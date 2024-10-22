Fantasy Football Stock Up/Stock Down: Week 8 Update

Fantasy football values are always evolving. Roles change, and new opportunities arise.

It's vital to keep tabs on new trends and usage in order to make optimal fantasy football decisions.

While I'm letting the data do the talking, there's naturally a lot of subjectivity here based on how I perceived players before (and after) this week's usage and news.

Effectively, whose value am I higher on, lower on, or about the same on after what I saw in Week 7?

(Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats unless otherwise noted.)

Stock Up: James Conner

Stock Steady: Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison

Stock Down: Kyler Murray

This team has now scored 24 points or fewer in five straight games and 17 or fewer in four of their last five, leading to disappointing fantasy production.

Kyler Murray has no more than 266 passing yards in a game this season and is averaging just 190.1 yards per game. He has elevated himself due to rushing, though: 46.4 yards per game with a 20.0% red zone rushing share. Even with a 44-yard rushing TD, Murray finished as the QB21 in Week 7 but is the QB13 on the year.

This remains a two-player passing offense, as Trey McBride had 7 targets on Monday night (28.0% share), and Marvin Harrison had 6 (24.0%). Nobody else had more than 4 targets (James Conner).

This season McBride leads the team with a 26.0% target share, followed by Harrison (22.1%), Michael Wilson (16.9%), and Greg Dortch (14.9%).

Conner is averaging 91.9 scrimmage yards per game on a 64.5% snap rate while operating with RB21 numbers this season.

Stock Up: Bijan Robinson

Stock Steady: Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Darnell Mooney

Stock Down: Ray-Ray McCloud, Tyler Allgeier

Bijan Robinson ran 21 times for 103 yards and a touchdown and caught 3 of 5 targets for 40 yards on a 69.0% snap rate, his highest snap rate since Week 3.

Passing volume and routes were concentrated on the usual suspects: 37 routes and 8 targets for Drake London, 37 routes and 8 targets for Darnell Mooney, 35 routes and 4 targets for Ray-Ray McCloud, and 32 routes and 9 targets for Kyle Pitts.

Their season-long target shares are 26.7% for London, 22.8% for Mooney, 16.8% for McCloud, 15.9% for Pitts, and 12.1% for Robinson in a very focalized offense.

Stock Up: Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry

Stock Steady: Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews

Stock Down: Zay Flowers, Isaiah Likely

Baltimore is tied for the league lead in points per game (31.1) and have two elite fantasy performers: Lamar Jackson (QB1) and Derrick Henry (RB1).

Henry did eventually erupt in Week 7 but had a 48.0% first-half snap rate, his lowest since Week 3. He ended the game with 182 scrimmage yards and a touchdown, though.

Zay Flowers (WR21) and Rashod Bateman (WR22) are actually both WR2s through Week 7 by total half-PPR points but are the WR32 and WR33, respectively, by points per game.

In Week 7's contest, Flowers missed a few plays due to injury but ended up running 21 routes (80.8%), tied for a team high with Bateman. Flowers saw just one target. Bateman turned his 4 looks (a 19.0% target share) into 121 yards and a touchdown. However, Bateman has just one game with better than a 20.0% target share all year.

Mark Andrews scored twice, and technically he and Isaiah Likely are top-12 TEs this season by half-PPR points per game, but the role didn't seem to change for Andrews, whose route rate was 50.0%, same as last week. Likely is still running more routes -- but isn't seeing as many targets.

Stock Up: Keon Coleman, Amari Cooper, Josh Allen

Stock Steady: Dalton Kincaid

Stock Down: Khalil Shakir, James Cook, Ray Davis

James Cook played just 53.7% of the snaps this week with Ray Davis seeing 12 snaps (22.2%, same as Ty Johnson). However, Cook saw 6 of 7 first-half RB carries here and had a first-half snap rate of 55.0%. The issue here is that -- while the end score was 34-10 -- Buffalo trailed 10-7 at halftime, and Cook's role didn't expand in the second half. This is one to continue monitoring.

I'm viewing Week 7 positively for most of the pass-catchers here -- plus Josh Allen, who now has Amari Cooper to throw to.

Cooper had just 5 targets but 66 yards and a touchdown, and that workload came on 11 routes. That's good for an better-than-elite 45.5% target-per-route rate. He could contend for one of the best workloads in football once he's scaled up within the offense.

Keon Coleman, though, has started to flash more upside and led the team in routes (28 routes, 7 targets, 125 yards), followed by Khalil Shakir (27/7,65), Dalton Kincaid (25/6/52), and Mack Hollins (21/10).

