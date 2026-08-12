MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Check out the top MLB home run picks for today.

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks, 3:41 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Mickey Moniak -115 View more odds in Sportsbook

I think the market is undervaluing the Colorado Rockies a bit today in their clash with Merrill Kelly, and this Mickey Moniak player prop is my favorite way to try to take advantage of it.

Kelly is having a career-worst season, struggling to a 5.13 SIERA and 15.4% strikeout rate. He’s been especially bad against left-handed hitters, surrendering a .374 wOBA and 40.3% hard-hit rate in the split.

Moniak is following up his 2025 breakout with another quality campaign, producing a 51.5% fly-ball rate and .365 wOBA. Admittedly, he’s not as potent away from Coors, but I think the market is more than baking that into these odds.

With a .390 wOBA against RHPs, Moniak can cook today against Kelly, and he’ll also be in a good spot later in the game as the Arizona Diamondbacks bullpen holds the third-worst xFIP over the last 30 days (4.73).

Mariners vs. Yankees, 7:06 p.m. ET

Will Warren - Strikeouts Will Warren Over Aug 12 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The over on Will Warren‘s K prop is my favorite pitching prop bet today.

While Warren’s strikeout outputs have been all over the place lately — a seven-K game on July 31 as well as a one-strikeout outing on July 22 — I like this matchup for him at home versus the Seattle Mariners, a team that is 27th in wOBA (.284) over the last 30 days.

Warren has massive home-road splits. In terms of strikeouts, he’s way more lethal at Yankee Stadium (29.6% K rate) than he is on the road (17.3%). He’s fanned at least five in three of his last four home starts, including outbursts of seven and eight strikeouts.

Warren to notch six-plus Ks (+158) catches my eye, but I prefer to stick to the standard market.

Mets vs. Braves, 7:16 p.m. ET

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Francisco Lindor +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Francisco Lindor is swinging a hot bat.

Over his past 50 plate appearances, Lindor has mashed his way to a .418 wOBA with three dingers. His season-long expected wOBA is up to .354, and he’s got an impressive .398 wOBA in the second half. He’s also been at his best versus righties this season, and he’ll be up against Tyler Mahle tonight.

Mahle is a fairly pedestrian pitcher, sporting a 4.14 SIERA and 9.2% swinging-strike rate. Lefties have recorded a 45.9% fly-ball rate against Mahle, and that sets up Lindor for success as the New York Mets‘ shortstop has a 43.8% fly-ball rate this campaign.

Also, the wind is blowing out on a warm day in Atlanta, so the ball should carry well.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.