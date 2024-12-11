Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Week 15

Well, we made it.

The fantasy playoffs are here.

Take a second to pat yourself on the back -- but not more than a single second. Though you've taken yourself out of contention for last place, we're hunting championships out here. And those aren't won over the 14 weeks of the regular season.

No, most standard leagues reserve 'ships for the final three (or four) weeks. That makes this the most important week of the year for start/sit decisions... at least until next week.

But don't you sweat. That's what this piece is here for, listing out every fantasy-relevant player, sorted by position and bucketed into tiers with the higher-tiered players deemed more startworthy. For specific start/sit advice between two players in the same tier, refer to our NFL projections, which come via numberFire.

These tiers are meant to reflect your typical 12-team, half-PPR scoring formats with only one starting quarterback -- though the general rankings can be loosely applied to most formats. Here's a quick breakdown of the tiers:

Tier 1: Lineup Locks Players you aren't thinking twice about.

Tier 2: Solid Starts Players you start with confidence.

Tier 3: Flex Plays Players you start but with less confidence.

Tier 4: Streamers Players that work in a pinch.

Tier 5: Sit if Possible Players you're only starting as a last resort.



Any player not listed can be assumed sit-worthy in most leagues.

Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Week 15

Quarterback

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 15 Fantasy Football quarterback projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 15 quarterback tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points DFS Salary Value paYD paTD ruYD Josh Allen @ DET 24.6 $9,500 2.59 259.8 1.7 43.38 Lamar Jackson @ NYG 23.2 $9,000 2.58 227.9 1.7 59.97 Jayden Daniels @ NO 20.3 $8,700 2.33 222.5 1.5 39.34 Joe Burrow @ TEN 20.1 $8,600 2.34 255.4 1.9 19.12 Brock Purdy vs. LAR 20.1 $8,100 2.48 260.0 1.8 21.31 Sam Darnold vs. CHI 19.7 $7,700 2.56 254.1 1.8 20.51 Jalen Hurts vs. PIT 19.5 $8,500 2.29 192.3 1.1 43.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

Josh Allen (BUF) @ DET

Lamar Jackson (BAL) @ NYG

Jayden Daniels (WSH) @ NO

Joe Burrow (CIN) @ TEN

Brock Purdy (SF) vs. LAR

Jalen Hurts (PHI) vs. PIT

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

Sam Darnold (MIN) vs. CHI

Kyler Murray (ARI) vs. NE

C.J. Stroud (HOU) vs. MIA

Baker Mayfield (TB) @ LAC

Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) @ HOU

Bo Nix (DEN) vs. IND

If you're having reservations about starting Nix in the first round of the fantasy playoffs -- don't. Granted, he put up an uninspiring 14.2 fantasy points the last time we saw him before Denver's bye, but he still threw for 294 despite the Broncos scoring twice on defense. Nix has finished as a top-12 quarterback in six of his last nine games, and that's a range we can reasonably project this week against Indianapolis, numberFire's 20th-ranked adjusted pass defense and one that's allowed the 12th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks.

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

Patrick Mahomes (KC) @ CLE

Jared Goff (DET) vs. BUF

Justin Herbert (LAC) vs. TB

Jordan Love (GB) @ SEA

Anthony Richardson (IND) @ DEN

Drake Maye (NE) @ ARI

Caleb Williams (CHI) @ MIN

Matthew Stafford (LAR) @ SF

Jameis Winston (CLE) vs. KC

Though last week fell short of Jameis' 36-point effort in Week 13, Winston still racked up enough counting stats in garbage time to clock in 17.3 fantasy points, good for QB12 on the week. That was his fourth top-12 finish in six starts and the fifth time he's cleared 40 pass attempts, making him a true consideration for your playoff lineup in a plus matchup. Kansas City is just 24th in adjusted pass defense and has allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to the position. The Browns are 4.5-point underdogs, too, so we could see Cleveland air it out in a negative game script.

