Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Week 5

As if the 2024 fantasy football season wasn't hard enough, bye weeks have arrived!

Four teams are off this week, and we'll continue to miss at least two teams until Week 14. Lovely.

Here are the teams on bye this week.

Week 5 Bye Weeks:

Detroit Lions: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, RB David Montgomery, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR Jameson Williams, TE Sam LaPorta

As you can tell, we're down several big fantasy contributors this week. That will task fantasy managers with diving a bit deeper to fill out their starting lineups. Hopefully your bench has a few capable options, but there are a few Week 5 waiver wire targets that could warrant starting consideration, too.

This time of the year makes knowing who to start even more important. Can you continue to start an underperforming veteran? Are you better off starting someone off the waiver wire?

Well, that's what this piece is here for.

Every week I'll be listing out every fantasy-relevant player, sorted by position and bucketed into tiers with the higher-tiered players deemed more startworthy. For specific start/sit advice between two players in the same tier, refer to our NFL projections, which come via numberFire.

These tiers are meant to reflect your typical 12-team, half-PPR scoring formats with only one starting quarterback -- though the general rankings can be loosely applied to most formats.

All betting references refer to the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Week 5

Quarterback

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 5 Fantasy Football quarterback projections, as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel.

Player Matchup Fantasy Pts DFS Salary DFS Value Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Lamar Jackson @ CIN 22.8 $8,800 2.6 238 1.6 57 Josh Allen @ HOU 22 $9,300 2.4 246 1.5 34 Brock Purdy ARI 19.9 $7,700 2.6 264 2.1 13 Jayden Daniels CLE 19 $8,700 2.2 209 1.3 37 Joe Burrow BAL 18.9 $7,800 2.4 249 1.9 14 Jordan Love @ LA 18.6 $8,200 2.3 255 1.9 10 Patrick Mahomes NO 18.4 $8,300 2.2 237 1.7 22 View Full Table

Below is a tiered breakdown of the Week 5 Fantasy Football quarterback rankings.

Tier 1: Locks

1. Lamar Jackson (BAL) @ CIN

2. Josh Allen (BUF) @ HOU

3. Jordan Love (GB) @ LA

4. Brock Purdy (SF) vs. ARI

5. Joe Burrow (CIN) vs. BAL

6. Jayden Daniels (WAS) vs. CLE

7. C.J. Stroud (HOU) vs. BUF

8. Kyler Murray (ARI) @ SF

Tier 2: Starters

9. Anthony Richardson (IND) @ JAX

Jacksonville has allowed a league-high 22.3 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Richardson is day-to-day (oblique).

10. Justin Fields (PIT) vs. DAL

Cowboys-Steelers is the fastest matchup of the week according to adjusted pace.

11. Geno Smith (SEA) vs. NYG

The Seahawks lead the league in pass rate over expectation (+6.8%).

12. Baker Mayfield (TB) @ ATL

Atlanta is dead-last in pressure rate (22.4%). Baker has the fourth highest passer rating from a clean pocket (111.9 per PFF).

Tier 3: On the Fence

13. Patrick Mahomes (KC) vs. NO

Mahomes has finished outside the top 12 quarterbacks in nine consecutive games dating back to Week 13 of 2023.

14. Deshaun Watson (CLE) @ WAS

Watson recorded a season-best 51.4% passing success rate last week. Washington has allowed the second highest passing success rate (58%) in football.

15. Trevor Lawrence (JAC) vs. IND

The Jags have thrown 3% more than expected the last two weeks and the Colts are 25th in schedule-adjusted pass defense.

16. Kirk Cousins (ATL) vs. TB

Cousins has thrown for 230+ yards in three straight games but only finished as a top 20 quarterback once.

Tier 4: Sit

17. Dak Prescott (DAL) @ PIT

The Steelers have allowed the fourth fewest fantasy points (12.2 per game) to opposing quarterbacks.

18. Caleb Williams (CHI) vs. CAR

Chicago posted a season-worst -9.5% pass rate over expectation last week.

19. Sam Darnold (MIN) vs. NYJ (London)

The Jets have allowed the third-fewest passing fantasy points per dropback.

20. Aaron Rodgers (GB) vs. MIN (London)

Minnesota is the NFL's top schedule-adjusted defense.

Running Back

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 5 Fantasy Football running back projections, as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel.