There's room for Cooper's role to increase, for Coleman to be the WR2, and Kincaid to keep his role. But it does seem like it'll be a matter of time before Shakir's target totals scale down.

Stock Up: Ja'Tavion Sanders

Stock Steady: Chuba Hubbard

Stock Down: Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette

Ja'Tavion Sanders' role has been scaled up for three weeks now, and in that three-week split, he has a 20.7% target share, second-best on the team behind only Diontae Johnson's 21.8% share. Sanders is also seeing a 25.0% target-per-route rate number in this split, which is well above the tight end average (18.1%).

Routes and targets were down here despite the lopsided loss against the Commanders, however.

Sanders led with 6 targets on 15 routes, Xavier Legette led in routes (18) but had just 3 targets, and Johnson had 3 targets on 15 routes. Carolina has thrown for more than 225 yards in just one game this season, so the arrow is down on the wideouts -- but Sanders' role is enough to be interesting.

Chuba Hubbard again had an elite role (83.7% snap rate, 17 carries, and no targets despite 12 routes). He generated only 52 scrimmage yards but did score. Until Jonathon Brooks returns and eats into that role, Hubbard is in a great spot.

Bye Week

Stock Up: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Chase Brown

Stock Steady: Joe Burrow

Stock Down: Zack Moss

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins each ran 28 routes; Higgins turned 8 targets into 82 yards and a score, and Chase had 6 targets for 55 yards and a touchdown. Only Andrei Iosivas (19 routes) also had more than 13 routes. This is so clearly a two-player passing corps.

Target shares since Higgins' return in Week 3 are 29.2% for Higgins, 24.0% for Chase, and 11.7% for Zack Moss.

This week, Chase Brown (58.5% snap rate) ran ahead of Moss (49.1%) and handled 15 of 21 RB carries between them as well as 2 of 5 RB targets. Although this is still a 1A/1B situation, and Brown will tend to see the field less in passing situations, these two are trending in particular directions.

Stock Up: None

Stock Steady: Nick Chubb, David Njoku

Stock Down: Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman

Nick Chubb returned to play 27 snaps (35.1%). Though he scored, he turned 11 carries into 22 yards. More promisingly, he handled 10 of 13 first-half running back carries and had a 63.9% first-half snap rate. Touchdown chances may continue to be low in this offense.

Numerous changes need to be made to how we view the passing game here.

The team traded Amari Cooper last week and then lost Deshaun Watson to an Achilles in Week 7 and Dorian Thompson-Robinson to a finger. Jameis Winston finished the game.

It's hard to be optimistic on any of these pass-catchers, though it's easiest to prefer David Njoku, as he is a tight end in a rough year at the position. The 10-catch, 76-yard, 1-touchdown game was great, and he had 44 yards and 5 catches in the first half.

Routes leaders for the Browns were Jerry Jeudy (55 routes, 5 targets, 18 yards), Cedric Tillman (46/12/81), Njoku (44/14/76), and Elijah Moore (39/7/6).

Bye Week

Stock Up: Javonte Williams, Bo Nix

Stock Steady: Troy Franklin

Stock Down: Courtland Sutton, Devaughn Vele

Javonte Williams ended with a 62.3% snap rate but was on the field for 72.5% of the team's first-half snaps. He ended the game with 2 touchdowns and 111 scrimmage yards on 17 touches. His role is pretty strong, and this team has some balanced rushing, thanks in part to Nix.

Nix has rushed for 255 yards this season, second only to Williams' 301, and Nix has more 10-plus-yard rushes (9) than even Williams (8).

The passing volume was very muted in this lopsided matchup. Nix threw just 26 times for 164 yards. Troy Franklin led in routes (17), targets (6), catches (5), and yards (50).

Courtland Sutton didn't see a target on 22 routes. He has not had more than 68 yards in a game this season.

Stock Up: Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond

Stock Steady: Jared Goff, Tim Patrick

Stock Down: Sam LaPorta, David Montgomery, Jameson Williams (suspended)

In a usually stable offense, we are starting to see a few trends now.

David Montgomery fumbled late but was already running well behind Jahmyr Gibbs (60.0% first-half snap rate to Montgomery's 36.4%). Gibbs ended with 15 of 24 RB carries and 4 of 8 RB targets. Gibbs has averaged 102.0 scrimmage yards per game and has a 61.8% red zone snap rate on the year.

