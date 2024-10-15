Fantasy Football Stock Up/Stock Down Entering Week 7

Fantasy football values are always evolving. Roles change, and new opportunities arise.

It's vital to keep tabs on new trends and usage in order to make optimal fantasy football decisions.

While I'm letting the data do the talking, there's naturally a lot of subjectivity here based on how I perceived players before (and after) this week's usage and news.

Effectively, whose value am I higher on, lower on, or about the same on after what I saw in Week 6?

(Stats via NextGenStats unless otherwise noted.)

Stock Up: Trey McBride, Emari Demercado

Stock Steady: Trey Benson, Michael Wilson

Stock Down: James Conner, Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion), Kyler Murray

James Conner finished Week 6 with a 29.1% snap rate, easily his lowest rate of the year (prior low was 56.9%). Conner was getting his ankles taped on the sideline. He played two third-quarter snaps. Arizona was trailing 24-10 at halftime, so perhaps that had something to do with it.

Emari Demercado led the backfield with a 52.7% snap rate with Trey Benson playing 18.2%. Nobody had more than 7 carries or 26 yards. Demercado did have 7 targets, however.

With Marvin Harrison Jr. leaving after 8 snaps, the offense flowed through tight end Trey McBride (8 targets, 96 yards). Michael Wilson did lead in routes (31) but had only 4 targets.

In his last four starts, Kyler Murray has been better than the QB18 just once.

Stock Up: Bijan Robinson, Drake London

Stock Steady: Tyler Allgeier, Darnell Mooney, Kyle Pitts, Ray-Ray McCloud, Kirk Cousins

Stock Down: None

Bijan Robinson actually played a season-low snap rate (55.9%) but had his best first-half snap rate (63.3%) since Week 2. Robinson totaled 105 scrimmage yards on 19 opportunities.

Tyler Allgeier remained involved and played a season-high 41.2% snap rate for 18 carries and 105 yards on the ground.

Drake London has now had a 24.1% target share or better in five straight games and has had a 33.3% target share in three of the last four matchups.

Kyle Pitts had his second-best target share of the season (17.2%) in Week 6, and his role has started to stabilize.

Darnell Mooney remains an interesting WR2 in the league and has a 23.0% full-season target share.

Stock Up: Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers

Stock Steady: Lamar Jackson, Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely

Stock Down: Justice Hill

Derrick Henry had a 64.6% snap rate, basically tied for a season-high for himself. He scored twice on 24 carries (with 132 yards).

Zay Flowers had a great game (9 targets, 132 yards) for a 36.0% target share. His single-game target share has been at least 25.0% in five of six games. His role is great, but it still depends on how much passing volume there is within this offense.

Rashod Bateman's route rate remains strong, yet his target-per-route rate is in the 16.0% range, which is fine but not enough to be relevant in a run-first offense.

Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely ran just over half the routes; each had 4 targets for 16.0% shares.

Stock Up: Josh Allen, Ray Davis, Amari Cooper*

Stock Steady: Dalton Kincaid,

Stock Down: Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins, Curtis Samuel

With James Cook sidelined, Ray Davis saw a 60.0% snap rate and earned 20 carries and 3 targets for 152 scrimmage yards on Monday night. Davis also had a 69.2% red zone snap rate and 85.7% red zone rushing share. If Cook misses more time, Davis becomes very interesting.

The biggest news in the offense here actually stems from a trade for Amari Cooper.

This boosts Josh Allen's potential and puts Cooper in a better situation, though mid-season trades are less than ideal for wide receivers.

This should bump down the other pass-catchers, though there are reasons to be bullish (or at least steady) with Dalton Kincaid.

Kincaid has a 22.8% target share since Week 2, good for 5.8 targets and 41.2 yards per game. He can certainly maintain that role even with Cooper in town.