Player Matchup Fantasy Pts DFS Salary DFS Value Adj Opp Scrimmage Yds TDs Kyren Williams GB 16.5 $8,400 $2.0 26.7 104 0.8 Derrick Henry @ CIN 16.5 $9,200 $1.8 23.9 101 0.9 Jordan Mason ARI 16.1 $8,700 $1.9 24.5 101 0.9 Bijan Robinson TB 16 $8,300 $1.9 26.5 100 0.7 Alvin Kamara @ KC 15 $8,900 $1.7 28.1 98 0.6 Breece Hall MIN (London) 14.9 $7,900 $1.9 26.6 97 0.6 Chuba Hubbard @ CHI 14.2 $6,800 $2.1 25.0 96 0.6 View Full Table

Below is a tiered breakdown of the Week 5 Fantasy Football running back rankings.

Tier 1: Locks

1. Derrick Henry (BAL) @ CIN

2. Kyren Williams (LA) vs. GB

3. Jordan Mason (SF) vs. ARI

4. Alvin Kamara (NO) @ KC

5. Bijan Robinson (ATL) vs. TB

6. Kenneth Walker III (SEA) vs. NYG

7. Breece Hall (NYJ) vs. MIN (London)

8. Aaron Jones (MIN) vs. NYJ (London)

9. Joe Mixon (HOU) vs. BUF

10. Josh Jacobs (GB) @ LA

11. James Cook (BUF) @ HOU

12. Brian Robinson Jr. (WAS) vs. CLE

13. James Conner (ARI) @ SF

14. Travis Etienne (JAC) vs. IND

15. Chuba Hubbard (CAR) @ CHI

Tier 2: Starters

16. De’Von Achane (MIA) @ NE

Achane has averaged just 5.9 fantasy points in two full games without Tua, though he's still seen 18.5 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) and played 71.8% of snaps.

17. Rhamondre Stevenson (NE) vs. MIA

Stevenson has recorded 20+ adjusted opportunities in three of four games but his snap share has dipped to 51.8% in the last two weeks.

18. Najee Harris (PIT) vs. DAL

Najee is eighth in adjusted opportunities (24.5 per game) and the biggest running back underperformer by PFF's Expected Fantasy Points model (-4.4 per game).

19. Jerome Ford (CLE) @ WAS

Ford has averaged 21 adjusted opportunities and played 80% of snaps the last two games.

20. Devin Singletary (NYG) @ SEA

Seattle is a league-average run defense and Singletary has seen 78% of New York's running back rush attempts.

21. D’Andre Swift (CHI) vs. CAR

Swift saw a season-high 30 adjusted opportunities last week. The Panthers have allowed the second most fantasy points to running backs (28.6 per game).

22. Zack Moss (CIN) vs. BAL

Moss has recorded 20+ adjusted opportunities two weeks in a row and has handled 60% of Cincy's red zone rush attempts this season.

23. Kareem Hunt (KC) vs. NO

Hunt led the Kansas City backfield with a 43% snap rate and 20 adjusted opportunities last week.

24. Rachaad White (TB) @ ATL

White has led the Bucs backfield in snap rate and adjusted opportunities every game this season. The Falcons have allowed the seventh highest running back target rate.

25. Bucky Irving (TB) @ ATL

Irving played a season-high 40.5% of snaps and saw all 5 of Tampa's red zone rush attempts last week.

Tier 3: On the Fence

26. Rico Dowdle (DAL) @ PIT

Dowdle leads Dallas running backs with a 46.3% snap rate the last two weeks and has earned twice as many adjusted opportunities as the next-closest back.

27. Chase Brown (CIN) vs. BAL

Brown is coming off his best game of the season (22.2 fantasy points), during which he tied Zack Moss with 15 rush attempts.

28. Justice Hill (BAL) @ CIN

Hill has the fifth highest target share (17.3%) among all running backs.

29. Antonio Gibson (NE) vs. MIA

Gibson is averaging just 2 fewer adjusted opportunities than Rhamondre Stevenson over the last two games.

30. Alexander Mattison (LV) @ DEN

Leads the Raiders in rushing NEP per play. Head coach Antonio Pierce said he's "deserved more reps" and "will get them."

31. Zach Charbonnet (SEA) vs. NYG

Even with Kenneth Walker back, Charbonnet saw 5 targets and played 41% of snaps.

32. Trey Sermon (IND) @ JAC

Jonathan Taylor has a high-ankle sprain and Jacksonville has allowed the seventh most fantasy points to running backs (24.4 per game).