Amon-Ra St. Brown led in routes (27), targets (8), and yards (112). He has a 29.1% target share on the year for one of the best roles in football.

Jameson Williams has a 17.4% full-season target share but went from 25.0% through two games to 10.9% over the last four. He's also now suspended for two games.

This should lead to a role increase for Tim Raymond, who has lingered in the 45.0% range in terms of routes. However, Kalif Raymond has a 19.6% target share the last two games and is more likely to see more targets.

Sam LaPorta has a 9.9% target share on the year but already has a 72.1% route rate, so he'd need a reversal to see more targets. And again, Williams wasn't earning that many of late as it was.

Stock Up: Tucker Kraft

Stock Steady: Romeo Doubs, Josh Jacobs, Jayden Reed, Jordan Love

Stock Down: Dontayvion Wicks, Christian Watson

Josh Jacobs scored his first ever receiving touchdown and had a 67.9% snap rate with 92 scrimmage yards on 17 touches. He remains one of the better running backs in football.

The pass-catchers here are always going to be a bit of a headache, as eight different players had a target, and six players had multiple targets.

The routes, though, favored Tucker Kraft (35) with Romeo Doubs (31) and Jayden Reed (30) leading the WRs. Although Dontayvion Wick had 6 targets and a score, he ran just 17 routes, one fewer than Christian Watson (18).

In four games with all four of those wide receivers playing at least 20% of the snaps, Doubs leads the way with a 22.7% target share with Reed at 18.6%, Wicks at 15.5%, Kraft at 12.4%, and Watson at 9.3%.

Stock Up: Joe Mixon

Stock Steady: Stefon Diggs, Dalton Schultz, Tank Dell

Stock Down: CJ Stroud

Joe Mixon ran 25 times for 115 yards and 2 touchdowns in Week 7 and now has at least 124 scrimmage yards in his three full games. He's become the focal point of this offense.

CJ Stroud threw for a disappointing 86 yards on 21 attempts in a run-heavy script, but this team has become run-heavy when possible. That's tough for Stroud, whose fantasy QB finishes have been QB14, QB14, and QB25 the last three weeks.

The pass-catchers still clearly had a top three with Stefon Diggs (22 routes, 7 targets, 23 yards), Tank Dell (21/4/0), and Dalton Schultz (19/2/28), but the muted passing this week was a rough scene for all three of them. The routes and target shares suggest better days are ahead.

Stock Up: None

Stock Steady: Tyler Goodson, Trey Sermon

Stock Down: Anthony Richardson, Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, Alec Pierce

Anthony Richardson did run 14 times for 56 yards but completed only 41.7% of his passes for 129 yards on 24 attempts. The passing isn't there right now, and a rushing-only QB is not what we need in fantasy.

It's also hurting all the pass-catchers, including Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs. In two games started and finished by Richardson with Downs active, Pittman does have a 25.0% target share -- but that's just 5.0 targets per game for 49.5 yards.

Josh Downs is at a 20.0% share but for 12.5 yards per game; Alec Pierce's 17.5% share has led to 29.5 yards per game.

Tyler Goodson (47.5% snap rate) was more productive than Trey Sermon (52.5%), but this is a pretty even backfield split without Jonathan Taylor and isn't a situation to target.

Stock Up: Tank Bigsby, Brian Thomas, Evan Engram

Stock Steady: Trevor Lawrence, Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis

Stock Down: None

In a lopsided win, the Jaguars rode Tank Bigsby (26 carries, 118 yards, and 2 touchdowns). Bigsby had a 66.1% snap rate in a game without Travis Etienne. There's a chance Bigsby could overtake the RB1 role in the offense, so the arrow is up here.

Trevor Lawrence threw just 20 times for 193 yards and a touchdown. Brian Thomas Jr. accounted for 89 of those yards and the touchdown while leading in routes (17) in a low-volume game.

Christian Kirk (16 routes), Evan Engram (15), and Gabe Davis (14) all ran solid routes, percentage-wise, but the muted volume here didn't help anyone.

In three games with Engram, he leads with a 25.7% target share, followed by Brian Thomas (20.3%) and Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis (17.6% apiece).

Stock Up: Kareem Hunt

Stock Steady: Travis Kelce, Xavier Worthy, Noah Gray, Justin Watson

Stock Down: Patrick Mahomes, JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring)

Kareem Hunt generated 83 scrimmage yards on 24 touches and scored twice in Week 7. His red zone role has been great (71.4% red zone snap rate and 45.2% red zone opportunity rate) in his three games. His opportunity per snap rate (59.0%) is also elite.

