position.

Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Ja’Marr Chase are all defensible No. 1 overall picks, and they are the top three by average draft position. Who are the best fantasy football sleepers in 2026? Here’s our fantasy football sleepers article.

Here’s our fantasy football sleepers article. What's the difference between season-long and DFS strategy? Season-long rewards consistency and floor; DFS rewards ceiling and volatility. High-variance boom/bust guys are usually better DFS plays than season-long anchors.

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