The WRs are shakier. Keon Coleman easily led in routes on Monday (76.7%) with Mack Hollins second (63.3%), followed by Khalil Shakir (46.7%). However, Curtis Samuel actually tied the WR-high with a 17.4% target share (along with Coleman) despite a mere 33.3% route rate. There isn't a lot of consistency from this group, and now things get cloudier.

Stock Up: Chuba Hubbard

Stock Steady: Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette

Stock Down: Andy Dalton

In a lopsided loss, Chuba Hubbard played a season-high 82.3% snap rate and went for 103 scrimmage yards on 18 carries and 6 targets with a 76.9% red zone snap rate. The role is great. The offense is so-so.

Andy Dalton has averaged under 200 yards per game since a 319-yard eruption in his first extended action of the year.

In three full games without Adam Thielen, Diontae Johnson's 26.6% target share is the only rate above 14.0%, though Xavier Legette is at 18.4% in two games he finished in this split.

Stock Up: Caleb Williams, D'Andre Swift

Stock Steady: DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet, Rome Odunze

Stock Down: None

Caleb Williams is starting to show out. He had 4 passing touchdowns and 226 yards through the air but also ran 4 times for 56 yards.

The arrow remains up on D'Andre Swift, who ran 17 times for 91 yards and a TD and also ran 18 routes (4 targets for 28 yards).

The targets were shared among the usual suspects, though DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, and Cole Kmet all had 19.2% target shares (5 targets apiece). Allen and Kmet each scored twice. Routes favored Moore (31) and Allen (30) over Kmet (25) and Rome Odunze (24 -- with 2 targets).

The pecking order here is shaping up to be Moore, Allen, Kmet, and Odunze.

Stock Up: Chase Brown

Stock Steady: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Case, Tee Higgins

Stock Down: Zack Moss, Andre Iosivas

After a third-quarter fumble, Zack Moss played just four snaps: two third-and-long pass blocking snaps and two kneel-down snaps. Chase Brown benefitted and had a fourth-quarter snap rate of 83.3% (10 of 12).

Targets were again funneled to Tee Higgins (7) and Ja'Marr Chase (6) for target shares of 30.4% and 26.1%, respectively.

Since Higgins' Week 3 debut, he leads the team with a 28.5% target share with Chase at 23.8% and Andre Iosivas and Erick All down at 10.0%.

Brown, in that span, is at 9.2% with Moss at 11.5%. Moss will still see some third-down work for pass blocking, but the arrow is up on Brown.

Stock Up: Jerry Jeudy, David Njoku

Stock Steady: None

Stock Down: Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper , Jerome Ford (hamstring), Elijah Moore (ribs)

Deshaun Watson threw 23 times for 168 yards and no touchdowns or picks. He has not thrown for 200 yards in a game yet this season, which bogs down the entire offense.

Even with Jerome Ford leaving early (4 snaps), Pierre Strong (52.8% snap rate) split 8 of 18 RB carries with D'Onta Foreman (35.8%) snap rate. Nick Chubb is expected to return next week.

The team traded Amari Cooper to the Bills, so Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku are at least interesting. Jeudy really has been the only WR other than Cooper to earn downfield targets (3.2 per game, same as Cooper with nobody else seeing more than 1.0 per game).

Njoku has had a strong 23.8% target-per-route rate, up from the league-wide TE average of 17.5%.

Stock Up: None

Stock Steady: CeeDee Lamb, Jake Ferguson, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin

Stock Down: Dak Prescott, Rico Dowdle

We shouldn't overreact to Week 6's lopsided loss to the Lions here, though it's worth noting that Dak Prescott has just one top-10 fantasy finish this season.

Speaking of fantasy finishes, CeeDee Lamb has just one top-14 week by FanDuel scoring and only two weeks better than the WR24. His target share is only 23.8% this season -- for 9.2 targets per game, though. It's hard to be too down here, and his -5.6% catch rate over expectation should improve eventually. His target share in two games without Brandin Cooks is 27.4%.

