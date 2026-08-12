Best Home Run Bet for Today: FanDuel Daily Dinger Pick for Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Daily Dinger Home Run Pick

Jazz Chisholm +390

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For today, who should you pick to hit a home run?

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. This HR pick is taken from today’s home run picks article. Click here to find it as well our other MLB betting content.

Best Home Run Pick Today, Daily Dinger

Mariners at Yankees, 7:06 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Jazz Chisholm +390 View more odds in Sportsbook

While right-hander Bryce Miller is a good pitcher, he’s much worse away from pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park, and he draws a tough matchup at Yankee Stadium today.

Miller boasts a 2.88 FIP at home and is holding hitters to a .215 wOBA in Seattle. On the road, however, he’s giving up a .325 wOBA while recording a 4.74 FIP. He’s also letting up 2.01 jacks per nine on the road, compared to 0.93 at home. He’s permitted five long-balls over his past three road starts.

Jazz Chisholm has disappointing overall numbers. He’s still got 17 homers, though, and of those 17 dingers, 13 have come against RHPs. At home against righties is his best split, with Jazz posting a .354 wOBA versus right-handers in the Bronx.

Chisholm is also showing some life of late, producing a .368 wOBA with a bomb over his last 18 plate appearances.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does +310 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +310 line means a $100 bet returns $310 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +310 returns $31 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 24% for +310 odds).

What happens to my FanDuel HR prop if the player doesn't start?

FanDuel's policy is that a HR prop bet will not be voided if the player records at least one at-bat — even as a pinch hitter. If they don't get any at-bat, the bet is typically voided. Always check FanDuel's official terms before placing your wager.

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What factors matter most when betting MLB home run props?

Some of the most important factors are: the hitter's recent HR rate and raw power profile, the opposing pitcher's home run rate allowed, ballpark dimensions and park factors, wind direction and game-time temperature, and batter-vs-pitcher handedness splits.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.