With JuJu Smith-Schuster's early exit, routes were led by Travis Kelce (24 routes, 5 targets, 17 yards), Xavier Worthy (23/8/19), and Justin Watson (23/1/8).

The only pass-catcher to generate more than 22 yards receiving was Noah Gray (66), but he had only a 43.8% route rate, slightly a season-best for him but not enough to pump up the expectations here.

In two full games without Rashee Rice, Kelce leads with a 25.4% target share with Worthy at 23.7%; nobody else is above 13.6%.

Stock Up: Brock Bowers, Alexander Mattison

Stock Steady: Tre Tucker, DJ Turner

Stock Down: None

There isn't much in this offense, but Brock Bowers is the TE2 by half-PPR points per game. He has a 25.1% target share on the full year, and in two games without Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, he has a 33.3% target share for 12.0 targets and 82.0 yards per game.

Tre Tucker, in this two-game split, has a 13.9% target share on a 96.6% route rate; Turner's numbers are 15.3% and 81.6%, respectively.

Alexander Mattison has had at least a 56.9% snap rate in three straight games with 83.0 scrimmage yards per game in that span. That includes a season-best 123 scrimmage yards this week.

Stock Up: Justin Herbert, Will Dissly

Stock Steady: JK Dobbins, Ladd McConkey

Stock Down: Josh Palmer, Simi Fehoko

The Chargers' pass rate over expectation was -10.4% entering their bye and is now +1.0% through two post-bye games. Coming out of the team's bye, Justin Herbert has now cleared 34 attempts in two straight games after averaging 22.8 attempts for 144.55 yards per game in his first four. He's averaging 36.5 attempts and 293.0 yards per game in his last two games.

Will Dissly has seen his routes scale up (52.6% and 68.2%) in this two-game stretch, and he has a 23.5% post-bye target share.

Ladd McConkey still has a 22.1% post-bye share, but Simi Fehoko (14.7%) and Josh Palmer (11.8%) have been running routes yet not earning many targets.

JK Dobbins has retained a 71.2% snap rate since the bye with 84.0 scrimmage yards per game. He's a solid low-end RB2.

Stock Up: Kyren Williams

Stock Steady: Matthew Stafford, Tutu Atwell, Tyler Johnson

Stock Down: Demarcus Robinson, Colby Parkinson

Kyren Williams ran 21 times for 76 yards and 2 touchdowns in Week 7. He has an 85.8% snap rate and a 92.8% red zone snap rate this year. Williams is also seeing a 21.4% red zone target share and 56.9% of the team's overall red zone opportunities. Those rank first and second, respectively, among all RBs.

Passing volume was down this week, but Tutu Atwell drew 9 targets on 22 routes for a 40.9% post-bye target share; Tyler Johnson had 7 targets (31.8%). Cooper Kupp's return is lingering, so they'll all drop in value soon.

Stock Up: Jonnu Smith

Stock Steady: De'Von Achane, Raheem Mostert

Stock Down: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

De'Von Achane led the backfield with a 57.4% snap rate with Raheem Mostert seeing a 33.3% snap rate. In Week 1 with both active, the snap rate split was 53.8% to 43.1%, respectively, so Achane takes a slight hit here. He did still lead 15-11 in carries and 77-50 in rushing yards. He also drew 3 targets on 18 routes; Mostert wasn't targeted on 8 routes.

Routes here were -- as usual -- led by Tyreek Hill (26) and Jaylen Waddle (25), but they each had 1 catch on 2 targets for under 12 yards.

Jonnu Smith (20 routes) drew 7 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown. His role has been solid of late.

This team needs Tua Tagovailoa back, which could happen for Week 8.

Stock Up: Justin Jefferson, Aaron Jones

Stock Steady: Sam Darnold, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor

Stock Down: None

Justin Jefferson has a 33.3% target share on the year -- tops among all players with at least six games. He also has had at least a 26.1% target share in every game.

Aaron Jones was limited in Friday's practice leading into this game but still had 14 carries and 3 targets for 116 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown on a 76.9% snap rate.

Jordan Addison had an 80.0% route rate this week and has a 19.2% target share in his four active games.

Stock Up: Hunter Henry

Stock Steady: Drake Maye, Rhamondre Stevenson

Stock Down: Demario Douglas (illness), Ja'Lynn Polk (head)

Week 7 was pretty tough for the Pats. They lost 32-16 in London.

Drake Maye threw for 276 yards and 2 touchdowns and now has 5 touchdowns with 2 picks over 78 attempts (with a solid 6.9 yards per attempt average).