Also in that two-game split, Jalen Tolbert (17.9%), KaVontae Turpin (14.3%), and Jake Ferguson (14.3%) are seeing double-digit target shares. It's not that bad -- the ceiling just hasn't been there.

The arrow is down on Rico Dowdle, who is coming off of a season-low 29.2% snap rate after a season-best 50.7% mark in Week 5. His first-half snap rate was cut from 51.6% to 33.3%. Dowdle had just 5 carries but also 6 targets for 55 scrimmage yards in Week 6. Head coach Mike McCarthy said they need to get him the ball more. Until that happens, it's hard to be too excited.

Stock Up: None

Stock Steady: Javonte Williams, Courtland Sutton, Devaughn Vele, Bo Nix, Troy Franklin

Stock Down: None

Javonte Williams played a season-high snap rate (67.9%) but ran 6 times for 23 yards. More promisingly, he ran 22 routes and had 6 targets. He's the top RB here.

Courtland Sutton again led in routes (31) and had 6 targets for 53 yards. He's averaging 46.2 yards per game, despite a 24.5% target share on the year.

Devaughn Vele returned to a 63.4% route rate to tie for a team-high 6 targets for a team-best 78 receiving yards. Troy Franklin was also running routes (but just 61.0%).

Stock Up: Jared Goff

Stock Steady: Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta

Stock Down: None

The target totals in Detroit's Week 6 game were all down -- in part -- because of the lopsided nature of it.

Kalif Raymond led with a 23.1% target share, leading Jahmyr Gibbs (19.2%) and Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams (15.4%).

For the season, St. Brown easily paces the team (28.6% share), followed by Williams (19.7%), Gibbs (12.2%), and LaPorta (10.2%).

In the backfield, David Montgomery and Gibbs split 24 carries 12-12; first-half carries were 9-7 for Montgomery. The first-half snap split was 58.3% for Gibbs and 41.7% for Montgomery.

This team remains pretty stable, though I am willing to bump up my interest level in Goff, who has averaged 266.0 yards per game and has two straight top-10 QB finishes.

Stock Up: Jordan Love

Stock Steady: Josh Jacobs, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft

Stock Down: None

Dontayvion Wicks (shoulder) exited early (10 snaps). Romeo Doubs (51 snaps, 72.9%) led all WRs in snaps, followed by Christian Watson (42, 60.0%) and Jayden Reed (37, 52.9%), but Reed did leave temporarily with an injury.

Market shares were low and dispersed (10 different players had a target and nobody topped Reed's 6 targets, which was a 19.4% target share). There are a lot of mouths to feed in this offense.

Tucker Kraft ran 1 fewer route (26) than Doubs (27), the team leader. He had 4 targets, tied with Doubs and Watson.

While the target shares here are frustrating, Jordan Love benefits; he threw 32 times for 258 yards and 4 touchdowns. He has a 12-6 TD-INT ratio with 7.7 yards per attempt for the season.

Josh Jacobs had a 64.3% snap rate and totaled 90 yards on 21 touches.

Stock Up: Joe Mixon, Tank Dell, Dalton Schultz

Stock Steady: Stefon Diggs, CJ Stroud

Stock Down: Xavier Hutchinson

Joe Mixon returned to a 13-carry, 3-target workload that led to 132 total yards and a touchdown on a 45.2% snap rate (with a 61.8% first-half snap rate).

The expected trio dominated routes and targets: Tank Dell (31, 9), Dalton Schultz (28, 8), and Stefon Diggs (27, 7) with nobody else clearing Xavier Hutchinson's 16 routes or Mixon's 3 targets. Hutchinson had just 2 targets on his 16 routes.

Without Nico Collins, Diggs' role didn't have as much room to grow as Dell's and Schultz's, so I'm higher on them after this week -- and about the same on Diggs.