Tier 4 : Streamers

Geno Smith (SEA) vs. GB

Will Levis (TEN) vs. CIN

Aaron Rodgers (NYJ) @ JAC

Surely, you have a better option than Aaron Rodgers this week. But if you're still streaming the position this late into the year, he's lined up well for Week 15. Rodgers is coming off a season-high 339 passing yards against Miami's league-average pass defense, and he now takes on a Jacksonville secondary which ranks dead-last in adjusted pass defense and 31st in fantasy points allowed to running backs. At the very least, Rodgers' floor feels safe even if his upside is lacking.

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Kirk Cousins (ATL) @ LV

Russell Wilson (PIT) @ PHI

Running Back

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 15 Fantasy Football running back projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 15 running back tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points Salary Value Adj Opps scrimYD totTD Joe Mixon vs. MIA 18.7 $9,000 2.08 30.1 109.9 1.0 Bijan Robinson @ LV 18.3 $8,900 2.06 28.6 114.3 0.9 Derrick Henry @ NYG 17.9 $9,200 1.95 24.3 114.4 1.1 Saquon Barkley vs. PIT 17.5 $9,300 1.88 28.8 118.5 0.8 Josh Jacobs @ SEA 17.5 $8,200 2.13 28.6 116.0 0.8 James Conner vs. NE 17.0 $7,900 2.15 26.2 102.9 0.9 Chase Brown @ TEN 16.5 $8,100 2.04 27.4 103.4 0.8 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

Joe Mixon (HOU) vs. MIA

Bijan Robinson (ATL) @ LV

Derrick Henry (BAL) @ NYG

Saquon Barkley (PHI) vs. PIT

Josh Jacobs (GB) @ SEA

James Conner (ARI) vs. NE

Chase Brown (CIN) @ TEN

Chuba Hubbard (CAR) vs. DAL

De'Von Achane (MIA) @ HOU

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

Tony Pollard (TEN) vs. CIN

Alvin Kamara (NO) vs. WSH

Jonathan Taylor (IND) @ DEN

Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) vs. BUF

Kyren Williams (LAR) @ SF

Rico Dowdle (DAL) @ CAR

Aaron Jones (MIN) vs. CHI

David Montgomery (DET) vs. BUF

Brian Robinson (WSH) @ NO

Zach Charbonnet (SEA) vs. GB

Isaac Guerendo (SF) vs. LAR

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

James Cook (BUF) @ DET

D'Andre Swift (CHI) @ MIN

Isiah Pacheco (KC) @ CLE

Rachaad White (TB) @ LAC

Rhamondre Stevenson (NE) @ ARI

Najee Harris (PIT) @ PHI

Braelon Allen (NYJ) @ JAC

Isaiah Davis (NYJ) @ JAC

Assuming Breece Hall (knee) sits again, both Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis are flex considerations in Week 15. With Hall sidelined last week, the two rookies split New York's running back work practically 50/50, with Davis seeing 22 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) to Allens' 21. Davis did out-snap Allen 9-4 in the red zone and see 1 more target than Allen, though the bruiser was more effective, netting 81 yards to Davis's 67. With Jacksonville allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs, I'm comfortable rolling the dice with either one.

Tier 4 : Streamers

Tank Bigsby (JAC) vs. NYJ

Travis Etienne (JAC) vs. NYJ

Tyrone Tracy Jr. (NYG) vs. BAL

Gus Edwards (LAC) vs. TB

Jerome Ford (CLE) vs. KC

Jaylen Warren (PIT) @ PHI

Patrick Taylor (SF) vs. LAR

Sean Tucker (TB) @ LAC

Tyjae Spears (TEN) vs. CIN

Sincere McCormick (LV) vs. ATL

McCormick's snap rate has risen each of the three week's he's suited up for the Raiders, up to a season-high 59.4% last week. That didn't seem to impact his production as McCormick finished with 89 scrimmage yards on 21 adjusted opportunities. He'd likely see his volume drop if Alexander Mattison is active, but McCormick's in a nice spot even if he plays given the recent positive coachspeak from Antonio Pierce. He'll be the top back against a Falcons defense held opposing backs in check but is middle of the pack in adjusted run defense.