33. Roschon Johnson (CHI) vs. CAR

Johnson is fourth among running backs with at least 15 carries in rushing NEP per play but only saw 30% of Chicago's rush attempts last week.

34. Javonte Williams (DEN) vs. LV

Williams just ran for a season-high 77 yards. The Raiders have surrendered the most rushing yards over expectation per attempt.

35. Tyler Allgeier (ATL) vs. TB

Allgeier has seen double-digit adjusted opportunities in two of the last three games and Bijan Robinson has been limited in practice.

Tier 4: Sit

36. Jaleel McLaughlin (DEN) vs. LV

McLaughlin snap share is just 31.4% and he hasn't cracked double-digit fantasy points.

37. Braelon Allen (NYJ) vs. MIN (London)

Allen's snap rate still hasn't exceeded 36% in any game this season.

38. Ezekiel Elliott (DAL) @ PIT

Zeke registered a mere 7 adjusted opportunities via an 18% snap rate last week. He was outsnapped by fullback Hunter Luepke.

39. Samaje Perine (KC) vs. NO

Perine played one less snap than Kareem Hunt last week but only saw 5 adjusted opportunities.

40. Zamir White (LV) @ DEN

White has the lowest rushing success rate (18.4%) among running backs with at least 15 carries.

Wide Receivers

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 5 Fantasy Football wide receiver projections, as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel.

Player Matchup Fantasy Pts DFS Salary DFS Value Rec Tgts Scrimmage Yds TDs CeeDee Lamb @ PIT 15.3 $9,400 1.6 6.5 9.9 93 0.5 Ja'Marr Chase BAL 14.8 $9,300 1.6 6.5 10.1 80 0.6 Nico Collins BUF 14.5 $8,800 1.7 6.1 9.8 89 0.4 Deebo Samuel ARI 13.8 $8,000 1.7 5.1 7.9 75 0.6 Justin Jefferson NYJ (London) 13.7 $9,500 1.4 5.9 9.5 83 0.4 Marvin Harrison Jr. @ SF 13.1 $7,400 1.8 6.0 9.6 76 0.4 Jayden Reed @ LA 12.8 $7,200 1.8 4.8 7.7 73 0.5 View Full Table

Below is a tiered breakdown of the Week 5 Fantasy Football wide receiver rankings.

Tier 1: Locks

1. Nico Collins (HOU) vs. BUF

2. CeeDee Lamb (DAL) @ PIT

3. Ja'Marr Chase (CIN) vs. BAL

4. Malik Nabers (NYG) @ SEA

5. Deebo Samuel (SF) vs. ARI

6. Justin Jefferson (MIN) vs. NYJ (London)

7. Marvin Harrison Jr. (ARI) @ SF

8. Jayden Reed (GB) @ LA

9. D.K. Metcalf (SEA) vs. NYG

10. Mike Evans (TB) @ ATL

11. Brandon Aiyuk (SF) vs. ARI

12. Chris Godwin (TB) @ ATL

13. Drake London (ATL) vs. TB

14. Amari Cooper (CLE) @ WAS

15. D.J. Moore (CHI) vs. CAR

16. Stefon Diggs (HOU) vs. BUF

17. Diontae Johnson (CAR) @ CHI

18. Chris Olave (NO) @ KC

Tier 2: Probable Starters

19. Michael Pittman Jr. (IND) @ JAC

Pittman has the fifth-highest target share (30.2%) in football. The Jags have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to receivers (34.7).

20. George Pickens (PIT) vs. DAL

Pickens has a 28.2% target share and 12.4-yard average depth of target (aDOT) on the year. Dallas has allowed the 10th highest aDOT to wideouts (11.1).

21. Tee Higgins (CIN) vs. BAL

Higgins saw a team-high 33.3% target share last week, including 4 downfield (10+ yards) targets. Baltimore has allowed the fourth most deep targets in the NFL.

22. Terry McLaurin (WAS) vs. CLE

The Browns utilize man coverage at the second highest rate in the NFL. McLaurin boasts PFF's seventh-highest receiving grade against man this season.

23. Tyreek Hill (MIA) @ NE

Hill has averaged 3.5 receptions, 6.0 targets, and 41 scrimmage yards in two full games without Tua. The Dolphins have scored one touchdown over that span.