Stock Up: Josh Downs

Stock Steady: Michael Pittman Jr., Trey Sermon, Tyler Goodson, Joe Flacco, Alec Pierce

Stock Down: None

Trey Sermon led the backfield in snap rate (59.1%) and carries (18) but had just 29 yards on the ground and no targets. Tyler Goodson had 8 carries for 51 yards and 5 targets for 14 yards on a 39.5% snap rate. It remains a 1A/1B situation until Jonathan Taylor returns.

Josh Downs remains a focal point in the offense and led with 9 targets (25.0% share) but had a 3.2-yard aDOT. Downs did get 2 of 7 red zone targets and scored, though.

Michael Pittman Jr. caught an impressive touchdown and led the team with 32 routes but ultimately ended with 35 yards.

Alec Pierce had no catches on 4 targets but did run 31 routes, one shy of the team lead. He's as boom-or-bust as it gets, so no change here.

Since Downs returned in Week 3, he paces the team with a 27.6% target share with Pittman Jr. at 21.3%. Adonai Mitchell is third at 11.8% among those who have played in every game in that span. (Pierce is at 8.7%.)

Stock Up: Evan Engram, D'Ernest Johnson

Stock Steady: Tank Bigsby, Christian Kirk, Brian Thomas Jr., Gabe Davis

Stock Down: Travis Etienne (hamstring), Trevor Lawrence, Brenton Strange

Travis Etienne left after 11 snaps (18.3%), but D'Ernest Johnson (34 snaps, 56.7%) saw more plays than waiver-wire darling Tank Bigsby (16, 26.7%). Bigsby did rush more (7 to 6) but totaled only 24 yards on those carries and fumbled on a kickoff. Johnson had 2 targets for 16 yards and ran more routes (23 to 6) versus Bigsby.

Evan Engram returned to see 10 targets and clear 100 yards. His target share was 28.6%. Engram now has target shares of 21.1% and 28.6% in his two games this season.

Gabe Davis (8 targets, 22.9%) was second in workload and scored twice.

However, Brian Thomas Jr. (33 routes) and Christian Kirk (32) ran more routes than Davis (31) and Engram (30); each had 6 targets. I think this is a huge endorsement for Engram without the status of the WR trio changing too much.

Stock Up: Brock Bowers

Stock Steady: Tre Tucker, Alexander Mattison

Stock Down: Aidan O'Connell

Brock Bowers operated as the lead receiver this week. His 10 targets were good for a 27.0% target share, and he caught 9 for 71 in a tough matchup.

Tre Tucker ran a team-high 40 routes (only Bowers' 33 were also above 26) but had only 2 targets, a pair of downfield looks he didn't catch.

The backfield here was led by Alexander Mattison (66.7% snap rate). Mattison totaled 65 yards on 19 touches.

Stock Up: JK Dobbins, Will Dissly

Stock Steady: Ladd McConkey

Stock Down: Quentin Johnston (ankle), Hayden Hurst (groin)

With Gus Edwards on injured reserve, JK Dobbins had a 73.3% snap rate and 25 carries and 2 targets for 102 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

Ladd McConkey did lead in targets (8) and routes (29) by wide margins but had only 43 yards and is yet to hit 70 yards receiving yet this season in a run-first offense.

Will Dissly was second in routes (20, 52.6%) and targets (5) for 26 yards, so there's a pulse for those who really need something at tight end.

Stock Up: Drake Maye, Demario Douglas

Stock Steady: Antonio Gibson, Hunter Henry, Kayshon Boutte

Stock Down: Ja'Lynn Polk

Drake Maye looked solid in his first NFL start: 20 of 33 for 243 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. He also ran for 38 yards on 5 carries to give this offense a little life.

His targets were focused mostly on Demario Douglas (9, 29.0%), who has been the closest to a constant this offense has had this season. Hunter Henry was second on the team with 5 targets (16.1%). He scored twice.