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Alexander Mattison (LV) vs. ATL

Jaleel McLaughlin (DEN) vs. IND

Javonte Williams (DEN) vs. IND

Kimani Vidal (LAC) vs. TB

Kendre Miller (NO) vs. WSH

Nick Chubb (CLE) vs. KC

Aside from a two-touchdown outburst in Week 12, Chubb has finished outside the top-20 running backs in all seven active weeks. He's totaled just four targets over the last four games, so we're really relying on rushing efficiency or touchdowns in fantasy. That feels unlikely against a KC defense that's allowed the fewest fantasy points and lowest rushing success rate to running backs.

Wide Receivers

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 15 Fantasy Football wide receiver projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 15 wide receiver tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points Salary Value reREC reTGT scrimYD totTD Ja'Marr Chase @ TEN 16.4 $9,400 1.74 7.1 10.6 89.2 0.7 Puka Nacua @ SF 15.4 $8,900 1.73 6.7 10.4 92.0 0.5 Justin Jefferson vs. CHI 15.1 $9,500 1.59 6.2 9.5 88.3 0.5 Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. BUF 14.3 $8,500 1.68 6.5 8.9 76.9 0.6 Nico Collins vs. MIA 14.0 $9,200 1.52 5.7 9.2 85.6 0.4 Tee Higgins @ TEN 13.1 $7,800 1.68 5.8 9.1 72.4 0.5 Davante Adams @ JAC 13.0 $7,900 1.65 5.8 9.5 67.1 0.6 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

Ja'Marr Chase (CIN) @ TEN

Puka Nacua (LAR) @ SF

Justin Jefferson (MIN) vs. CHI

Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) vs. BUF

Nico Collins (HOU) vs. MIA

Tee Higgins (CIN) @ TEN

Davante Adams (NYJ) @ JAC

Mike Evans (TB) @ LAC

Tyreek Hill (MIA) @ HOU

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

Jauan Jennings (SF) vs. LAR

Drake London (ATL) @ LV

Cooper Kupp (LAR) @ SF

Courtland Sutton (DEN) vs. IND

CeeDee Lamb (DAL) @ CAR

Jakobi Meyers (LV) vs. ATL

Jordan Addison (MIN) vs. CHI

A.J. Brown (PHI) vs. PIT

D.K. Metcalf (SEA) vs. GB

Ladd McConkey (LAC) vs. TB

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) vs. GB

Garrett Wilson (NYJ) @ JAC

Terry McLaurin (WSH) @ NO

Jerry Jeudy (CLE) vs. KC

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

Malik Nabers (NYG) vs. BAL

Zay Flowers (BAL) @ NYG

Khalil Shakir (BUF) @ DET

Calvin Ridley (TEN) vs. CIN

D.J. Moore (CHI) @ MIN

Jameson Williams (DET) vs. BUF

Marvin Harrison Jr. (ARI) vs. NE

Brian Thomas Jr. (JAC) vs. NYJ

DeVonta Smith (PHI) vs. PIT

Darnell Mooney (ATL) @ LV

Jaylen Waddle (MIA) @ HOU

Amari Cooper (BUF) @ DET

Adam Thielen (CAR) vs. DAL

Deebo Samuel (SF) vs. LAR

Samuel has had a rough season, especially of late. He's finished outside the top-50 receivers over the last four games, during which he ranks third on the Niners in target share (19.8%). That's not ideal, but it's still better than the WR84 fantasy total he's put up over that span. Deebo is a top buy-low wide receiver this week against a Rams team that's 28th in adjusted pass defense -- one he's torched for 102 yards per game dating back to 2020.

Tier 4 : Streamers

Christian Watson (GB) @ SEA

Tank Dell (HOU) vs. MIA

Jayden Reed (GB) @ SEA

DeAndre Hopkins (KC) @ CLE

Josh Downs (IND) @ DEN

Keon Coleman (BUF) @ DET

Xavier Worthy (KC) @ CLE

Quentin Johnston (LAC) vs. TB

Keenan Allen (CHI) @ MIN

Rome Odunze (CHI) @ MIN

Lost in Chicago's no-show at San Francisco last week was a breakout game from Odunze. The rookie first-round pick caught the second and third touchdowns of his career, finishing with his second-highest fantasy output (18.2 points) of the season. Allen, meanwhile, saw his fewest targets (5) in over a month with Chicago only attempting 23 passes -- though he cleared a 20% target share for the seventh straight game. I'd expect a lot more volume indoors against the Vikings this week after Chicago threw 47 times for 340 yards against them in Week 12. Minnesota's allowed the most receiving yards to wide receivers this season, making both Odunze and Allen viable streamers.