24. Garrett Wilson (NYJ) vs. MIN (London)

Garrett Wilson has yet to finish as a top-25 receiver, and the Vikings are seventh in schedule-adjusted pass defense.

25. Zay Flowers (BAL) @ CIN

Flowers leads the Ravens in target share (26.4%) but Baltimore is 32nd in pass rate over expectation (-12%).

26. Brian Thomas Jr. (JAC) vs. IND

Brian Thomas Jr. has seen at least a 20% target share in three of four games. Indy is bottom 10 in fantasy points allowed to receivers.

27. Dontayvion Wicks (GB) @ LA

In the last five games Christian Watson played fewer than 20% of snaps, Wicks has averaged 4.2 receptions, 7.0 targets, 57 yards, and 13.8 fantasy points.

28. Rashid Shaheed (NO) @ KC

Rashid Shaheed is top 10 in air yards, but the Saints are down to 31st in pass rate over expectation (-10.6%).

29. Christian Kirk (JAC) vs. IND

Kirk has earned 22 targets the last two games, but the Colts are above average in fantasy points allowed to the slot (per Razzball).

30. Khalil Shakir (BUF) @ HOU

Shakir leads the Bills with a 19.4% target share and leads all receivers in NEP per target.

31. Xavier Worthy (KC) vs. NO

Worthy posted season highs for snap rate (74.1%) and route participation (79.4%) with Rashee Rice injured last week.

32. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) vs. NYG

JSN has the second highest target share (21.4%) for the NFL's most pass-heavy offense.

Tier 3: On the Fence

33. Jerry Jeudy (CLE) @ WAS

Jeudy has finished as a top-36 receiver in three of four games. Washington is 32nd in schedule-adjusted pass defense.

34. Darnell Mooney (ATL) vs. TB

Mooney has earned 6+ targets and recorded 55+ yards in three straight games.

35. Jordan Whittington (LA) vs. GB

Whittington filled the Cooper Kupp role last week, playing 96.6% of snaps and commanding a 27.9% target share.

36. Xavier Legette (CAR) @ CHI

Legette played 87% of snaps and earned a 25.6% target share in his first game without Adam Thielen, but the Bears are fourth in schedule-adjusted pass defense.

37. Jauan Jennings (SF) vs. ARI

Jauan Jennings saw his snap rate dip to 56.7% last week, but he still earned a team-high 23.1% target share.

38. Keenan Allen (CHI) vs. CAR

Allen ran a route on 84.6% of dropbacks in his return last week. The Panthers are 28th in schedule-adjusted pass defense.

39. Jordan Addison (MIN) vs. NYJ (London)

Addison turned 4 targets and a rush attempt into 2 touchdowns last week. He posted a 76.5% route participation, but the Jets are third in schedule-adjusted pass defense.

40. Josh Downs (IND) @ JAC

Downs is tied for the team lead in target share (30.4%) in two games since returning from injury.

41. Tyler Lockett (SEA) vs. NYG

Lockett only has a 16.9% target share, but he’s run a route on 77.7% of dropbacks for the pass-happiest team in football.

42. Tutu Atwell (LA) vs. LA

Atwell has a team-high 15 targets the last three games. The Packers have allowed the seventh most fantasy points to wide receivers (30.8 per game).

43. Romeo Doubs (GB) @ LA

Doubs leads the Packers in route participation (81%) and faces a Rams defense that’s allowed the most yards per route run to receivers.

44. Rome Odunze (CHI) vs. CAR

Odzune only saw 3 targets last week but cleared an 80% route rate for the fourth time in four games.

45. Courtland Sutton (DEN) vs. LV

Courtland Sutton is the second biggest wide receiver underperformer by expected fantasy points (-7.1 per game) but is top 15 at the position in target share (26.9%).

Tier 4: Sit

46. Tank Dell (HOU) vs. HOU

Buffalo has allowed the fewest fantasy points to receivers (15.5 per game). Dell is expected to return for Sunday, but he's the third target in an offense that may get Joe Mixon back this week.

47. Jaylen Waddle (MIA) @ NE

Waddle has a 3.8-yard aDOT and is averaging 5.5 targets per game in two full games without Tua.

48. Jakobi Meyers (LV) @ DEN

Meyers saw a 41.7% target share without Davante Adams, but he’ll likely be shadowed by Pat Surtain in Week 5. Denver has allowed the second fewest fantasy points to receivers (17.2).