Kayshon Boutte led with 28 routes (3 targets, 59 yards); Ja'Lynn Polk was second with 26 routes (4 targets, 1 catch, 4 yards). Polk hasn't had more than 30 yards in a game yet this season.

Antonio Gibson had a 50.8% snap rate without Rhamondre Stevenson. He ran 13 times for just 19 yards and added 24 yards on 4 targets.

Stock Up: None

Stock Steady: Alvin Kamara, Spencer Rattler, Bub Means

Stock Down: Chris Olave (concussion), Rashid Shaheed (knee)

Spencer Rattler's first NFL start led to 243 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions. He ran 4 times for 27 yards.

Rattler lost stud receiver Chris Olave (concussion) after two snaps, and Rashid Shaheed is dealing with a "concerning" knee injury.

Rattler threw primarily to Alvin Kamara and Bub Means (8 targets, 21.1% target shares) and Shaheed (7 targets, 18.4%). Means had a 9.4-yard aDOT and caught 5 of 8 targets for 45 yards. Shaheed had an 18.0-yard aDOT and caught only 1 of 7 looks for 11 yards -- but did return a punt for a touchdown.

Kamara tied for a team-high 8 targets and ran 13 time for a total of 64 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on a 74.2% snap rate. He's about as good as can be with his role, so his value is primarily tied to Rattler's performance.

Stock Up: Tyrone Tracy

Stock Steady: Daniel Jones, Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson

Stock Down: None

Tyrone Tracy handled 11 carries and 6 targets for 107 scrimmage yards on an 83.8% snap rate and a 64.4% route rate for one of the most robust roles among all RBs we have right now in the league.

Daniel Jones and the Giants played this one without Malik Nabers (again), and both Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson drew 11 targets (30.6% shares), though neither topped 60 yards receiving.

In two games without Nabers, Slayton owns a 32.8% target share with Robinson at 29.9% in a two-man receiving corps at this point.

Stock Up: Davante Adams*

Stock Steady: Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard

Stock Down: Braelon Allen, Tyler Conklin, Mike Williams

The Jets have traded for Davante Adams, which will throw a wrench into this high-volume passing offense (third in attempts per game).

The route share (94.0%) and market share (30.7%) indications clearly show that Garrett Wilson is going to be integral to the offense even with Adams, though it's hard to assume the target share will be above 30.0% the rest of the way once Adams is acclimated.

Allen Lazard has separated from the other pass-catchers (88.8% route rate, 18.3% target share), so while his role will be worse, he should be viewed better than the others.

Speaking of pass-catchers, running back Breece Hall drew 6 targets in Week 6 (a 17.6% share) and played a season-high 86.4% snap rate. His role didn't even change too much -- it's always been strong.

Stock Up: AJ Brown, Grant Calcaterra, DeVonta Smith

Stock Steady: Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts

Stock Down: Dallas Goedert (hamstring)

Despite middling production (54 scrimmage yards on 20 touches), Saquon Barkley had a 79.0% snap rate, so status quo is deserved.

Dallas Goedert (hamstring) left after 3 snaps, and the targets flowed through AJ Brown (9 targets, 37.5% target share). DeVonta Smith and Grant Calcaterra (4 targets, 16.7%) were second. All three -- specifically Brown and Smith, of course -- are in line for more work without Goedert.

Calcaterra ran 88.5% of the team's routes, so that's noteworthy with Goedert's early exit.

Stock Up: Justin Fields

Stock Steady: Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth

Stock Down: George Pickens, Jaylen Warren, Calvin Austin III

Until (or if) Justin Fields loses the starting role, he's lively in fantasy football. He ran 11 times for 59 yards and 2 touchdowns and is averaging 9.2 carries and 38.5 rushing yards per game.

Najee Harris' snap rate (48.4%) did lead the backfield (Jaylen Warren played 33.9% of the snaps) but was actually 0.1 points away from tying a season-low for himself. He did rush 14 times for 106 yards and a touchdown while adding 16 yards on 2 targets. That put space between he and Warren (6 carries, 3 targets, 18 total yards).