The Pats lost Demario Douglas (illness) and Ja'Lynn Polk (head) in this game.

Routes favored Kayshon Boutte (34) and Hunter Henry (33) with Kendrick Bourne (23) and Polk (22) a tier behind. Douglas left after 20 routes. However, only Henry (9 targets for 92 yards) had more than 5 targets for 50 yards receiving.

Rhamondre Stevenson led the backfield with a 50.0% snap rate and had only 7 carries and 3 targets for 25 scrimmage yards.

Stock Up: None

Stock Steady: Mason Tipton, Bub Means

Stock Down: Alvin Kamara, Spencer Rattler

Other than Alvin Kamara, I'm not sure how many players in this offense currently register as fantasy relevant, as they were without Chris Olave (concussion) and Taysom Hill (ribs) in Week 7 and will also be without Rashid Shaheed (knee) for the rest of the season.

Kamara is the most important name here, and while he totaled only 24 yards on 7 carries and 7 targets in Week 7, he played a tough Broncos defense and had a 75.0% first-half snap rate. His receiving ability (6 catches for 14 yards) gives him more of a fantasy floor than his offense would otherwise allow for him. Efficiency and touchdown chances are in question, so while the arrow is slightly down, there are redeeming qualities in the profile for sure.

Bub Means (41) and Mason Tipton (40) led comfortably in routes, followed by Cedrick Wilson (30) and Juwan Johnson (30). Tipton's 9 targets were a team-high; Kamara and Wilson saw 7 targets.

Targets from Rattler were 8 for Tipton, 7 for Kamara, 6 for Johnson, and 5 for Means and Wilson.

Tipton and Means can have some deep-league value as the top pass-catchers. Other than that, the arrow is down until Carr, Olave, and Hill return.

Stock Up: Malik Nabers

Stock Steady: Wan'Dale Robinson, Tyrone Tracy

Stock Down: Daniel Jones, Devin Singletary, Darius Slayton

In Malik Nabers' return to the lineup, he had a 33.3% target share and now owns a position-best 36.8% full-season target share for 12.0 targets per game.

Wan'Dale Robinson still had his usual role (9 targets for 23 yards), and Darius Slayton took a step back (he still led in routes with 36 but earned just 3 targets for 11 yards).

Although Tyrone Tracy ended the game with just 6 carries and 3 targets, he quietly had a 75.0% first-half snap rate and a 67.3% full-game snap rate. Devin Singletary had only a 21.8% snap rate and 6 touches.

Stock Up: Breece Hall, Davante Adams,

Stock Steady: Garrett Wilson, Aaron Rodgers

Stock Down: Allen Lazard

This offense seems pretty straightforward now.

Breece Hall may have benefitted most from the addition of Davante Adams. Hall had 9 targets for 103 yards, tying both Adams and Garrett Wilson in targets. Adams had 30 yards; Wilson had 61.

Wilson ran every route; Adams ran all but one. Allen Lazard's route rate fell to 58.2% after being 88.8% leading in.

The biggest question is where the target shares settle in, but this team looks really streamlined now.

Stock Up: Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown

Stock Steady: Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith

Stock Down: Grant Calcaterra

This was a run-heavy game for the Eagles, and Saquon Barkley ran for 176 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries on a 52.3% snap rate and 63.3% first-half snap rate. His role is great, though his red zone usage (40.0% red zone opportunity share) takes a hit due to Jalen Hurts' 38.8% red zone rushing share).

AJ Brown has been the clear WR1 in the offense. His single-game target shares have been 34.5%, 37.5%, and 35.7%. He's at a 36.8% target share the last two games with Dallas Goedert virtually out for every snap.

DeVonta Smith has a 15.8% target share in that two-game split with Grant Calcaterra at 13.2%.

Stock Up: George Pickens, Najee Harris, Russell Wilson

Stock Steady: Pat Freiermuth

Stock Down: None

In Russell Wilson's debut, the Steelers notched a -8.6% pass rate over expectation, similar to their full-season rate entering the week (-7.8%).

Wilson threw for 264 yards, more than all but one game from Justin Fields through Week 6.

George Pickens earned a 33.3% target share and 149 air yards with 111 receiving yards and a score while nobody else had more than a 14.8% target share.

Najee Harris' snap rate was still only 50.0% but now has 122 and 102 scrimmage yards per game the last two weeks. Fields is shedding a 50.0% red zone rushing share.

