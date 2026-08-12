MLB Predictions Today: 3 MLB Best Bets and Picks for Wednesday, August 12, 2026

MLB Betting Picks in Summary

Baseball has you covered if you want a large inventory of options to bet.

From moneylines to player props to NRFI wagers, we have plenty of ways each day to bet the long, arduous MLB schedule.

Using the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, what are the best MLB bets for today?

This article includes some of the top bets from our other MLB content. All MLB odds via FanDuel, and they may change after this article is published.

MLB Picks and Predictions for Today

Mets vs. Braves, 7:16 p.m. ET

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Francisco Lindor +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Francisco Lindor is swinging a hot bat.

Over his past 50 plate appearances, Lindor has mashed his way to a .418 wOBA with three dingers. His season-long expected wOBA is up to .354, and he’s got an impressive .398 wOBA in the second half. He’s also been at his best versus righties this season, and he’ll be up against Tyler Mahle tonight.

Mahle is a fairly pedestrian pitcher, sporting a 4.14 SIERA and 9.2% swinging-strike rate. Lefties have recorded a 45.9% fly-ball rate against Mahle, and that sets up Lindor for success as the New York Mets‘ shortstop has a 43.8% fly-ball rate this campaign.

Also, the wind is blowing out on a warm day in Atlanta, so the ball should carry well.

Mariners at Yankees, 7:06 p.m. ET

Run Line New York Yankees Aug 12 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Will Warren and Bryce Miller — two hurlers with significant home/road splits — are slated to start tonight for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, respectively. On paper, it’s a pitching matchup that favors New York.

Warren has massive home-road splits. In terms of strikeouts, he’s way more lethal at Yankee Stadium (29.6% K rate) than he is on the road (17.3%). He’s fanned at least five in three of his last four home starts, including outbursts of seven and eight strikeouts.

It’s the same story for Miller, who — unfortunately for him — has to throw on the road in a hitter-friendly park tonight. For the season, Miller boasts a 2.88 FIP at home and is holding hitters to a .215 wOBA in Seattle. On the road, however, he’s giving up a .325 wOBA while recording a 4.74 FIP. He’s also letting up 2.01 jacks per nine on the road, compared to 0.93 at home. He’s surrendered five long-balls over his past three road starts.

The Yankees’ offense has mostly struggled in the second half, but I think they can have success against Miller while Warren’s home numbers give me confidence he’ll keep Seattle’s offense in check.

Rangers at Angels, 10:11 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Mike Trout +320 View more odds in Sportsbook

Veteran RHP Cal Quantrill is getting the ball for the Texas Rangers, and that has me interested in the Los Angeles Angels in the dinger market.

Quantrill is having a similar season to his last few years as he’s got mostly meh numbers, including a 4.69 SIERA and 15.6% K rate. Hitters have tagged him for a 44.9% fly-ball rate.

Mike Trout has generated a .392 expected wOBA with a 41.7% hard-hit rate and 46.6% fly-ball rate — elite numbers. He’s popped 20 home runs, 15 of which have come in righty-righty matchups.

He’s already hit two taters in August, and once Quantrill departs, Trout will take on a Texas bullpen that sports the third-worst xFIP over the past 30 days (4.94).

MLB Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

What does +310 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +310 line means a $100 bet returns $310 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +310 returns $31 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 24% for +310 odds).

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.