Although George Pickens led with 8 targets (34.8% target share), he had a 64.5% snap rate as the team limits his reps.

Calvin Austin III had 5 targets (21.7%) with Pat Freiermuth getting 3 (13.0%).

Stock Up: Isaac Guerendo

Stock Steady: Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings

Stock Down: Jordan Mason (shoulder)

Jordan Mason played just 18 snaps (29.5%) due to a shoulder injury (AC joint). Isaac Guerendo played 16 snaps and had 10 carries for 99 yards, including a breakaway rush to put the game on ice. He could be in line for a starting position if Mason misses time.

Deebo Samuel played 5 backfield snaps and had 4 carries for 15 yards to to along with 5 targets for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Target shares this week were 22.2% for George Kittle, 18.5% for Samuel and Jauan Jennings, and 14.8% for Brandon Aiyuk and Kyle Juszczyk.

In games with Samuel and Kittle, target shares are 23.3% for Kittle, 21.3% for Samuel, 20.7% for Aiyuk, and 16.0% for Jennings.

Stock Up: Kenneth Walker, DK Metcalf

Stock Steady: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tyler Lockett, Geno Smith

Stock Down: None

Kenneth Walker finished with a 68.5% snap rate for 8 targets and 14 carries with 69 total yards and a score. It's a great role that should lead to more production in a better matchup.

DK Metcalf commanded a 22.9% target share (11 targets) without much production, including a would've-been long touchdown called back on a penalty.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 9 targets for 53 yards plus 2 end zone targets. Tyler Lockett scored the lone receiving TD and had a 16.7% target share.

Stock Up: Bucky Irving, Sean Tucker, Chris Godwin, Baker Mayfield

Stock Steady: Mike Evans, Cade Otton

Stock Down: None

While Sean Tucker out-earned Bucky Irving 136 to 81 on 14 carries apiece, each scored -- and Irving saw 6 of the 7 RB carries in the first half and out-snapped Tucker 46 to 27 (or 63.9% to 37.5%). This one could go either way, but the better role did belong to Irving.

Chris Godwin's great season continues, and he drew a 36.1% target share this week for 13 targets (11 catches, 125 yards, and 2 touchdowns).

Target shares on the season are 28.2% for Godwin, 22.3% for Mike Evans, and 16.5% for Cade Otton, so I'm not down on Evans or Otton after 6-target, sub-35 yard games this week.

Stock Up: Tony Pollard

Stock Steady: DeAndre Hopkins

Stock Down: Calvin Ridley

I'll start with the bright spot: Tony Pollard has averaged 84.2 scrimmage yards per game with 3 total touchdowns this season and just played a 74.5% snap rate.

Other than a 260-yard Week 3, Will Levis has been held under 200 yards in every game and under 130 yards in three of five contests. That's really hurting the passing offense.

Calvin Ridley had 8 targets -- with no catches -- but 7 of them were at least 10 yards downfield. Ridley now has three straight games under 10 yards. He now has 2 catches on 14 targets for 14 yards over his last three games.

DeAndre Hopkins did get to 54 yards on 6 targets and has 158 yards over the last three for the Titans.

Stock Up: Austin Ekeler

Stock Steady: Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, Zach Ertz, Noah Brown

Stock Down: None

With Brian Robinson Jr. out, Austin Ekeler had a 73.2% snap rate, though he did total just 68 yards on 13 touches.

Terry McLaurin scored twice on a 21.2% target share (7 targets). Noah Brown (8 targets, 24.2%) actually earned more looks, though both had aDOTs over 12.5 this week. I'm not ramping up Brown just yet.

Zach Ertz's 5 targets led to a team-high 68 yards, Ertz's best output since Week 6 of 2022. I'm going to hesitate on Ertz having a ton of yardage upside after this singular outlier week.