Stock Up: George Kittle, Jordan Mason, Ricky Pearsall

Stock Steady: Chris Conley, Deebo Samuel (illness)

Stock Down: Brock Purdy

There's a lot going on in this offense now. Brandon Aiyuk is feared to have torn his ACL in Week 7, and Deebo Samuel exited early with an illness (pneumonia). That impacts some of what we saw this week.

The constant in this passing offense has been George Kittle, who tied for a team-high in routes (26), targets (7), and yards (92). He tied with first-round rookie Ricky Pearsall (26 routes, 5 targets, 21 yards). Those worked out to 70.3% route rates, however.

Other elevated route-runners were Chris Conley (23/2/0) and Jordan Mason (21/2/11). While I'll never gloss over a chance to talk about Conley, his 23 routes led to a downfield heave and a late end-zone target. He should see the field as a great pass-blocking WR but likely won't earn targets.

This passing offense should flow through Kittle, Samuel, and Pearsall moving forward. Losing Aiyuk and Samuel will hurt Brock Purdy.

The arrow on Mason remains high until Christian McCaffrey returns. Mason had an 85.7% snap rate, 100.0% red zone snap rate, and 56.8% route rate this week.

Stock Up: Kenneth Walker

Stock Steady: Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, Jaxson Smith-Njigba

Stock Down: Tyler Lockett, Noah Fant

Kenneth Walker played through an illness to record 2 total touchdowns with 93 scrimmage yards on a 46.4% snap rate. His role is one of the best in football when healthy.

Geno Smith threw for 207 yards and a touchdown with DK Metcalf (7 targets for 99 yards and a touchdown) accounting for almost half of the yardage. Jaxon Smith-Njigba ran 28 routes to lead the team but turned 6 targets into 9 yards. Still, there was a lot of room route-wise between JSN (28) and Metcalf (27) and Tyler Lockett (19). Lockett had 6 targets, as well.

Noah Fant's 4 targets came on just 14 routes. He's a viable TE if needed but nothing more at the moment.

Stock Up: Cade Otton, Jalen McMillan

Stock Steady: Trey Palmer

Stock Down: Mike Evans (hamstring), Chris Godwin (ankle), Baker Mayfield, Rachaad White, Bucky Irving, Sean Tucker

No running back had better than Rachaad White's 47.4% snap rate this week, and while he scored twice and had 71 yards on 6 targets, Bucky Irving ran more routes (18 to 15). It seems like a fantasy headache waiting to happen.

Due to a hamstring injury, Mike Evans left after 21 snaps but did score. Late in the game, Chris Godwin dislocated his ankle. This has to downgrade Baker Mayfield even though he played well in Week 7.

We saw Cade Otton lead the team in routes (43), targets (10), catches (8), and yards (100). His role has been great all year, and his volume should be there with injuries to Evans and Godwin.

Although Trey Palmer (39 routes) ran 2 fewer than Godwin (41), he earned just 3 targets. The bigger beneficiary here should be Jalen McMillan (27 routes, 8 targets, 3 catches, 15 yards). McMillan had 5 downfield targets, 2 red zone targets, and 109 air yards and could take over the Evans role.

Stock Up: Tony Pollard

Stock Steady: None

Stock Down: Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins

Despite modest output (16 carries and 6 targets for 65 scrimmage yards), Tony Pollard played 88.1% of the Titans' snaps and is one of the most involved running backs in the NFL.

Unfortunately, the team isn't giving him too many red zone chances.

Mason Rudolph threw 40 times for 215 yards and at touchdown, but 9 different Titans had a target, and 7 different Titans had at least 4 targets for one of the least appealing pass-catching corps in fantasy football.

Stock Up: Marcus Mariota (if starting)

Stock Steady: Terry McLaurin, Brian Robinson

Stock Down: Jayden Daniels (ribs), Austin Ekeler, Zach Ertz, Noah Brown

Jayden Daniels left after 2 pass attempts (but had 3 carries for 50 yards). His ribs injury isn't viewed as a long-term injury, yet he is week-to-week.

Marcus Mariota played well in relief in a soft matchup. He threw 23 times for 205 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Terry McLaurin paced the team with 98 yards receiving, but market shares were otherwise dispersed.

After another full week of limited practices, Brian Robinson ran 12 times for 71 yards and a touchdown and had a 44.8% first-half snap rate. Austin Ekeler saw a 55.2% first-half snap rate. This is a bit of a reversal from what we usually see, yet the injury and the game script could've played into this even in the first-half. Robinson's first-quarter snap rate was 61.5%.