49. Allen Lazard (NYJ) vs. MIN (London)

Lazard is tied for second on the Jets in target share (18%) and tied for first in red zone target share (33.3%). Minnesota has allowed the most end zone targets to opposing wide receivers.

50. Michael Wilson (ARI) @ SF

Michael Wilson has commanded a 28.6% target share and 3 downfield targets per game the last two weeks. San Francisco is bottom 10 in yards per route run allowed to receivers.

Tight Ends

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 5 Fantasy Football tight end projections, as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel.

Player Matchup Fantasy Pts DFS Salary DFS Value Rec Tgts Scrimmage Yds TDs Travis Kelce NO 11.8 $7,200 1.6 5.6 8.2 60 0.5 George Kittle ARI 10.9 $7,000 1.6 4.8 6.5 58 0.5 Jake Ferguson @ PIT 9.1 $6,200 1.5 4.7 6.9 49 0.3 Dalton Kincaid @ HOU 8.5 $6,100 1.4 4.8 6.7 43 0.3 Brock Bowers @ DEN 7.9 $6,300 1.3 4.1 5.8 45 0.2 Tucker Kraft @ LA 7.5 $5,300 1.4 3.6 5.2 39 0.3 Colby Parkinson GB 7 $5,100 1.4 3.4 5.0 39 0.2 View Full Table

Below is a tiered breakdown of the Week 5 Fantasy Football tight end rankings.

Tier 1: Locks

1. Travis Kelce (CIN) vs. NO

2. George Kittle (SF) vs. ARI

3. Brock Bowers (LV) @ DEN

4. Trey McBride (ARI) @ SF

5. Jake Ferguson (DAL) @ PIT

6. Dalton Kincaid (BUF) @ HOU

7. Evan Engram (JAC) vs. IND

Tier 2: Starters

8. Tucker Kraft (GB) @ LA

Tucker Kraft has played 81.4% of snaps this season. He’s averaged 6 targets and 9.5 fantasy points in two games with Jordan Love.

9. Pat Freiermuth (PIT) vs. DAL

Freiermuth has recorded at least 4 receptions in every game and ranks second on the Steelers with a 19.4% target share. But the Cowboys have permitted the fourth lowest target rate to opposing tight ends.

10. Cole Kmet (CHI) vs. CAR

Kmet’s route participation has grown every week, up to 73.1% last week. He only saw 3 targets, but the Panthers have allowed the fourth highest target rate to the position.

11. David Njoku (CLE) @ WAS

David Njoku returned to practice this week. If he’s active, he’ll face a Commanders defense that’s allowed the second fewest fantasy points to tight ends (3.5 per game).

12. Colby Parkinson (LA) vs. GB

Parkinson has cleared a 20% target share in consecutive games, while the Packers have allowed the seventh most fantasy points to tight ends (9.9 per game).

Tier 3: On the Fence

13. Taysom Hill (NO) @ KC

Taysom Hill turned 6 rush attempts into 24 yards and 2 touchdowns last week, receiving 2 red zone rush attempts in the process. He picked up a rib injury in the process, and the Saints only have an 18.5-point implied total this week.

14. Cade Otton (TB) @ ATL

Cade Otton leads all tight ends in snap rate this season (92.4%) and has earned a 21.5% target share over the last two games.

15. Kyle Pitts (ATL) vs. TB

Kyle Pitts did not score a single fantasy point last week, and he’s been held under 30 yards in three of four games. He’s fifth on the team in target share (13.3%).

16. Isaiah Likely (BAL) @ CIN

Likely led Baltimore tight ends in snap rate (53.7%), route rate (54.5%), and target share (11.1%) last week. But the Ravens have the league’s lowest pass rate over expectation, and Cincy has permitted the seventh lowest target rate to tight ends.

Tier 4: Sit

17. Zach Ertz (WAS) vs. CLE

Ertz is second on the Commanders in target share (15.2%) but has only exceeded 40 yards once. He does not have a red zone target this season.

18. Dalton Schultz (HOU) vs. BUF

Dalton Schultz hasn’t seen better than a 13% target share in any game this season, and he saw just 3 targets both weeks Tank Dell played the full game.

19. Mark Andrews (BAL) @ CIN

Mark Andrews is the TE41 on the season and has not scored a fantasy point since Week 2. He has a 39.5% snap rate and 9.2% target share over the last two games.