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Ray-Ray McCloud (ATL) @ LV

Noah Brown (WSH) @ NO

Michael Pittman Jr. (IND) @ DEN

The Colts visit Denver after both sides were off in Week 14, though that doesn't bode especially well for the Indy passing attack. The Broncos are second in adjusted pass defense and have permitted the third-fewest fantasy points per target to wide receivers. With Josh Downs in line to practice this week, Pittman won't see the necessary volume to warrant starting him against such a strong secondary.

Tight Ends

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 15 Fantasy Football tight end projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 15 tight end tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points Salary Value reREC reTGT scrimYD totTD Brock Bowers vs. ATL 12.9 $7,600 1.70 6.3 9.4 74.0 0.4 Trey McBride vs. NE 11.6 $7,500 1.55 6.2 8.7 64.0 0.4 George Kittle vs. GB 11.3 $7,800 1.45 4.6 6.3 64.6 0.4 Travis Kelce @ CLE 10.5 $6,700 1.57 5.7 8.1 51.2 0.4 David Njoku vs. KC 10.3 $6,500 1.58 5.2 7.9 55.6 0.4 T.J. Hockenson vs. CHI 9.0 $6,100 1.48 4.6 6.8 46.7 0.3 Sam LaPorta vs. BUF 8.9 $6,000 1.48 4.5 6.3 45.0 0.4 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

Brock Bowers (LV) vs. ATL

Trey McBride (ARI) vs. NE

George Kittle (SF) vs. GB

Travis Kelce (KC) @ CLE

David Njoku (CLE) vs. KC

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

T.J. Hockenson (MIN) vs. CHI

Sam LaPorta (DET) vs. BUF

Jonnu Smith (MIA) @ HOU

Evan Engram (JAC) vs. NYJ

Tucker Kraft (GB) @ SEA

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

Hunter Henry (NE) @ ARI

Cade Otton (TB) @ LAC

Zach Ertz (WSH) @ NO

Dalton Kincaid (BUF) @ DET

Mark Andrews (BAL) @ NYG

Jake Ferguson (DAL) @ CAR

Pat Freiermuth (PIT) @ PHI

Juwan Johnson (NO) vs. WSH

Dalton Schultz (HOU) vs. MIA

Schultz had easily his best game of the year last week, corralling 5 of 7 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown. That was the second time in three weeks Schultz saw seven targets, giving him some positive momentum ahead of a sneaky-strong matchup against Miami. Though they're closer to league average in fantasy points allowed to tight ends, the 'Fins have given up the highest target rate to the position -- and the second lowest to wide receivers. He's a capable streamer if you're in trouble.

Tier 4 : Streamers

Isaiah Likely (BAL) @ NYG

Stone Smartt (LAC) vs. TB

Michael Mayer (LV) vs. ATL

Mayer had what can only be described as a breakout game in Week 14. The former No. 35 overall pick set season-highs for snap rate (80%), receptions (7), and yards (68) en route to a TE8 finish (10.3 fantasy points). He was second on the team in targets (9) -- two of which were downfield (10+ yards) and one in the red zone. That's some intriguing utilization, especially for a player with his draft pedigree. He's more of a stash rather than someone I'd feel comfortable deploying this week -- though Atlanta is down to 31st in adjusted pass defense.

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Noah Fant (SEA) vs. LAR

Mike Gesicki (CIN) @ TEN

Cole Kmet (CHI) @ MIN

Kyle Pitts (ATL) @ LV

The good news is that Pitts saw six targets last week. The bad news is that he only caught one of those, and it only went for 14 yards. Pitts has now finished with one or fewer receptions in four of his last five games -- a trend that feels likely to continue as the fourth (or fifth) option with Kirk Cousins struggling. He's an easy sit with your season on the line.

