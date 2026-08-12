NRFI Today: 3 NRFI Picks, Predictions, Best Bets for Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

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The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

Check out the top home run picks for today.

NRFI Bets Today: No Run First Inning Picks

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 12 6:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Zack Wheeler gives us an excellent starting point for an NRFI wager for this 2:16 p.m. ET matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals.

Through 19 starts, Wheeler owns a 2.69 ERA across 110.1 innings. His underlying numbers are nearly as impressive, including a 3.15 FIP, 2.84 xFIP, 10.77 K/9 and 2.28 BB/9. Wheeler has also allowed only 80 hits across those 110.1 innings.

That combination is particularly appealing for a one-inning wager. Wheeler misses bats, rarely gives away free baserunners and has allowed opponents to reach at a relatively low rate. His 85.2% strand rate is another reflection of how effective he has been at escaping trouble this season.

Kyle Leahy makes the other half of this matchup considerably more attractive than I initially gave him credit for. Leahy has made 22 starts, and enters Wednesday with a 3.45 ERA over 112.1 innings. He also owns a 3.78 FIP, 3.83 xFIP and 0.96 HR/9 while walking only 2.80 hitters per nine innings.

The home-run prevention is particularly important in an NRFI market because one mistake can immediately ruin the bet. Leahy has allowed only 12 home runs in 112.1 innings this season.

Wheeler is the primary reason I like this matchup, but Leahy's performance has been strong enough to make the other half of the inning trustworthy, as well.

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 12 11:08pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is my favorite night-game NRFI on Wednesday's schedule.

Ranger Suárez has made 20 starts for the Boston Red Sox, working 103 innings with a 3.32 ERA. His underlying numbers are even better: Suárez has a 2.70 FIP, 3.26 xFIP, 9.44 K/9 and only 0.52 HR/9.

That home-run rate stands out. Suárez has surrendered only six home runs in 103 innings, and his combination of strikeouts and ground balls gives him several ways to navigate the top of an order without allowing a run. He has generated a 40.9% ground-ball rate while walking just 2.62 hitters per nine innings.

José Soriano will start for the Toronto Blue Jays after being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels. Soriano has made 23 starts overall this season, including one for Toronto. Across 127.2 innings, he owns a 3.24 ERA, 3.77 FIP, 3.71 xFIP and 9.16 K/9. He has also limited opponents to 0.85 HR/9 while producing a strong 51.8% ground-ball rate.

The walks are the biggest concern — Soriano's 4.23 BB/9 is higher than I would normally want for an NRFI play — but his ability to avoid home runs and generate ground balls helps offset some of that risk.

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 12 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

There is more offensive upside in this matchup than in the first two selections, but the starting-pitcher profiles still give the NRFI value in today’s Seattle Mariners-New York Yankees clash.

Bryce Miller enters Wednesday with a 3.08 ERA over 79 innings. He has appeared in 14 games and made 13 starts, recording a strong 9.00 K/9 against only 1.71 BB/9. His strikeout-to-walk profile shows the kinds of numbers what I want from a pitcher when betting on one scoreless inning.

Miller's 3.83 FIP isn't quite as impressive as his ERA, and his 1.48 HR/9 creates some legitimate risk at Yankee Stadium. However, his control has been excellent, meaning opponents generally need to generate their own offense instead of being handed baserunners.

Will Warren has now made 22 starts in 23 appearances for New York, covering 114 innings. He owns a 4.18 ERA, but his underlying numbers are more encouraging: a 3.85 FIP and 3.71 xFIP, with exactly 9.00 strikeouts per nine innings.

Warren has also kept his home-run rate to 1.18 HR/9, and his 2.92 BB/9 is manageable. His .318 BABIP and 68.1% strand rate suggest his ERA has been hurt somewhat by results that haven't been quite as favorable as his fielding-independent numbers.

Miller's control and Warren's better-than-his-ERA underlying profile are enough for me to back a scoreless opening inning at these odds.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.